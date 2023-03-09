Best IKONIC hair dryers that are perfect for everyday use

The 10 Best Ikonic Hair Dryers

Hair dryers are perfect for getting a professional, hair salon-like hairstyle. Any type of hair texture and kind, including straight, coarse, curly, fine, and any combination of those mentioned above, can be dried with a good hair dryer. Fortunately, Ikonic has been releasing many hair dryers that guarantee to make hair smooth and lustrous without causing heat damage. Check out the list to find out more. The three essential features of the Best IKONIC Hair Dryers are wattage, airflow and heat control. Traditional hair dryers can damage and frizz hair because they lack heat control and airflow, while ionic and ceramic hair dryers—ideally with heat control—can dry hair effectively with little harm to the hair. The best ikonic hair dryers you can buy. 1. IKONIC BLAZE BLACK HAIR DRYER - 1800 WATTS This 1800W powerful hair dryer allows you to get salon-quality blowouts in the comfort of your own home. This hair dryer is designed to effectively increase hair structure, dry it rapidly, and protect it from damage. Further, it features a powerful motor of up to 1800 W for rapid and effortless blowouts. The long, comfy cord will help you style your hair comfortably. The hair dryer also features Overheat Protection, letting the tool shut down automatically in case of overheating. For flexibility while styling, there is a 3 Heat And 2 Speed Combination, and it comes with two interchangeable nozzles. Specifications: Model Number: IK-Blaze

Colour: Black

Material: Plastic

Item Weight: 1 kg

Item Dimension: 18 x 5 x 28 cm

Pros Cons 3 Heat And 2 Speed Combination Little noisy Overheat Protection Two Interchangeable Nozzles

2. IKONIC HAIR DRYER- PRO 2100 BLACK The IKONIC HAIR DRYER- PRO 2100 BLACK is a powerful and professional hair dryer that gives you the best results. With 2100 Watts of power and a high-velocity motor, it is perfect for all hair types and can be used on wet and dry hair. It features two heat and 2-speed combinations to customise your drying experience. The cool shot button is perfect for setting your style. It comes with two interchangeable nozzles to meet various styling or blow-drying requirements. The air filter is easy to remove and clean, ensuring the dryer operates well. Specifications: Model Number: SG_B0776WJDBC_IN

Colour: Black

Material: Plastic

Item Weight: 1.5 kilograms

Item Dimension: 21 x 9 x 29 cm

Pros Cons Cool shot button Plastic button quality can be improved High-velocity motor Superior mute functioning

3. IKONIC HAIR DRYER- PRO 2200 BLACK & RED, 2200 WATTS The IKONIC HAIR DRYER- PRO 2200 BLACK & RED, 2200 WATTS is a powerful and professional hair dryer that is perfect for all hair types. With 2200 watts of power, this hair dryer can provide salon-quality results. Also, the product offers a 1-year manufacturing defect warranty. This professional blow dryer features a robust and lightweight motor for flawless performance. Special consideration has been paid to the Ikonic 2200 blow dryer's high airflow, lightweight, and quick drying durations. With the addition of a diffuser, it becomes a handy blow drier for individuals with curly hair, helping to minimise frizz, provide shape to curls, and enhance volume. Specifications: Model Number: HD2200

Colour: Black and Red

Material: Plastic

Item Weight: 1.5 kilograms

Item Dimension: 21 x 9 x 29 cm

Pros Cons 2 heat and 2-speed combinations May slow down after a while Superior Mute Functioning Overheating Protection System

4. IKONIC HAIR DRYER- PRO 2500+ BLACK The IKONIC Hair Dryer- PRO 2500+ BLACK has a high-performing motor for high velocity and the greatest airflow speed. Improved power and efficient technology differentiate the PRO 2500+ hair dryer from the competition. It generates strong airflow at a steady temperature and maintains the health of your hair. This hairdryer safeguards your hair from damaging heat by producing high airflow at a steady temperature. It also has an extra-long lifespan and an overheating protection feature to ensure safety. It also has 4 heat and two-speed combinations plus a cool shot and comes with 2 airflow nozzles. Specifications: Model Number: HD 2500+ B

Colour: Black

Material: Plastic

Item Weight: 1.5 kg

Item Dimension: 21 x 9 x 29 cm

Pros Cons 2.8 metres lengthened cord Noisy operation 4 heat and 2-speed combination high-performance motor

5. IKONIC SUPERSTAR MINI HAIR DRYER- PINK This IKONIC SUPERSTAR MINI HAIR DRYER- PINK has a power range of 900 W-1100 W and is compact, lightweight, and travel-friendly. The Mini Dryer's lightweight design makes it an excellent travel companion. It is compact yet powerful enough to offer professional results. The smart modern design makes it simple to carry and store practically anywhere. Also, this dries hair quickly, earning a full score for drying time due to its speed. In addition, it has powerful airflow and simple buttons and attachments, features two speed and temperature settings for needed airflow and desired temperature, and comes with an equipped nozzle. Specifications: Model Number: Atom_Pink

Colour: Pink

Material: Plastic

Item Weight: 1 kg

Item Dimension: 18 x 5 x 26 cm

Pros Cons 2 speed and heat setting None to mention Compact and lightweight Comes with a nozzle

6. IKONIC PRO 2800 WATTS HAIR DRYER, BLACK This IKONIC PRO 2800 WATTS HAIR DRYER, BLACK, is a must-have for anyone due to its high-powered motor, lightweight design, and overheat prevention technology for a speedy dry. It is simple to handle and use and offers a 2.8m cord for flexibility of use. Equipped with a strong motor of up to 2800 W for rapid and effortless blowouts, it comes with two replaceable nozzles to direct airflow to the desired location. The low noise performance guarantees minimum noise when styling. The overheat protection allows the device to shut down automatically in the event of overheating and comes with a hanging loop for easy storage. Specifications: Model Number: 8904231004573

Colour: Black

Material: Plastic

Item Weight: 1.1 kg

Item Dimension: 26.7 x 8.9 x 25.4 cm

Pros Cons 4 heat and 2-speed combination Makes some noise while working Overheating protection device Cool shot

7. IKONIC EVOLUTION HAIR DRYER The IKONIC EVOLUTION HAIR DRYER features a travel-sized, small, and lightweight design. With 1800 Watts, drying is exceptionally quick with maximum airflow. It uses ionic technology to help you get an at-home blowout and has three heat and three speed settings. It has a grip designed to sit securely in your palms, two heat settings for a completely customisable blowout, and a nozzle that gives it a shinier, less frizzy appearance. Further, it is fitted with a strong motor for rapid and effortless blowouts. It has a special nozzle attachment for directed airflow, and low replaceable nozzles concentrate airflow at the desired location. Specifications: Model Number: Evolution

Colour: Black

Material: Plastic

Item Weight: 1.2 kg

Item Dimension: 30.7 x 18 x 10.2 CM

Pros Cons Two-level heat settings Packaging can be better powerful motor Sleek compact

8. IKONIC SPEEDY 2000 Watts, Hair Dryer With the IKONIC SPEEDY 2000 Watts Hair Dryer, you can achieve salon-quality blowouts with a perfect waterfall or voluminous curls. It is portable, easy to transport anywhere, has 2000 watts of power, and has an aesthetically pleasing ergonomic design. This hair dryer is compact, has a handle with a nice grip, and is fitted with a safety automatic overheat shut-off. It also offers two-way speed control and three-way temperature control. Ikonic Speedy's motor is ultra-quiet, efficient, and operates all day, preventing motor noise from interfering with your work. It also has a 2.5-meter-long cord for uninterrupted, easy styling and unrestricted mobility. Specifications: Model Number: Speedy

Colour: Black and Green

Material: Plastic

Item Weight: 932 Grams

Item Dimension: 19.5 x 10 x 27.8 cm

Pros Cons Aesthetic ergonomic design May make some noise while operating Built-in overheating protection device High-velocity motor

9. Ikonic Dynamite Hair Dryer This Ikonic dynamite hair dryer device is an absolute must-have due to its immense power, lightweight feel, and overheat prevention technology for speedy drying. It is fitted with a 2400 W to 2800 W AC motor for high-powered professional blowouts. It is simple to hold and use and has a lengthy chord. The construction and orientation of this low-noise hair dryer include a four-heat and 2-speed combination, a cool shot function, and a hang-up loop for easy storage. Ikonic Dynamite's motor is quiet and efficient, running all day long. Easy to remove and clean, the air filter maintains the dryer operating at maximum performance. Specifications: Model Number: Dynamite

Colour: Black and G

Material: Plastic

Item Weight: 1.2 kilograms

Item Dimension: 26.7 x 8.9 x 25.4 cm

Pros Cons Easy to clean Overheating of hair Powerful motor Cool shot

10. IKONIC STROM BLACK HAIR DRYER This 2000W strong hair dryer will allow you to style your hair like a professional. In addition to its fashionable appearance and adjustable heat and speed settings, this hair dryer has a cool shot button that blasts cold air to set and complete any hairstyle. It has a cool shot button that releases a blast of cold air, which is ideal for setting and finishing any hairstyle. The dryer also has 2 heat and 2 speed Combinations, a 1.8 metre long cord, and a hang-up loop for easy storage. Also, it has two interchangeable nozzles and in-built overheat protection to keep your tool safe. Specifications: Model Number:

Colour: Black

Material: Plastic

Item Weight: 1 kg

Item Dimension: 12 x 7 x 28 cm

Pros Cons High-velocity motor Not for professional use Built-in overheating protection device Two interchangeable nozzles

Best 3 features of the best Ikonic hair dryers

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 IKONIC BLAZE BLACK HAIR DRYER - 1800 WATTS 3 heat and 2 speed combination Overheat protection Two Interchangeable nozzles IKONIC HAIR DRYER- PRO 2100 BLACK Cool shot button High-velocity motor Superior mute functioning IKONIC HAIR DRYER- PRO 2200 BLACK & RED, 2200 WATTS 2 heat and 2-speed combinations Superior mute functioning Overheating protection system IKONIC HAIR DRYER- PRO 2500+ BLACK 2.8 metres lengthened cord 4 heat and 2-speed combination high-performance motor IKONIC SUPERSTAR MINI HAIR DRYER- PINK 2 speed and heat setting Compact and lightweight Comes with a nozzle IKONIC PRO 2800 WATTS HAIR DRYER, BLACK 4 heat and 2-speed combination Overheating protection device Cool shot IKONIC EVOLUTION HAIR DRYER Two-level heat settings powerful motor Sleek compact IKONIC SPEEDY 2000 Watts, Hair Dryer Aesthetic ergonomic design Built-in overheating protection device High-velocity motor Ikonic Dynamite Hair Dryer Easy to clean Powerful motor Cool shot IKONIC STROM BLACK HAIR DRYER High-velocity motor Built-in overheating protection device Two interchangeable nozzles

Best value for money IKONIC is a brand that many people use daily to give their hair a salon-finish look. The IKONIC superstar mini hair dryer is especially the most value-for-money product. It comes in pink colour and has a high cooling fan to dry your hair without damaging it. Due to its size, it is perfect for carrying around too. Best overall The best overall hair dryer on the list is the 1800 Watt IKONIC Blaze Dryer which is decent enough to dry shoulder-length hair. It has a plastic body and comes with 2 interchangeable nozzles. It has 3 heat and 2-speed combinations for flexibility while styling your hair. It is equipped with a powerful motor to give quick and easy blowouts. It also has an overheat protection technology that makes it super easy to use even daily. How to find the perfect Ikonic hair dryers When choosing a hair dryer, make sure that it effectively increases hair structure, dries it rapidly, and protects it from damage. Further, it should feature a powerful motor of up to 2000 W for rapid and effortless blowouts, along with a long cord to ensure ease of use. The hairdryer should also feature Overheat Protection, letting the tool shut down automatically in case of overheating. Product price list of the best Ikonic hair dryers

S.no Product Price 1. IKONIC BLAZE BLACK HAIR DRYER - 1800 WATTS 1815 2. IKONIC HAIR DRYER- PRO 2100 BLACK 2899 3. IKONIC HAIR DRYER- PRO 2200 BLACK & RED, 2200 WATTS 3310 4. IKONIC HAIR DRYER- PRO 2500+ BLACK 4335 5. IKONIC SUPERSTAR MINI HAIR DRYER- PINK 1200 6. IKONIC PRO 2800 WATTS HAIR DRYER, BLACK 4799 7. IKONIC EVOLUTION HAIR DRYER 5377 8. IKONIC SPEEDY 2000 Watts, Hair Dryer 2359 9. Ikonic Dynamite Hair Dryer 5299 10. IKONIC STROM BLACK HAIR DRYER 2175