Best mobiles with 4 GB ram

A buyer’s guide to choosing the best mobiles with 4GB Ram

Smartphones are a vital part of our lives. There is a diverse range of smartphones in the market and one might get overwhelmed as to which one to choose from. A buyer’s guide acts like a beacon light to the buyer. So, we have made a guide to help you buy your smartphone as per your needs. Some important things have to be kept in mind before purchasing a smartphone. The first thing you have to identify is what is the purpose of your smartphone. The main component of a mobile phone is the smartphone processor. It is the brain of smartphones as it is responsible for everything that is functioning on your smartphone. Most of the processors are equipped with AI capabilities that make your phone smart. So, when you buy a smartphone, it is important to check the processor of the smartphone as the overall performance of the phone is directly related to it. For your convenience, here is a list of the best mobiles with 4GB RAM from which you can select. Also, you will find a comparative list of the best mobiles with 4GB RAM. Product Details 1. Redmi 9 Activ, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage,Carbon Black Redmi 9 Activ mobile came to the market on 24th September 2021. The phone has a 6.53-inch touchscreen display and a resolution of 720x1600 pixels with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The Redmi 9 Activ runs on Android 10 with a 5000mAh battery. The Redmi 9 Activ has an autofocus primary rear camera of 13-megapixel (f/2.2), and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) camera. It has a single front camera for selfies with a 5-megapixel sensor. Specifications Brand- Xiami Model- Redmi 9 Activ Launch date- 24th September 2021 Dimensions- 164.90 x 77.07 x 9 Weight (g) - 194.00 Battery capacity- 5000 Colours- Carbon Black, Coral Green, Metallic Purple Display type- LCD Resolution- 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio- 20:9 Screen size (inches)- 6.53 Operating system- MIUI 12, Android MIUI 12 Warranty details- 1-year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty

Pros Cons Fast charging Camera quality is poor Value for money product Picture quality is low Battery life is good Screen quality is low

2. Tecno Spark 9, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 7GB Expandable RAM | Helio G37 Gaming Processor | Infinity Black The Tecno Spark 9 was launched on July 18, 2022. It has memory fusion technology and a 90HZ refresh rate. The Tecno Spark 9 has a 5000mAh battery which can last up to 30 days. It has ultra battery saver mode for extra backup. This phone also has 25 hours of video playback or 26 hours of calling and 133 hours of music playback. Specifications Item model number- Spark 9 Product descriptions- 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 194 grams Batteries- 1 Lithium Polymer battery Display type-IPS LCD, 90Hz Size- 6.6 inches Resolution- 720 x 1600 pixels OS- Android 12, HIOS 8.6 Chipset- Mediatek MT6765V/CB Helio G37 (12nm) Main camera- 13 MP, f/1.9, 27 mm (wide), AF Unspecified secondary camera with dual- LED flash, panorama and HDR Selfie camera- 8MP Selfie camera with front flash Card slot- microSDXC (dedicated) Internal memory- 64GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM Sensors- Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity Colours- Infinity Black, Sky Mirror

Pros Cons HiOS 8.6 has many features Camera quality is poor Value for money product RAM management is not good

3. Realme Narzo 50i (Mint Green 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Octa Core Processor | 6.5” Large Display The Realme Narzo 50i has been designed with a focus on today's younger generation. It has a street-style diagonal stripe design. It is also very slim (8.9mm) for easy grip. You can cherish your life memories by capturing beautiful pictures with the high-resolution 8MP AI camera. You can also enjoy non-stop games and other content due to its powerful Octa-core processor. Its large display of 50i comes with a screen ratio that reaches 88.7%, making your games and movies more thrilling. Specifications Launch date- 7th October 2021 Dimensions- 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9cm; 195 grams Batteries- 1 Lithium Polymer Battery included; up to 43 days of standby time OS- Android 11 GPS- GLONASS Display- LCD Device interface- Touchscreen Colour- Mint Green Camera- Rear camera (8MP), Front camera (5MP) Splashproof

Pros Cons Overall quality is good Speaker placement is at the rear Camera quality is good Unisoc chipset Performance is up to the mark Nice 720p panel Neat UI experience

4. Redmi 10A (Slate Grey, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) The Redmi 10A 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage has MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core Processor with 12nm architecture for better efficiency. This smartphone has a larger display of 16.58cm which is good for cinematic viewing. It also has a rear fingerprint sensor for additional privacy and faster access to the smartphone. Specifications Launch date- April 20, 2022, Device type- Smartphone Sim type- Dual sim Sim size- Nano Dimensions- 77.07 x 164.9 x 9mm Weight- 194grams Display type- Colour IPS screen (16m colours) Touch- Yes Size- 6.53 inches, 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio- 20:9 Ram- 4GB Storage- 64GB Card slot- up to 512GB OS- Android v11 Chipset- MediaTek Helios 625 CPU- 2GHz, Octa Core Processor Rear camera- 13MP f/2.2 (wide angle) with autofocus, standard HDR, portrait mode Front camera- 5M f/2.2 (wide angle) with screen flash Battery type- Non-removable battery Battery size- 5000mAh, Li-Po battery

Pros Cons Display is large Camera quality is average Operating system is good Not waterproof

5. Nokia C21 Plus 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage | Warm Grey The Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone was launched on 27th February 2022 which has 4GB RAM AND 64 GB internal storage, expandable up to 256GB. A Unisoc 1.6Ghz Octa-core SCP863A processor powers it with a 5050mAh battery that can last up to 3 days. The Nokia C21 Plus has a dual camera to treasure your life moments. The 6.5inches HD+ screen is big enough for a better viewing experience. Specifications Launch date- 28 February 2022 Dimension- 164.8 x 7.5.9 x 8.6mm Weight- 178g or 191g Display type- IPS LCD Resolution- 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio Protection- Scratch-resistant glass OS- Android 11 Chipset- Unmisoc SC986A (28nm) Main Camera- Dual,13MP, (wide), AF, 2MP, (depth) Selfie camera- Single, 5MP Sensors- Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity

Pros Cons All-rounder budget-friendly smartphone Speaker is at the rear Battery life is good Overall performance is good

6. POCO C31 4GB RAM, ( Shadow Gray, 64GB ) The POCO C31 mobile phone has a MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 4GB RAM AND 64GB ROM which is expandable up to 512GB. Specifications OS- Android 10.0 Dimensions- 7 x 5 x 3 cm; 380 grams Display technology- LCD, LED Device interface; primary- Touchscreen Special features- HD recording, primary camera, auto focus, raer camera, front camera, dual camera, LED flash

Pros Cons Operating system is good Video quality is low Battery is good Sound quality is low Camera is good

Best three features for you

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi 9 Activ Carbon Black Octa-core Helio G35 Processor 6.53” HD+ Display 13+2MP Dual rear camera with AI portrait | 5MP front camera Tecno Spark 9 Infinity Black MediaTek Helio G37 Gaming processor 5000mAh battery that has a standby of 30 days Up to 7 GB larger RAM with the help of memory fusion technology Realme Narzo 50i Mint Green Powerful Octa-core processor 5000mAh large battery that supports ultra saving mode 8MP primary camera and 5MP AI selfie camera Redmi 10A Slate Grey MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core processor 5000mAh large battery which has a 10W fast charger and micro USB connectivity HD+ (1600 X 700) IPS LCD Display Nokia C21Plus Warm Grey Android 11 Go edition 3 days of battery life 13MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera good for portrait, HDR, etc. POCO C31 Shadow Gray MediaTek Helio G35 processor 5000mAh Lithium-ion Polymer battery 6.53” HD+ Display

Best value for money The Realme Narzo 50i Mint Green is the best value-for-money product. The target customers of this product are the young generation who are interested in playing games and watching movies. The powerful Oct-core processor makes their gaming experience really fun along with the large display of 50i with a screen ratio that reaches 88.7%. Best overall product The Nokia C21 Plus Android smartphone can be said to be the best overall product. This is a decent budget smartphone and the overall performance of the phone is also good. It has the Android 11 Go edition which gives the users a kind of light feeling. So, you can go for this product by considering its overall performance. How to find the perfect mobile with 4GB RAM? Finding the perfect mobile with 4GB RAM can be a daunting task for a user amongst the myriad range of smartphones that are available in the market. Firstly, you have to find out for yourself the end purpose of the smartphone. There are also other factors to be kept in mind like an operating system, the budget of your smartphone, etc. When shopping for a smartphone, always take an informed decision by looking at the software you are currently using. If you are looking for a budget-friendly device, then an Android is suitable for you. And the best and safest platform to buy your smartphone is Amazon online platform. Here, you will find various options from which you can choose according to your preferences. Product price list

Products Price Redmi 9 Activ Carbon Black Rs. 8,499 Tecno Spark Infinity Black Rs. 7,999 Realme Narzo 50i Mint Green Rs. 8,999 Redmi 10A Slate Grey Rs. 8,299 Nokia C21Plus Warm Grey Rs. 9,999 POCO C31 Shadow Gray Rs. 7,999