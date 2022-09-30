Story Saved
Buying guide for 10 best HD mobile phones

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 30, 2022 18:49 IST
Summary:

Finding the right smartphone for yourself can be challenging. However, we are here to help you at every step. These phones have set high standards with HD screen resolution and crystal clear display. Explore 10 best HD mobile phones here!

product info
In HD mobile phones, the quality of photos and videos that you view is crystal clear. 

With the latest advancements in technology, mobile phones have become the need of the hour rather than a mere luxury. As more and more models are launched every weekend, it becomes a hectic process to pick out one that best suits your frame. In the past few years, buyers have become more conscious of what they invest in. As a result, one factor that truly makes a difference in everyone’s decision is the HD resolution to view photos and videos in the best quality possible.

We have got you covered if you’re on the hunt for a mobile phone that offers crystal clear picture quality! Here is the top 10 HD mobile phones list, their specifications, prices, pros, cons, and other deciding factors. Let’s have a look.

List of best Hd Mobile Phones

1. Redmi Note 11T 5G (Stardust White, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The first on the list is a phone by Redmi called the Redmi Note 11T 5G. It comes with 5G connectivity for smooth and hassle-free functioning. The stunning Stardust white colour looks classy. This phone is equipped with the latest operating system, 6GB RAM 128GB ROM and HD display quality for an enhanced experience.

Specifications:

Brand: Redmi

Model Name: Note 11T 5G

Colour: Stardust White

RAM Storage: 6GB

ROM Storage: 128 GB

OS: MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

Refresh Rate: 90 Hz

CPU Speed: 2.4 GHz

Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor

Screen Size: 6.6 Inches

ProsCons
Large screen size and resolution.Limited RAM storage
Enough storage space is available.Latest OS is absent
Fingerprint sensor present. 
cellpic
Redmi Note 11T 5G (Stardust White, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM)| Dimensity 810 5G | 33W Pro Fast Charging | Charger Included | Additional Exchange Offers|Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
24% off 15,999 20,999
Buy now

2. Tecno Phantom × Summer Sunset (8GB RAM, 256 GB Storage)

With whopping storage of 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM, the Tecno Phantom × Summer Sunset phone comes with a handful of exciting features. The best part is its display which promises quality pictures and videos. Additionally, the fingerprint sensor and face recognition support maximum security.

Specifications:

Brand: Tecno

Model Name: Phantom × Summer Sunset

RAM Storage: 8 GB

ROM Storage: 256 GB

Colour: Summer Sunset

Screen Size: 6.7 Inches

Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor, Face Recognition

CPU Model: Mediatek Helio

Refresh Rate: 90 Hz

ProsCons
Sufficient storage space available.Heating issues found.
Fingerprint sensors, as well as facial recognition, are present.Not suitable for heavy gaming
Available in varied shadesAverage camera resolution.
cellpic
Tecno Phantom X Summer Sunset (8GB+256GB) |Ultra Flagship Curved Display |Flexible AMOLED Screen| 50MP Camera with 108MP Ultra HD Mode | 48MP+8MP Selfie | in-Display FP Sensor | Heat Pipe Cooling
21% off 25,999 32,999
Buy now

3. Samsung M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

With the trust of Samsung, Samsung M21 2021 Edition is an exciting addition to our list of best HD phones. This phone comes in the Arctic Blue colour that grabs the most attention. Additionally, 64GB ROM, 4GB RAM, 6.4 Inches screen size enhance the customer’s experience. Additionally, it comes with a long-lasting battery backup.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Colour: Arctic Blue

Model Name: M21 2021 Edition

ROM Storage: 64 GB

RAM Storage: 4GB

OS: Android 11.0

Screen Size: 6.4 Inches

Charger: USB C Type

ProsCons
Large screen resolution with high-definition resolution.Limited RAM Storage.
Fast charging presentLagging interface present
Latest Android OS is present. 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | FHD+ sAMOLED | 6 Months Free Screen Replacement for Prime (SM-M215GLBDINS)
21% off 11,499 14,499
Buy now

4. Redmi Note 11 Pro (Star Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

Another best-selling mobile phone that retails at a pocket-friendly cost is the Redmi Note 11 Pro. This phone has features such as excellent storage space, adequate RAM capacity, and even camera resolution. Additionally, the enhanced display quality adds more to the overall experience.

Specifications:

Brand: Redmi

Model Name: Note 11 Pro

Colour: Star Blue

RAM Storage: 6 GB

ROM Storage: 128 GB

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 Centimeters

Weight: 202 Grams

Screen Size: 6.67 Inches

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

OS: MIUI 13

ProsCons
Adequate storage space is available.Limited RAM capacity.
Lightweight and stylish.Lagging operating system.
Fast charging present.Not meant for high gaming visuals.
cellpic
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Star Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 67W Turbo Charge | 120Hz Super AMOLED Display | Charger Included | Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
13% off 17,999 20,652
Buy now

5. Oppo A15s (Rainbow Silver, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

Formerly known as the camera phone, Oppo A15s is a unique phone that is loaded with several exciting features to keep you ahead in the game. It comes in the Rainbow Silver colour along with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM for maximum storage. Additionally, the latest operating system ensures hassle-free functioning.

Specifications:

Brand: Oppo

Model Name: A15s

Colour: Rainbow Silver

RAM Storage: 4GB

ROM Storage: 64 GB

OS: Android 10.0

Screen Size: 6.52 Inches

Resolution: 1280×720

Battery Description: Lithium-polymer

CPU Speed: 2.3 MHz

ProsCons
High definition resolution with large screen size.Heating issues found.
Good battery backup is available.Lagging interface present
Fast processing speed.Insufficient RAM storage space
cellpic
OPPO A15s (Rainbow Silver, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) With No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
29% off 9,990 13,990
Buy now

6. realme narzo 30 5G

One of the most affordable phones in the realme narzo 30 5G. It is a 5G connectivity phone with 6.5 inches screen size and fingerprint sensor for maximum security. Additionally, the phone has excellent storage space and a refresh rate for smooth functioning.

Specifications:

Brand: Realme

Model Name: Narzo 30 5G

Colour: Racing Blue

RAM Storage: 6GB

ROM Storage: 128 GB

OS: Android 11

CPU Speed: 2.2 GHz

Screen Size: 6.5 Inches

Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor

Refresh Rate: 90 Hz

ProsCons
Large screen size.The battery drains easily.
Fast processor with the latest technology.Lagging issues found.
Equipped with 5G technology.Average camera resolution.
cellpic
realme narzo 30 5G (Racing Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
6% off 16,999 17,999
Buy now

7. Lava X2 (2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)

Designed for performance seekers, the Lava X2 is an incredible mobile phone with a long-lasting battery and high-performance processor for a better experience. It has many exciting features such as 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM and an HD+IPS notch display for an enhanced viewing experience.

Specifications:

OS - Stock Android 11 Go

RAM - 2GB

Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 192 Grams

Batteries - 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required

Item model number - ‎Lava X2 Blue

Wireless communication technology - Cellular

Connectivity technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

ProsCons
Good screen sizeLagging issues found.
Fast and progressive processor.Limited storage space available.
Amazing rear camera. 
cellpic
Lava X2 (2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) - Striped Blue| Long Lasting 5000 mAh Battery| High Performance Octa Core Processor| Big 6.5 inch(16.5cm) Display HD+IPS Notch Display
25% off 5,999 7,999
Buy now

8. Tecno Pop 5 LTE

Comes in the beautiful ice blue colour, Tecno Pop 5 LTE is the next generation smartphone with a 6.52" Dot Notch HD+ display for enhanced viewing experience. It is equipped with features such as a 5000mAh battery, 48 Hours of Video Playback, an excellent front and rear camera and a trendy design to attract all eyes.

Specifications:

OS - HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11

RAM - 2GB

Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 195 Grams

Batteries - 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required

Item model number - BD4i

ProsCons
Large screen size and resolutionLimited RAM storage
Enough storage space is available. 
Latest OS. 
cellpic
Tecno Pop 5 LTE(Ice Blue 2G+32G)| 6.52" HD+Dot Notch | 5000mAh | 8MP Dual Camera | Front Flash| IPX2 Splash Resistant
34% off 5,899 8,999
Buy now

9. Realme Narzo 50i

If you're looking for a phone with good features and top-notch HD mobile phones, the Real Me Narzo 50i can be an ideal pick. It is available in two variants, namely, 2+32 GB and 4+64 GB. You can pick the best one for yourself according to your storage requirements.

Specifications:

RAM and Storage - 4 GB + 64 GB

Selfie Camera - 5 MP

Rear Camera- 8 MP

Processor - Octa-core 1.6 GHz

Battery - 5000 mAH

Size - 6.5 Inch

OS - Android 11

ProsCons
Good rear cameraBig screen, problematic in small pockets
Superfast processorAvailable in only two colours
LTE connectivityN/A
cellpic
realme narzo 50i (Mint Green, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) - 6.5" inch Large Display | 5000mAh Battery
15% off 8,499 9,999
Buy now

10. Realme C31

Another great HD mobile phone is the Realme C31. This phone has a triple rear camera with a 13 MP primary camera. Not only that, advanced features like HDR, Panorama, and LED flash are also in-built to advance the power of the camera, making it perfect for photography.

Specifications:

RAM and Storage - 3 GB + 32 GB

Selfie Camera - 5 MP

Rear Camera- 13 + 2 + 0.5 MP triple rear camera

Processor - Octa-core

Battery - 5000 mAH

OS - Android 11

Dimensions - 164.7 x 76.1 x 8.4 mm

ProsCons
Triple Rear cameraLimited RAM and Storage
Side-mounted Fingerprint SensorNano-SIM slot
6.5-inch long screenPlastic back
cellpic
Realme C31 (Dark Green, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
19% off 8,896 10,999
Buy now

Price of HD mobile phones available at a glance:

ProductPrice
Redmi Note 11T 5GRs. 20,999
Tecno Phantom × Summer SunsetRs. 32,999
Samsung M21 2021Rs. 14,499
Redmi Note 11 ProRs. 22,999
Oppo A15sRs. 13,999
realme narzo 30 5G 17,999
Lava X2 7,999
Tecno Pop 5 LTE 8,999
Realme Narzo 50i 9,999
Realme C31 10,999

Best three features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Redmi Note 11T 5GLarge screen sizeGood battery backupAmple storage space available
Tecno Phantom × Summer SunsetBest for everyday usageFast charging presentMore than enough storage space is available
Samsung M21 2021The latest operating system is presentAvailable in many shadesGood processing speed
Redmi Note 11 ProLarge screen resolution.Good battery backupFingerprint sensor present
Oppo A15sGood storage space.Available in many colours.Good battery backup
realme narzo 30 5GLarge screen resolution.Fingerprint sensor presentGood processing speed.
Lava X2Large screen size.Good battery backupAmple storage space available
Tecno Pop 5 LTEBest for daily usage.Fast charging present.More than enough storage space is available
Realme Narzo 50iGood storage spaceAvailable in many coloursGood battery backup
Realme C31Large screen resolution.Budget friendlyGood processing speed.

Best value for money

If you’re looking for an HD mobile phone that will fit your budget correctly while fulfilling your expectations, we suggest you go with the Realme Narzo 50i. It has an HD display and excellent camera quality to capture every moment beautifully. The phone is priced decently at 8,999 only.

Best overall

Out of all the phones mentioned in the list of best Hd mobile phones, one phone that truly stands out is the Tecno Phantom × Summer Sunset. It is a 5G technology phone with an array of exciting features. It is priced at 25,999 only.

How to find perfect HD mobile phones?

The various features that should be considered when you're buying an HD phone for yourself are:

Fulfilment of Objective

Cost of the product

Effectiveness

Storage space

Screen Size

Resolution

Charging capacity

Biometric Security

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

