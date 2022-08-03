Story Saved
Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Best LG smartphones under 15,000

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Aug 03, 2022 13:37 IST
Summary:

People like the LG brand, as it has established itself as a name of trust and reliability in the market, delivering good quality features in each device. For example, the LG Optimus and Q series feature a good battery capacity.

product info
LG smartphones under 15,000 come packed with great features.

You've come to the right place if you are looking for the top LG smartphones under 15,000. You have a lot of options at your disposal. These Android LG phones under 15,000 are economically priced and even stand up to more expensive smartphones in terms of performance. You can easily find a LG phone that suits your demands in this price range. These phones also feature among the best camera phones under 15,000, with fingerprint sensors, unibody construction, and metal frames. Moreover, the LG smartphones under 15,000 are quite affordable.

Check out the top LG phones under 15,000:

1. LG Q6

The LG Q6 stands out among the other models in its price category because of its 5.5-inch screen. The manufacturer chose a side-by-side camera arrangement, with a 13MP rear camera as the primary lens. It includes a 5MP front lens for selfie enthusiasts. Regarding RAM and storage, the LG Q6 has a strong pair. Its operating system is Android v10.

Key Specifications

  • Camera - 5 MP front camera with wide-angle, 13 MP rear camera
  • Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor
  • Features - Wide-angle selfie camera
  • Display - 5.5″screen, 442 PPI, 1080 x 2160
  • Memory- 32 GB Storage, 3 GB RAM
  • SIM - Dual SIM
  • Battery - 3000 mAh battery enabled with fast charging feature
Pros Cons
Decent performance at this price pointAverage camera
Great display qualityStandard design
Top-notch battery backup 
Dual SIM support 
cellpic
LG Q6 (Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

2. LG K42

The LG K42 is yet another model in the brand’s K-series, which offers affordable smartphones with useful features such as a strong battery and excellent performance. In addition, this phone includes 4G VoLTE, the most recent version of Android (version 10), and a substantial quantity of storage. Although entry-level handsets are available with up to quad-camera setups and a minimum of 4-6 GB RAM, this smartphone offers an average camera arrangement and RAM compared to its price range.

Key Specifications

  • Camera - 8 MP front camera with video recording, 16 MP rear camera
  • Processor - MediaTek Helio P22
  • Features - Latest Android version
  • Display - 6.6″ screen, 266 PPI
  • Memory- 64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM
  • SIM - Dual SIM
  • Battery - 3000 mAh battery
ProsCons
Latest Android versionBelow par performance compared to similar devices in price range 
High quality cameraPriced higher when compared to features
 Average display
cellpic
(Renewed) LG K42 (Military Standard 810G Certified, 2nd Year Extended Warranty, Gray, 3GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
29% off 9,999 14,000
Buy now

3. LG W10

The LG W10 is a top-notch mid-range smartphone with several high-end features. It boasts a fantastic setup that offers good performance. In addition, the gadget has excellent cameras, lots of storage, and quick charging. It would have been the ideal choice, though, if the display had been better.

Key Specifications

  • Camera - 13 MP + 5 MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera
  • Processor - MediaTek Helio P22
  • Display - 6.19″ screen, 269 PPI
  • Memory- 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM
  • SIM - Dual SIM
  • Battery - 5000 mAh battery enabled with fast charging feature
ProsCons
Huge battery lifeNotch-based design
Fast performance and speedCamera performs poorly in low light conditions
High-performance cameraCharging is time taking
cellpic
LG W10 (Smoky Gray, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
9,999
Buy now

4. LG Optimus L5 Dual E615

The LG Optimus L5 is a 4-inch smartphone with a TFT display of 320 * 480 resolution, released on May 6, 2015. A 2.3GHz quad-core Intel Atom Z3580 processor and 4 GB of RAM are included in the smartphone.

Key Specifications

  • Camera - 5 MP rear camera
  • Processor - MediaTek MT6575
  • Features - LED flash
  • Display - 4″ screen, 233 PPI, LCD
  • Memory- 32 GB storage, 512 MB RAM
  • SIM - Single SIM
  • Battery - 3000 mAh battery
ProsCons
LCD displayOutdated android version
 Low RAM
cellpic
LG Optimus L5 Dual E615 (White)
56% off 4,000 8,999
Buy now

5. LG G7 Smartphone ThinQ

The LG G7 ThinQ phone has a 6.10-inch touchscreen display with a 1440x3120-pixel resolution. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 CPU powers the LG G7 ThinQ. It has 4GB of RAM built in. The LG G7 ThinQ has a 3000 mAh battery and runs on Android 8.0.

As for its cameras, the LG G7 ThinQ has a 16-megapixel rear camera. It has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies. The 64GB internal storage of the LG G7 ThinQ, which runs Android 8.0, may be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card.

Key Specifications

  • Camera - 16 MP rear camera
  • Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Features - 20:9 aspect ratio
  • Display - 6.1” screen
  • Memory- 64 GB storage, 4GB RAM
  • SIM - Dual SIM
  • Battery - 3000 mAh battery
ProsCons
Clear displaySlow charging
Latest android softwareLess battery capacity
 Average camera
cellpic
(Renewed) LG G7 ThinQ Platinum Grey, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage
Check Price on Amazon

6. LG W31+ Smartphone

The LG W31 smartphone was introduced on November 9, 2020. The phone has a 6.52-inch touchscreen display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. A 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 CPU powers the LG W31. It has 4GB of RAM built in. The LG W31 has a 4000 mAh battery and runs on Android 10. The LG W31 has three cameras: a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel camera on the back. Phase detection autofocus is available on the rear camera configuration. In addition, it has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies.

Key Specifications

  • Camera - 13 MP + 5MP + 2MP triple rear camera
  • Processor - MediaTek Helio G25
  • Features - 20:9 aspect ratio
  • Display - 6.5” screen
  • Memory- 128 GB storage, 4GB RAM
  • SIM - Dual SIM
  • Battery - 4000 mAh battery
ProsCons
Clear displaySlow charging 
Amazing camera Notch display
Latest android softwareAverage processor
Big battery 
cellpic
(Renewed) LG W31 (Midnight Blue, HD+ FullVision Display, 4GB/64GB Storage) | 4000 mAh Battery with MediaTekHelio G25, 2.0GHz Octa-Core Processor
Check Price on Amazon

7. LG W41

The LG W41 smartphone was introduced on February 22, 2021. The phone has a 6.55-inch touchscreen display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. The 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 CPU powers the LG W41. It has 4GB of RAM built in. The LG W41 has a 5000 mAh battery and runs on Android 10. The LG W41 has a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, a 2-megapixel camera, and a 5-megapixel camera on the back. The arrangement for the rear camera has autofocus. It has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies.

Key Specifications

  • Camera - 48 MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP quad- rear camera
  • Processor - MediaTek Helio 650
  • Features - 20:9 aspect ratio
  • Display - 6.5” screen
  • Memory- 64 GB storage, 4GB RAM
  • SIM - Dual SIM
  • Battery - 5000 mAh battery
ProsCons
Clear displaySlow charging 
Latest android softwareLow RAM
Amazing camera 
Big Battery 
cellpic
LG W41 (Magic Blue, 48 MP Quad Camera, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage), Small
Check Price on Amazon

Price of LG Smartphones at a glance:

ProductPrice
LG Q6 9,990
LG K42 10,490
LG W10 9,999
LG Optimus L5 Dual E615 7,999
LG G7 Smartphone Thinq 11,999
LG W31 10,999
LG W41 12,999

Best 3 important features for consumers

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
LG Q6Wide-angle selfie cameraFullVision Technology display Top notch battery backup
LG K42Pinhole selfie cameraLatest Android versionClear camera quality 
LG W10High performance camera Huge battery lifeFast processing and latest processor model 
LG Optimus L5 Dual E615LCD DisplayLow cost model Good battery life
LG G7Powerful snapdragon 845 ProcessorExpandable memory slot of SD CardSlim and sleek design 
LG W31Triple camera featureSharp display clarity Latest Android OS installed 
LG W41Latest android 10 SoftwareHuge 500 mAH Battery20:9 Aspect Ratio

Best value for money

There is a wide range of LG budget smartphones available for you to pick from. Nowadays, even low-cost smartphones have really good cameras and powerful technology to fulfil your mobile computing needs. TheLG Q6 is undoubtedly the company's top entry-level smartphone and can be called the LG phone that gives the best value for money. .

Best overall

Overall, the best LG phone, around 10,490, is theLG K42, which is powered by a MediaTek Helo P22 and has 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. It has a 5.5-inch screen and a Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery. The primary rear camera is 16 MP rear camera, and the front camera is 8 MP with video recording

How to find the perfect LG budget smartphone

You get a lot of bang for your buck with LG smartphones. The brand's pricing for its mobile phones ranges from 7,499 to 14,999, depending on the version and features available.

LG ensures that your phone's Qualcomm Snapdragon processor is running smoothly. The processor will differ depending on the phone's variant and price. If you buy a phone for gaming, it will include an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU, which will provide fast performance. Similarly, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 CPU will be the most basic processor that you will come across.

FAQs

1. What are the top LG mobiles phones in India under 15,000?

The LG K42 and LG Q6 are the best LG mobiles phones under 15,000.

2. Which LG phone under 15,000 has the most advanced processor?

The LG Q6 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor has the most advanced processor in this category.

3. What are the trending LG mobiles phones available in India for less than 15,000?

The LG K42 is the most recent LG mobile phone under 15,000 in the market.

4. What chipset does the LG K42 use?

The MediaTek Helio P22 processor is used in the LG K42.

5. Which LG phone under 15,000 has the best camera?

The LG K42 has the best camera setup featuring a8 MP front camera with video recording and a 16 MP rear camera.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

