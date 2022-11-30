Best Philips air fryers: A complete guide

A Philips air fryer can help significantly lower the fat content of your food.

Are you concerned about deep-frying foods at home? If you are considering upgrading to an air fryer, it is highly encouraged since it helps significantly lower the fat content of your food. Additionally, it makes food healthier for consumption. Since its introduction, the Philips air fryer has received attention for its compact design and excellent functionality. Presently, the notion of the air fryer is of crucial relevance. The Philips Air Fryers are capable of cooking food quickly and efficiently. Hence, this makes it among the most sought-after things on Amazon.com. An air fryer is relevant considering the global trend toward a healthy lifestyle. When cooking with oil, it is often the oil that distributes heat to the food. However, with an air fryer, air performs the same function. Consequently, it is regarded as the healthier alternative. It does not add calories to the meal. The air fryer operates based on heat production, redistribution, and circulation principles. 1. PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 One of the greatest air fryers from Philips, this air fryer has a 1400W motor and quick air technology, which expedites the heating process and, ultimately, the cooking time. The touch settings on display make the device simpler to use, and you can effortlessly prepare your favourite dish with the push of a button. After the food basket has been removed from the air fryer, the appliance automatically turns off. The appliance may fry, bake, roast, and grill meals. Because it has a 1,8-meter chord, it can be put comfortably in any kitchen area. Furthermore, cleaning the basket of this Philips air fryer is a breeze. This 1400W, 4.1-litre air fryer is an excellent solution for small families, singles, couples, and bachelors. The pricing is also reasonable. A touch screen, seven settings, and a keep-warm function mode that can keep meals warm for up to 30 minutes make it easy for anybody to operate. Specifications: Product Dimensions: 35.5D x 35.5W x 33.8H Centimeters Colour: Black Capacity: 4.1 litres Material: Plastic

Pros Cons 1.8M cord length for easy manoeuvrability No such cons reported 7 presets and Keep Warm Feature Dishwasher-safe and Easy-to-Clean

2. Philips Essential Air Fryer HD9252/70 This air fryer operates on the principle of quick air technology, which uses high air intensity for heating purposes. The starfish-shaped design at the bottom of the food chamber facilitates the passage of heat in all directions. It cooks food with 90% less fat, making the food you prepare healthier. In addition, it can hold 4.1L of food at once. The look of this air fryer is good at such a price point; this is an affordable purchase for first-time buyers. This air fryer can roast, cook, steam, and reheat food. Further, the product has seven presets, comes with a touch screen, and the Keep Warm mode will keep the food warm for 30 minutes. Specifications: Product Dimensions: 26.4D x 36W x 29.5H Centimeters Capacity: 2000 Cubic Centimeters Material: Plastic Recommended Uses For Product: Roast, Broil, Steam, Reheat

Pros Cons Starfish design The cord length is short Rapid Air technology Automatic programs; hence don’t need to set up timer or temperature

3. Philips Daily Collection HD9218 Air Fryer Utilizing Rapid Air technology, this Philips Air-fryer circulates hot air through a metal mesh cooking basket to fry, roast, and grill food with little or no oil. The shape of the Air-base fryer, like a starfish, promotes air circulation and ensures that your favourite dishes cook evenly. This air fryer makes cooking your favourite foods effortless and is a one-stop answer for all your meal options. The detachable nonstick-coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher-safe for effortless cleanup. Its built-in timer lets you pre-set cooking durations of up to 30 minutes. Specifications: Special Feature: Temperature Control Colour: Black Material: Plastic Item Weight: 5.81 Kilograms

Pros Cons The pre-set cooking time feature Small in Capacity Star-fish design Pricey compared to the capacity Easy to clean and removable drawer with non-stick coating

4. PHILIPS Essential Air Fryer HD9200/60 The air fryer from Philips is slate in colour. The two main knobs on the outside cover serve as timers and temperature controls. In addition, fast air technology facilitates the preparation and cooking of foods with less fat. It has Quick Clean technology, making cleaning the food compartment simple. In addition, it has a non-stick covering that makes dishwashing safe and easy. The appliance may steam, broil, roast, and reheat meals. It is an automatic air fryer with a cool wall exterior design, temperature regulation, and auto-shutoff functions. It is the most economical air fryer with outstanding features from Philips. Specifications: Product Dimensions: 32D x 32W x 34H Centimeters Capacity: 4.1 litres Material: Aluminum Recommended Uses For Product: Roast, Broil, Steam, Reheat

Pros Cons Value for money The precise setting is difficult because of analogue controls Several features at an attractive price point Ideal for bachelors Temperature Control

5. Philips HD9216/43 Electric Fryer with Rapid Air Technology The manual knob adjustments allow for temperature variations up to 200 degrees Celsius. In addition, there is little to no oil inside the food chamber, making cooking very simple. No complicated LEDs interfere with the user's experience, which is facilitated by the design's simplicity. For cleaning, removing, and washing, you can use the dishwasher. The size is compact and has a great appearance and the starfish design will help better air circulation for cooking your favourite food in no time. Specifications: Colour: Cashmere grey Capacity: 1.2 litres Material: Plastic Recommended Uses For Product: Roast, Bake

Pros Cons Large non-stick basket Average build quality Zero oil cooking Good at performance

Price of Philips air fryer at a glance:

Product Price PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 ₹ 10,990 Philips Essential Air Fryer HD9252/70 ₹ 8,720 Philips Daily Collection HD9218 Air Fryer ₹ 12,999 PHILIPS Essential Air Fryer HD9200/60 ₹ 7,999 Philips HD9216/43 Electric Fryer with Rapid Air Technology ₹ 6,990

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Capacity Dishwasher Safe Product Weight PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 4.1 litres Yes 4 kg 540 g Philips Essential Air Fryer HD9252/70 2000 Cubic Centimeters Yes 6 kg 440 g Philips Daily Collection HD9218 Air Fryer 0.8 litres Yes ‎5.81 Kilograms PHILIPS Essential Air Fryer HD9200/60 4.1 litres Yes ‎6 Kilograms Philips HD9216/43 Electric Fryer with Rapid Air Technology 1.2 litres Yes 7 Kilograms

Best value for money The Philips HD9216/43 is a compact and lightweight electrically driven fryer and at a price point of ₹8,720, the product offers a range of features. The revolutionary Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology allows you to bake, grill, and even broil your favourite foods. The Air fryer is ideal for all types of diets and lifestyles, whether you need to prepare fresh vegetables, frozen vegetables, or baked meals. The fryer lets you cook delicious meals with 90% less oil. It is easy to clean and emits less odour than conventional fryers. The sleek and compact form fits comfortably on most kitchen countertops. This fryer is adequate for preparing food in an Indian kitchen, and its 30-minute timer allows for healthy cooking. Best overall If you are looking for the best Philips Air Fryer with all the best features, then PHILIPS Essential Air Fryer HD9200/60 is the one to go for, and it just retails for ₹7,999. This Air Fryer comes with Rapid Air technology that expedites the cooking process. With this Air fryer, enjoy wholesome meals that are crisp on the exterior and soft on the inside. With minimal oil, you will achieve the perfect texture and delicious taste and enjoy low-fat and flavorful cooking outcomes with this Philips Air Fryer. With the Keep Warm mode, let your prepared food stay warm for up to 30 minutes. This fryer is easy to clean, maintain, and emits less smell than conventional fryers. Now you can achieve all your cooking requirements, whether grilling, baking, roasting, or frying, all thanks to the PHILIPS Essential Air Fryer HD9200/60. How to find the perfect Philips air fryer? Air fryers are regarded as one of the essential kitchen appliances in widespread usage today. In addition to reducing your desire for fried foods, they also promote health. Capacity, pre-programmed menu, design, and other factors must be considered while selecting an air fryer. Size is a vital consideration, particularly if you have a small kitchen. The capacity of a medium-sized air fryer is between 3.7L and 4.1L. They are small and should thus fit in the majority of kitchens. Nevertheless, there is a significant relationship between size and capability. Choosing a small or medium-sized fryer may require you to cook meals in batches, which is undesirable if you have a big family or often host parties. Most air fryers include dials for adjusting the temperature and cooking time. If you need more accuracy, seek versions with digital controls. Another thing to look for is the cleaning process. Usually, cleaning an air fryer is effortless. Most of the models can also be dishwasher cleaned. Hence, choose accordingly.