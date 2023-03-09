Best Samsung phones under 25000: Buyer's guide

Is the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G enabled handset?
Yes, the Samsung Galaxy A23 is a 5G enabled handset. It comes with dual SIM function and the primary SIM slot can be used for a 5G enabled SIM card.
Summary:
A smart phone has become an integral part of life where connections, information, banking, shopping, health and wellness can all be kept together in one place aka your mobile phone. But with brands releasing new phones almost daily, it becomes imperative for phone buyers to go through all their options and research based on various parameters that a phone can cover. After all, we alls look for a good phone that performs well, is affordable and ticks all of your boxes likea good camera, good OS, sleek design etc. Here is a comprehensive guide to the best Samsung mobiles available for ₹25000 and under.
Product Details
1. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G with 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage.
The Samsung Galaxy M3 has the latest android v12.0, One UI 4 operating system. With a massive 6000mah battery and a 50 mega pixel quad camera- it truly is a power packed option under ₹25000. With a 6.6 inch LCD display and protected by Samsung Knox, it is a great buy for ₹24999
Specifications
Colour: Emerald Brown
Brand: Samsung
Material: Metal, glass, fiber
Product dimensions- 0.9 X 16.5 X 7.7 cm
Weight- 215 grams
Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type C
Battery power- 6000
Camera- 50Mp + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP- quad Camera / 8 MP front camera
What comes in the box- handset, data cable, guide, ejection pin.
Price- 24,999
|Pros
|Cons
|Great budget buy
|Travel adapter to be purchases separately.Has in built voice focus that gives you clarity
|Good camera performance
|One Ui 4 experience which has been optimized for every screen size
|Has a 120 Hz refresh rate , Has in built voice focus that gives you clarity
2. Samsung Galaxy A50 with 6GB RAM and 64 GB storage
A dual Sim mobile phone with high resolution back and front cameras and a 6.4-inch display in full HD. It is supported by a 4000 mAh battery with a 15-watt fast charger. It also has a finger print censor and a has an internal memory of 64 GB which is expandable up to 512 GB.
Specifications
Colour: Black
Brand: Samsung
Material: Metal, glass, fiber
Product dimensions- 15.9 X 0.8 X 7.5 cm
Weight- 166 grams
Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type C
Battery power- 4000 mAh
Camera- 25 MP + 5 MP + 8 MP- back camera/ 25 MP front camera
What comes in the box- handset, USB cable, guide, ejection pin, earphones, travel adapter.
Price- 24,000
|Pros
|Cons
|Has a 25 MP front camera great for taking selfies and video calls
|Supports 4 G only
|Comes with a travel adapter
|Great value for money
|Suitable for everyone
3. Samsung Galaxy A12 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage
This Samsung mobile phone comes with a big display of 6.5 inch HD + TFT screen with a resolution of 720X1600 which makes gaming and watching videos a fun experience. Backed with a 6 GB RAM and supported by android 10.0 OS it is a powerful cell phone with some great functions.
Specifications
Colour: Black
Brand: Samsung
Material: Metal, glass, fiber
Product dimensions- 0.9 X 7.6 X 16.4 cm
Weight- 205 grams
Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type C
Battery power- 5000 mAh
Camera- 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP- back camera/ 8 MP front camera
What comes in the box- handset, USB cable, guide, ejection pin, earphones, travel adapter.
Price- 19,999
|Pros
|Cons
|Has v cut display with 16 m colours.
|Front camera is only 8 MP which is less compared to other Samsung phones.
|Great display in terms of size and resolution
|Comes with a travel adapter
|Memory is expandable up to 1 TB
4. Samsung Galaxy M13 with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage
A 6.5 display screen, superfast 5G support, 4 GB Ram that can be increased up to 12 GB and an internal storage of 64 GB expandable up to 1 TB- this is what the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G brings to you. Priced at ₹16,999 – it surely is a bang for your buck if you are looking for Samsung Smartphones to buy.
Specifications
Colour: Brown, Aqua Green, Midnight Blue, Stardust Brown, Brown, Dark Blue, Light Green
Brand: Samsung
Material: Metal, glass, fiber
Product dimensions- 0.9 X 7.7 X 16.5 cm
Weight- 195 grams
Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB
Battery power- 5000 mAh
Camera- 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP - back camera/ 5 MP front camera
What comes in the box- handset, USB cable, guide, ejection pin,
Price- 16,999
Weight: 150 gm
Display- 269 PPI with 16M colours
|Pros
|Cons
|Can expand up to 12 GB RAM which is excellent for gamers
|Has only 5 MP front camera
|Supports super- fast 5G
|Has a 720X1600 pixel resolution
5. Samsung Galaxy M13 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage
With an android 12 One UI Core 4 Octa Core processor, the Samsung Galaxy M13 is another great option. It is backed by a 6000 mAh battery and has an expandable RAM of up to 12 GB. It has an internal storage of 128 GB on its own which is a pre-requisite in smart phones these days.
Specifications
Colour: Light Green, brown, dark blue, aqua green, midnight blue, stardust brown
Brand: Samsung
Material: Metal, glass, fiber
Product dimensions- 0.9 X 7.7 X 16.5 cm
Weight- 207 grams
Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type C
Battery power- 6000 mAh
Camera- 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP - back camera/ 8 MP front camera
What comes in the box- handset, USB cable, guide, ejection pin, earphones, travel adapter, type a to type c cable
Display- 401 PPI with 16M colours
Price- 17,999
|Pros
|Cons
|Has 401 PPI with 16M display
|Has a comparatively weaker front camera of 8 MP
|Has 6 GB RAM
|Backed by android 12.0
|Has finger print censor
6. Samsung Galaxy A23 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage
Another phone from the Galaxy range, the galaxy A23 is a powerful phone with the snapdragon octa core processor and a 6.6 FHD smooth display. Backed by a 5000 mAh battery and a 6 GB RAM- it has shown good performance in all spheres like browsing, gaming, watching videos and phone calls. It has a 128 GB internal storage and android 12.0 Operating system.
Specifications
Colour: Black, White, Blue, Peach
Brand: Samsung
Material: Metal, glass, fiber
Product dimensions- 0.8 X 7.7 X 16.5 cm
Weight- 195 grams
Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB
Battery power- 5000 mAh
Camera- 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP - back camera/ front camera
What comes in the box- handset, USB cable, guide, ejection pin, earphones, travel adapter.
Display- 401 PPI with 16M colours
Price- 23,990
|Pros
|Cons
|Has a full HD, Infinity V 90Hz smooth display of 6.6 inches
|Does not support 5 G on both SIM
|Supports 56 hours of phone talk time
|In built GPS
|Has finger print censor
|Product
|Price
|Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
|Rs. 24,999
|Samsung Galaxy A50 with 6 GB RAM
|Rs. 24,000
|Samsung Galaxy A12 with 6 GB RAM
|Rs. 19,999
|Samsung Galaxy M13 4 GB RAM
|Rs. 16,999
|Samsung Galaxy M13 with 6 GB RAM
|Rs. 17,999
|Samsung Galaxy A23 with 6 GB RAM
|Rs. 23,999
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Samsung Galaxy M33 5GRs. 24,999
|Supports 5G, has dual SIM options
|Comes with 1080 x 2400 pixels
|Screen is protected by Gorilla glass 5
|Samsung Galaxy A50 with 6 GB RAM
|Has a powerful 25 MP front camera
|On the screen finger print censor which makes unlocking on the go easy
|Comes with a travel adapter in the box
|Samsung Galaxy A12 with 6 GB RAM
|Has ultra-wide camera for great wide angle photos
|Comes with a full HD screen and 720X1600 pixel resolution
|Internal memory is expandable up to 1 TB
|Samsung Galaxy M13 4 GB RAM
|Comes in 6 great colour options
|Supports 5 G sim
|Has an HD resolution with 720X1600 pixels display
|Samsung Galaxy M13 with 6 GB RAM
|Has a powerful 6000 mAh battery
|Powerful 50+5+2 triple cameras great for taking wide angle shots
|6 GB RAM ensures good speed and high performance
|Samsung Galaxy A23 with 6 GB RAM
|With OIS this phone can record videos smoothly and captures intricate details with ease
|Great quality portrait shots with background blur features
|6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM makes it a great option for regular users as well as gamers
Best value for money
Out of the six options, the Samsung Galaxy M13 4GB RAM comes as the best value for money because for ₹16,999 you get a 5G enabled handset that has a dual SIM slot. It has an expandable RAM of up to 8 GB and a 5000 mAh battery back-up. In terms of camera, it has a 50+2+2 MP back camera and 5 MP front camera. What’s more is that you have six different colour options to choose from!
Best overall product
The Samsung Galaxy M33 takes the cake with its 5G enabled service and a 6000 mAh battery support. For the price range of ₹25000, this phone has it all- good performance, good storage, 6 GB RAM, a full HD display with great resolution. It ticks all the boxes when it comes for buying a phone. A perfect mid-range phone from Samsung that can do it all!
How to find the best phone, whether you are gifting or buying for yourself?
In a world where smart phones are released every alternate day- choosing a one that best suits your requirements can be a daunting task! What do you want in a phone and what are the facilities that have to be there? These days, smart phones carry our whole world within themselves and most of us look for these few important things while looking for a smart phone to buy- battery life, camera, dual sim option, storage and speed. These are the basic specifications and Samsung has been a brand that has catered to the smart phone demand since decades and has satisfied the users with its huge selection of mobile phones.
If you are looking to buy a mobile for ₹25000 or under- these six Samsung phones listed above should definitely be on your radar- and then you can narrow it down based on your preference.
The Samsung Galaxy A50 comes in a 6.4 inch display with fully HD screen and 2340x1080 pixel resolution.
The Samsung Galaxy M13 4GB and 6 GB comes in a variety of colours like – Light Green, Brown, Dark Blue, Aqua Green, Midnight Blue, Stardust Brown.
The Samsung Galaxy A12 has a 48+5+2 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera.
The Samsung Galaxy A23 has a 2.4 GHz Snapdragon Octa Core processor