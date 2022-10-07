Best OPPO phones in India: The ultimate guide

OPPO mobile phones are known for their stellar camera specifications.

Oppo wants to be one of the country's largest smartphone manufacturers by localising its supply chain and providing exceptional after-sales support. OPPO's strategy of making an attractive phone with average performance seems to work in the Indian market. This article walks you through choosing a well-rounded smartphone, and we have also included our picks for the best OPPO phones in India. 1. OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G The Reno8 Pro 5G from Oppo undoubtedly looks like a flagship. The design is gorgeous. If you're looking for an attractive flagship killer, the Reno8 Pro 5G should be on your list. Specifications: Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 950 nits peak brightness. Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max RAM: 8GB/12GB ROM: 256GB Battery: 4500 mAh Rear Camera: 50 MP (f/1.8) wide angle, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro Front Camera: 32 MP (f/2.4) Fast Charging: Yes, 80W ( 1-45% in 10 minutes, 100% charging in 31 minutes)

Pros Cons MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor A tad overpriced Fantastic camera performance Bloatware-ridden Android skin 80W fast charging Lacks OIS support

2. OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G Oppo phones are well-designed, and this one is no exception. Even the hardware is sturdy. The Dimensity 1200 SoC processor in this phone can handle games and more. The 4500 mAh battery and 65W charging combo make this phone a must-have. Specifications: Display: 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with 1200 nits peak brightness, 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 RAM: 8GB/12GB ROM: 128GB/256GB Battery: 4500 mAh Rear Camera: 64 MP (f/1.7) wide angle, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 2 MP (f/2.4) , 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor Front Camera: 32 MP (f/2.4) Fast Charging: Yes, 65W

Pros Cons Great performance Bloatware 65W fast charging No support for streaming HDR content Superb design Overheats at times

3. OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G The Oppo Reno5 Pro's stunning aesthetics are matched by the equally impressive performance, thanks to the inclusion of MediaTek's latest flagship chipset. Specifications: Display: 6.55 inches Super AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1100 nits peak brightness Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 1000+ SoC RAM: 8GB/12GB ROM: 128GB/256GB Battery: 4350 mAh Rear Camera: 64 MP (f/1.7) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor Front Camera: 32 MP (f/2.4) Fast Charging: Yes, 65W

Pros Cons Elegant design Bloatware impacts the UX significantly Great battery life Lacks Gorilla Glass protection 65W fast charging No support for wireless charging

4. OPPO Reno3 Pro Design and aesthetics are prioritised above performance in the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. It features a Helio P95 processor. While the phone's camera performance is not game-changing, it is quite decent. Specifications: Display: 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with 800 nits peak brightness and 90Hz refresh rate Processor: Mediatek Helio P95 RAM: 8GB/12GB ROM: 128GB/256GB Battery: 4025 mAh Rear Camera: 64 MP (f/1.7) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, 13 MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor Front Camera: Dual: 44 MP (f/2.4) wide angle lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor Fast Charging: Yes, 30W

Pros Cons OLED display panel The punch-hole camera is a design bottleneck Decent battery backup A tad overpriced Fast under-display fingerprint reader A more powerful processor would have been a nice-to-have feature

5. OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G The Oppo Reno 7 Pro, like its predecessors in the series, is more concerned with design and aesthetics than with performance. It has a streamlined and eye-catching design, and a unique notification light. Specifications: Display: 6.5-inch AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 920 nits peak brightness. Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max RAM: 8GB/12GB ROM: 256GB Battery: 4500 mAh Rear Camera: 50 MP (f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens Front Camera: 32 MP (f/2.4) Fast Charging: Yes, 65W (100% charging in 31 minutes)

Pros Cons Great performance Mediocre night-time photography results Snappy fingerprint reader Ultrawide and telephoto sensors do not support 4K video recording. 65W SuperVOOC fast charging Average battery life

6. OPPO Reno8 5G In the sub-30k price segment, the Oppo Reno8 5G is a well-designed smartphone with respectable hardware. For the price, you get good performance on par with competitors in the class and good cameras. Specifications: Display: 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate and 800 nits peak brightness Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1300 RAM: 8GB ROM: 128GB/256GB Battery: 4500 mAh Rear Camera: 50 MP (f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens Front Camera: 32 MP (f/2.4) Fast Charging: Yes, 80W (1-50% in 11 minutes, 1-100% in 28 minutes)

Pros Cons Mediatek Dimensity 1300 processor Overpriced 80W fast charging Lacks support for 120Hz refresh rate Decent camera performance Bloatware

7. OPPO Reno7 5G The Oppo Reno7 has the potential to be an excellent replacement for its predecessor. Thanks to its low profile, the phone is easy to use and comfortable to hold. Specifications: Display: 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 800 nits peak brightness Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 900 RAM: 8GB ROM: 128GB/256GB Battery: 4500 mAh Rear Camera: 64 MP (f/1.7) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens Front Camera: 32 MP (f/2.4) Fast Charging: Yes, 65W

Pros Cons Support for 13 5G bands Dimensity 900 seems inappropriate, given the price 90Hz AMOLED display Lacks stereo speakers support 65W fast charging Poor low-light shots

8. OPPO F21 Pro 5G The OPPO F21 Pro 5G makes up for its lack of power with a thin and stylish design and extended battery life. It takes excellent daytime photographs. The F21 Pro 5G is a decent choice with plenty of good customer reviews. Specifications: Display: 6.43 inches AMOLED display panel with 600 nits peak brightness Processor: Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G RAM: 8 GB ROM: 128GB Battery: 4500 mAh Rear Camera: 64 MP (f/1.7) wide angle , 2 MP (f/2.4) macro , 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor Front Camera: 16 MP Fast Charging: Yes, 33W

Pros Cons Elegant design Good camera performance The Snapdragon 695 performs well Its camera could use some improvement in low-light conditions Decent battery life

9. Oppo Reno6 5G The Oppo Reno6 5G looks and feels like a premium smartphone. The price-to-performance ratio is satisfactory, making the performance good enough for day-to-day use. The battery life is excellent, and it can be charged quickly so that you may use it again in no time. Specifications: Display: 6.43 inches AMOLED panel with 750 nits peak brightness and 90Hz refresh rate Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 900 RAM: 8GB/12GB ROM: 128GB/256 GB Battery: 4300 mAh Rear Camera: 64 MP (f/1.7) Wide Angle, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens Front Camera: 32 MP (f/2.4) Fast Charging: Yes, 65W

Pros Cons Elegant design Bloatware Great battery life Lacks stereo speakers support 65W fast charging Average build quality

10. OPPO F19 Pro The OPPO F19 Pro is an attractive smartphone with top-notch performance in key categories such as screen quality, storage and photography. The phone's responsiveness is remarkable in both practical and gaming contexts, and the update to ColorOS 11 is much appreciated. Specifications: Display: 6.43 inches AMOLED panel with 800 nits peak brightness and 60Hz refresh rate Processor: Mediatek Helio P95 RAM: 8 GB ROM: 256 GB Battery: 4310 mAh Rear Camera: 48 MP (f/1.8) Wide Angle , 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide , 2MP (f/2.4) Macro , 2 MP (f/2.4) Depth Sensor Front Camera: 16 MP Fast Charging: Yes, 30WVOOC Flash charge 4.0

Pros Cons Elegant design Bloatware Decent camera performance Poor audio output 30W fast charging Performance is a deal-breaker for power users

Price of OPPO mobile phones in India at a glance:

Product Price OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G ₹ 46,485 OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G ₹ 39,989 OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G ₹ 35,990 OPPO Reno3 Pro ₹ 35,900 OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G ₹ 33,550 OPPO Reno8 5G ₹ 29,749 OPPO Reno7 5G ₹ 28,990 OPPO F21 Pro 5G ₹ 28,798 Oppo Reno6 5G ₹ 24,999 OPPO F19 Pro ₹ 23,490

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max processor 50 MP rear camera 80W fast charging OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor 64 MP rear camera 65W fast charging OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G Mediatek Dimensity 1000+ processor 64 MP rear camera 65W fast charging OPPO Reno3 Pro 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel 64 MP rear camera Dual front cameras OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max processor 50 MP rear camera 65W fast charging OPPO Reno8 5G MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor 50 MP rear camera 80W fast charging OPPO Reno7 5G MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor 65 MP rear camera 65W fast charging OPPO F21 Pro 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC 64 MP rear camera 33W fast charging Oppo Reno6 5G MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor 64 MP rear camera 65W fast charging OPPO F19 Pro MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor 48 MP rear camera 30W fast charging

Best value for money Oppo positions the Reno6 5G in the premium mid-range in terms of both its features and its price, and it delivers a smartphone that is commensurate with good quality. The phone performs decently well in terms of daily usage, and the battery backup is also great. If you're looking for a value-for-money Oppo phone, the Oppo Reno6 5G is your best bet. Best overall The OPPO Reno8 Pro's outstanding performance and beautiful design attract many customers. The 5G phone has ample internal memory and a massive battery, and it also supports Oppo's SuperVOOC fast charging at 80W, which can help you charge your phone in less than 30 minutes. How to find the best OPPO phones in India If you're looking for the best Oppo phones in India in 2022, you've got a lot of options to choose from. But there are a few things you need to think about first. Being mindful of your requirements and which feature you can do without will help. If you have a particular set of features that you would like to prioritise, that should help narrow down your options. Brands like Oppo emphasise the importance of design and usability over performance, enabling you to get a well-rounded phone. But even then, the performance of the phone cannot be overlooked. In addition, the processor, cameras and battery life are essential for most consumers. It would help to compare cameras using head-to-head comparison videos and looking at real-life battery life tests to ensure whether the claimed numbers are real or not.