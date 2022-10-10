Best Samsung 6GB RAM phones you should have on your radar

Samsung phones with 6GB RAM boost speed and performance of the device.

The bigger the RAM capacity, the faster the phone functions. If you wish to purchase a new smartphone with the most recent features, you should look into one of the latest Samsung 6GB RAM phones. These phones are great for those with moderate to slightly heavy usage. Moreover, Samsung smartphones have excellent battery capacity, enabling you to use your phone uninterruptedly. After careful analysis, we have prepared a list of some of the incredible Samsung 6GB RAM mobile phones you can use for various purposes. Apart from memory, these phones have good processor speed, decent cameras and great displays that enhance your experience. Go through our impartial and objective review of all these models and choose the one you think is the best. 1. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G The Samsung Galaxy M13 is a 5G-ready phone with 6GB RAM, 128GB internal memory, a powerful CPU, a thoughtful camera setup, and a long-lasting 6000 mAh battery. Additionally, a sideways fingerprint sensor guarantees convenience and mobility security. Specification: Dimension: 165.4 mm x 76.9 mm x 8.4 mm Display: 6.6-inches FHD+ IPS display Chipset: Exynos 850 RAM: 6GB Internal memory: 128GB Rear camera: 50MP+5MP+2MP triple camera setup Front camera: 8MP Battery: 6000mAh with 15W charging Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.0, A-GPS, USB Type-C, 5G, 4G VoLTE, 3.5mm audio jack and WiFi Operating system: Android 12 with One Ui 4.1 Sensors: Side-mounted fingerprint, accelerometer, compass, and virtual proximity sensor

Pros Cons 5G-ready Moderate display 6.6-inch large screen Not designed for demanding performance Decent RAM and storage capacity Photos taken are lacking in saturation and colour. Improved 6000 mAh battery life. Low video quality

2. Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition The Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition is a potential entertainer due to its Super AMOLED Infinity U display with best-in-class capabilities. This smartphone has excellent cameras on both ends—a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP quad camera at the rear, with the primary camera having an f 1.8 aperture and a 20MP front camera— that can take detailed pictures. The 6000 mAh battery's performance is incredible in its price band. When it comes to internal storage, its 128GB storage will never disappoint you. Specification: Dimension: 159.4 mm x 74 mm x 9.3 mm Display: 6.4-inches FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate Chipset: MediaTek G80 RAM: 6GB Internal memory: 128GB Rear camera: 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP quad camera setup Front camera: 20MP Battery: 6000mAh with 15W charging Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB Type C, A-GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual 4G VoLTE Operating system: Android 11 with One Ui 3.1 Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), gyro, accelerometer, compass

Pros Cons Expandable storage up to 1TB Low refresh rate Long-lasting battery Average brightness level. Quick charging Mediocre camera performance. Reasonable pricing Not capable of capturing videos from the front camera. Side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security Heavy use can cause heating issues.

3. Samsung M52 5G Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is the company's first 5G mobile device. The phone has a 6.70-inch touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 1080 x 2400-pixel resolutions, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Qualcomm's 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 778G powers the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. Depending on the model, you can get between 6GB and 8GB of RAM, with 128GB of internal storage. The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G has a 64MP (f/1.8 primary) + 12MP (f/2.2) + 5MP (f/2.4) triple camera at the rear. It has a 32MP (f/2.2 aperture) front camera that can click detailed and astonishing selfies. Specification OS: Android 11 Processor: 1.8 GHz Octa-core processor RAM: 6GB/8GB Internal memory: 128GB expandable storage up to 1TB Rear camera: 64MP + 12MP + 5MP triple camera Front camera: 32MP selfie camera Connectivity: 5G Battery: 5000 mAh non-removable battery

Pros Cons Expandable storage option No waterproof Decent battery life Low-resolution selfie camera No bugs in the software Sometimes lags in multitasking

4. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is known for its incredible camera with an f1.5 aperture that clicks fantastic pictures even in low-light conditions. Although the model has 64GB of internal memory, which is relatively low at its price point, it has an option to expand the external storage up to 256GB. This phone is an excellent choice for those interested in a stylish phone that can take stunning photos. Specifications: Display: 6.2-inch OS: Android 8.0 Battery: 3500 mAh RAM: 6GB Storage: 64GB Camera: 12MP +12MP rear, 8MP front Processor: 2.7GHz

Pros Cons Full-view display for better media consumption. Low storage All-day battery backup Lags in Bluetooth connectivity. Slots are available for storage expansion No waterproof

5. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G The Samsung A22 5G seems to be a fantastic 5G-ready handset that has 11-band compatibility as well as two years of OS upgrades. It has a 48MP (main f1.8) + 5MP (ultra-wide f2.2) + 2MP (depth f2.4) triple camera, a 6.6-inch screen with a refreshing speed of 90 Hz. The phone's Dimensity 700 5G CPU and its long-lasting 5000 mAh battery make it one of its class's most acceptable 5G-ready devices. Specifications: Display: 6.6-inch HD screen OS: Android 11.0 Battery: 5000 mAh RAM: 6GB/8GB Internal storage: 128GB Rear camera: 48MP + 5MP + 2MP Front camera: 8MP Processor: 2.2GHz

Pros Cons 5G ready Not water resistant Memory expandable up to 1TB The camera is not good enough

Price of Samsung 6GB RAM phones at a glance:

Product Price Samsung Galaxy M13 5G ₹ 13,999 Samsung Galaxy M32 ₹ 13,499 Samsung M52 5G Rs. 24,999 Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Rs. 36,994 Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Rs. 16,989

3 best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy M13 The brightness and viewing angles are impressive. Fast charging Awesome battery backup Samsung Galaxy M32 Long-term software update Expandable memory up to 1TB Fast and secure side-mounted fingerprint scanner SAMSUNG M52 5G Fast charging Long-lasting battery life Sharp and crisp image from the rear camera Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Easy-grip style in various fashionable colours Big display for a better viewing experience Expandable memory Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Memory expandable up to 1TB 90Hz refresh rate Triple camera setup

Best value for money When it comes to picking up the best value for money option among the best Samsung 6GB RAM mobile phones, the Samsung Galaxy M13 has no contestant. This device provides everything from exceptional CPU speed and sufficient storage to a fashionable and spectacular design. The Exynos 850 Processor offers a seamless, on-hand feel. The Samsung Galaxy M13 boasts excellent cameras that produce high-quality images. Due to its low price and numerous features, the Samsung Galaxy M13 is undoubtedly the best choice for you. Best overall If you want the overall best model among all Samsung 6GB RAM mobile phones, the Samsung Galaxy M32 is the smartphone for you. It features a MediaTek Processor, possibly one of the finest CPUs in the price category with the Android 11 operating system. This package includes a large 6000 mAH battery capable of providing approximately 29 hours of film playback and 22 hours of web use. You also get a fast charging option to charge your smartphone quickly. How to find the perfect Samsung 6GB RAM mobile phone? As Samsung manufactures some of the best smartphones in India, it may be challenging to determine which Samsung 6GB RAM mobile phone is perfect for you in terms of the features you are looking for. Hence, to shortlist the best Samsung 6GB RAM mobile phone, first follow the points mentioned below: Before selecting any Samsung 6GB RAM mobile phone, you must identify your needs. List down your priorities and what features you want in your phone. To get the finest Samsung 6GB RAM mobile phone, compare several model specs like RAM, processor speed, and internal memory. If you want a phone for clicking photos or shooting videos, pay more attention to the camera sensor than the number of megapixels. You might also consider the discounts and deals available on Amazon. Finally, zero down on the model that best satisfies your needs and fits your budget.