Monday, Oct 10, 2022
Best Samsung 6GB RAM phones you should have on your radar

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Oct 10, 2022 16:31 IST
Summary:

Samsung mobile phones with 6GB RAM provide more user-friendly experience. Check out top options in the category.

product info
Samsung phones with 6GB RAM boost speed and performance of the device.

The bigger the RAM capacity, the faster the phone functions. If you wish to purchase a new smartphone with the most recent features, you should look into one of the latest Samsung 6GB RAM phones. These phones are great for those with moderate to slightly heavy usage. Moreover, Samsung smartphones have excellent battery capacity, enabling you to use your phone uninterruptedly.

After careful analysis, we have prepared a list of some of the incredible Samsung 6GB RAM mobile phones you can use for various purposes. Apart from memory, these phones have good processor speed, decent cameras and great displays that enhance your experience. Go through our impartial and objective review of all these models and choose the one you think is the best.

1. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M13 is a 5G-ready phone with 6GB RAM, 128GB internal memory, a powerful CPU, a thoughtful camera setup, and a long-lasting 6000 mAh battery. Additionally, a sideways fingerprint sensor guarantees convenience and mobility security.

Specification:

Dimension: 165.4 mm x 76.9 mm x 8.4 mm

Display: 6.6-inches FHD+ IPS display

Chipset: Exynos 850

RAM: 6GB

Internal memory: 128GB

Rear camera: 50MP+5MP+2MP triple camera setup

Front camera: 8MP

Battery: 6000mAh with 15W charging

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.0, A-GPS, USB Type-C, 5G, 4G VoLTE, 3.5mm audio jack and WiFi

Operating system: Android 12 with One Ui 4.1

Sensors: Side-mounted fingerprint, accelerometer, compass, and virtual proximity sensor

ProsCons
5G-readyModerate display
6.6-inch large screenNot designed for demanding performance
Decent RAM and storage capacityPhotos taken are lacking in saturation and colour.
Improved 6000 mAh battery life.Low video quality

2. Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition

The Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition is a potential entertainer due to its Super AMOLED Infinity U display with best-in-class capabilities. This smartphone has excellent cameras on both ends—a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP quad camera at the rear, with the primary camera having an f 1.8 aperture and a 20MP front camera— that can take detailed pictures. The 6000 mAh battery's performance is incredible in its price band. When it comes to internal storage, its 128GB storage will never disappoint you.

Specification:

Dimension: 159.4 mm x 74 mm x 9.3 mm

Display: 6.4-inches FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate

Chipset: MediaTek G80

RAM: 6GB

Internal memory: 128GB

Rear camera: 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP quad camera setup

Front camera: 20MP

Battery: 6000mAh with 15W charging

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB Type C, A-GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual 4G VoLTE

Operating system: Android 11 with One Ui 3.1

Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), gyro, accelerometer, compass

ProsCons
Expandable storage up to 1TBLow refresh rate
Long-lasting batteryAverage brightness level.
Quick chargingMediocre camera performance.
Reasonable pricingNot capable of capturing videos from the front camera.
Side-mounted fingerprint scanner for securityHeavy use can cause heating issues.

3. Samsung M52 5G

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is the company's first 5G mobile device. The phone has a 6.70-inch touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 1080 x 2400-pixel resolutions, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Qualcomm's 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 778G powers the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G.

Depending on the model, you can get between 6GB and 8GB of RAM, with 128GB of internal storage. The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G has a 64MP (f/1.8 primary) + 12MP (f/2.2) + 5MP (f/2.4) triple camera at the rear. It has a 32MP (f/2.2 aperture) front camera that can click detailed and astonishing selfies.

Specification

OS: Android 11

Processor: 1.8 GHz Octa-core processor

RAM: 6GB/8GB

Internal memory: 128GB expandable storage up to 1TB

Rear camera: 64MP + 12MP + 5MP triple camera

Front camera: 32MP selfie camera

Connectivity: 5G

Battery: 5000 mAh non-removable battery

ProsCons
Expandable storage optionNo waterproof
Decent battery lifeLow-resolution selfie camera
No bugs in the softwareSometimes lags in multitasking

4. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is known for its incredible camera with an f1.5 aperture that clicks fantastic pictures even in low-light conditions. Although the model has 64GB of internal memory, which is relatively low at its price point, it has an option to expand the external storage up to 256GB. This phone is an excellent choice for those interested in a stylish phone that can take stunning photos.

Specifications:

Display: 6.2-inch

OS: Android 8.0

Battery: 3500 mAh

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 64GB

Camera: 12MP +12MP rear, 8MP front

Processor: 2.7GHz

ProsCons
Full-view display for better media consumption.Low storage
All-day battery backupLags in Bluetooth connectivity.
Slots are available for storage expansionNo waterproof

5. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

The Samsung A22 5G seems to be a fantastic 5G-ready handset that has 11-band compatibility as well as two years of OS upgrades. It has a 48MP (main f1.8) + 5MP (ultra-wide f2.2) + 2MP (depth f2.4) triple camera, a 6.6-inch screen with a refreshing speed of 90 Hz. The phone's Dimensity 700 5G CPU and its long-lasting 5000 mAh battery make it one of its class's most acceptable 5G-ready devices.

Specifications:

Display: 6.6-inch HD screen

OS: Android 11.0

Battery: 5000 mAh

RAM: 6GB/8GB

Internal storage: 128GB

Rear camera: 48MP + 5MP + 2MP

Front camera: 8MP

Processor: 2.2GHz

ProsCons
5G readyNot water resistant
Memory expandable up to 1TBThe camera is not good enough

Price of Samsung 6GB RAM phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G 13,999
Samsung Galaxy M32 13,499
Samsung M52 5GRs. 24,999
Samsung Galaxy S9 PlusRs. 36,994
Samsung Galaxy A22 5GRs. 16,989

3 best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy M13The brightness and viewing angles are impressive.Fast chargingAwesome battery backup
Samsung Galaxy M32Long-term software updateExpandable memory up to 1TBFast and secure side-mounted fingerprint scanner
SAMSUNG M52 5GFast chargingLong-lasting battery lifeSharp and crisp image from the rear camera
Samsung Galaxy S9 PlusEasy-grip style in various fashionable coloursBig display for a better viewing experienceExpandable memory
Samsung Galaxy A22 5GMemory expandable up to 1TB90Hz refresh rateTriple camera setup

Best value for money

When it comes to picking up the best value for money option among the best Samsung 6GB RAM mobile phones, the Samsung Galaxy M13 has no contestant. This device provides everything from exceptional CPU speed and sufficient storage to a fashionable and spectacular design. The Exynos 850 Processor offers a seamless, on-hand feel. The Samsung Galaxy M13 boasts excellent cameras that produce high-quality images. Due to its low price and numerous features, the Samsung Galaxy M13 is undoubtedly the best choice for you.

Best overall

If you want the overall best model among all Samsung 6GB RAM mobile phones, the Samsung Galaxy M32 is the smartphone for you. It features a MediaTek Processor, possibly one of the finest CPUs in the price category with the Android 11 operating system. This package includes a large 6000 mAH battery capable of providing approximately 29 hours of film playback and 22 hours of web use. You also get a fast charging option to charge your smartphone quickly.

How to find the perfect Samsung 6GB RAM mobile phone?

As Samsung manufactures some of the best smartphones in India, it may be challenging to determine which Samsung 6GB RAM mobile phone is perfect for you in terms of the features you are looking for. Hence, to shortlist the best Samsung 6GB RAM mobile phone, first follow the points mentioned below:

Before selecting any Samsung 6GB RAM mobile phone, you must identify your needs. List down your priorities and what features you want in your phone.

To get the finest Samsung 6GB RAM mobile phone, compare several model specs like RAM, processor speed, and internal memory. If you want a phone for clicking photos or shooting videos, pay more attention to the camera sensor than the number of megapixels.

You might also consider the discounts and deals available on Amazon. Finally, zero down on the model that best satisfies your needs and fits your budget.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best Samsung 6GB RAM phones

