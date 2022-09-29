Story Saved
New Delhi 32oCC
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
New Delhi 32oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Earphones under 700 provide immersive sound experience

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 29, 2022 20:11 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Earphones are used for everything from listening to music and other content on mobile phones when on the move. Here, we tell you about the best earphones under 700.Check out the list of high-quality earphones under 700.

product info
Earphones under 700 offer one with excellent quality audio experience. 

Earphones provide a level of sound better than loudspeakers of similar cost. The best part about these tiny and powerful devices is that they prevent other people from listening to any noise and do not let the wearer hear any background disturbances. The earphones are a formidable source of disconnect from the outside world by producing private sound in the ear of the listener. That's why earphones have dynamically changed the world and can prove to be your best buddy while you are travelling or sitting at home. Out of an extensive range of earphones available these days, opting for the one that suits all your needs can be daunting. This article will help you pick the ideal earphones by comparing the price, features, and specifications for all of them.

1. BoAt Bass Heads 100 in-ear wired earphones with mic(black)

The perfect way to add style to a pair of earphones is to combine high-fidelity audio with a premium design to experience incredible sound. The stylish boAt bass heads 100 superior coated wired earphones are a definite fashion statement – wear your attitude with its wide variety of collections. The powerful 10 mm dynamic driver with a speaker resistance of 16 ohms enables the earphone to deliver a punchy, rhythmic response to the most demanding tracks.

Specifications

Brand: BoAt

Model number: BassHeads 100

Colour: black

Ear placement: in-ear

Form factor: in-ear

Noise control: sound isolation

Headphones jack: 3.5 mm Jack

Cable feature: tangle free

ProsCons
More colour optionsWired
Low priceNo bluetooth
Tangle-free 
Nice impedance 
High-quality audio 
cellpic
boAt Bassheads 100 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Black)
70% off 299 999
Buy now

2. Realme Buds 2 wired in ear earphones with mic (black)

Enjoy the powerful 11.2 mm bass boost driver, which consists of a multi-layer composite diaphragm, bringing you a deep and powerful yet accurate bass response. Moreover, the premium, reinforced braided jacket and two evenly grooved TPU cables make for a robust and durable design. The inline remote features three tactile buttons and a mic, so you can control your music and videos, incoming calls, and even summon your voice assistant directly at the touch of a button.

Specifications

Brand: Realme

Model number: XG

Colour: black

Ear placement: in-ear

Form factor: in-ear

Noise control: sound isolation

Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm Jack

Cable feature: tangle-free

ProsCons
Headphones jackFewer colour options
LightweightThe design could be better
Nice impedance 
cellpic
realme Buds 2 Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic (Black)
25% off 599 799
Buy now

3. Realme Buds classic wired in ear earphones with mic (black)

A large 14.2 mm driver ensures high-fidelity music. The TPU material of the cable of these earphones is durable and reliable for daily use. The half-in-ear comfortable design ensures that there is no discomfort even after long hours of usage. In addition, the in-line HD microphone provides a crystal clear calling experience.

Specifications

Brand: Realme

Model number: RMA2001

Colour: black

Ear placement: in-ear

Form factor: in ear

Noise control: sound isolation

Headphones jack: 3.5 mm jack

Cable feature: tangle-free

ProsCons
Low priceFewer colour options
Sweat proofThe design could be better
High-quality audio 
Lightweight 
cellpic
realme Buds Classic Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic (Black)
43% off 399 699
Buy now

4. BoAt Bass heads 102 in-ear wired earphones with mic(charcoal black)

The boAt Bass Heads 102 earphones control the flow of your audio zone with just a tap. With this model of earphone, boAt offered you an easy solution with great sound. The classy superior looks of these earphones captivate the attention of every user. Furthermore, it is available in multiple colours.

Specifications

Brand: BoAt

Model number: Bass Heads 102

Colour: charcoal black

Ear placement: in-ear

Form factor: in ear

Noise control: sound isolation

Headphones jack: 3.5 mm jack

Cable feature: tangle-free

ProsCons
More colour optionsWired
Good impedanceOld design
Headphones Jack 
cellpic
boAt Bassheads 102 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Charcoal Black)
73% off 349 1,290
Buy now

5. pTron Boom Ultima 4D Dual Driver, Gaming Wired Headphones

The model's 4 D dual driver, with a powerful speaker resistance, delivers a powerful yet clear sound in response to all types of tracks. The earphone is manufactured in a perfectly sized cable of 1.2 metres, making it exceptionally user-friendly and stylish.

Specifications

Brand: pTron

Model number: Boom Ultima

Colour: blue

Ear placement: in-ear

Form factor: in-ear

Noise control: passive noise cancellation

Headphones jack: 3.5 mm jack

Cable feature: tangle-free

ProsCons
More colour optionsWired
Less costNot very comfortable for ears
Tangle-free 
Good bass 
cellpic
boAt Bassheads 100 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Taffy Pink)
65% off 349 999
Buy now

6. boAt Bassheads 242 in-Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Active Black)

Propped up by a banging bass, push your flow to higher limits with this earphone. These earphones also allow you to experience a balanced audio sound set pumped through 10 mm dynamic drivers. Get the sound in and sweat out with IPX 4 water and sweat resistance to elevate your game with the boAt Bassheads 242.

Specifications

Brand: BoAt

Model Number: BassHeads 242 Black

Colour: Active Black

Ear Placement: In-ear

Form Factor: In-Ear

Noise Control: Sound Isolation

Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm Jack

Cable Feature: Tangle-free

ProsCons
More colour optionsNo Bluetooth
High-quality audioWired
Good bassThe design could be better
Tangle-free 
cellpic
boAt Bassheads 242 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Active Black)
70% off 449 1,490
Buy now

7. pTron Pride Lite HBE (High Bass Earphones) in-Ear Wired Headphones

Head to your workouts with precise tones that inspire and energise you with its HD sound all the time. These lightweight metal earphones come with 10 mm dynamic drivers and neodymium magnets for full-range sound.These earphones are stylish and feature a metallic look. The in-ear stereo audio wired headphones also feature an in-line mic for hands-free phone calls.Ergonomic in-ear design allows passive noise cancellation and outstanding sound performance.

Specifications

Brand: PTron

Model Number: Pride lite

Colour: Blue

Ear Placement: In-Ear

Form Factor: In-Ear

Noise Control: Sound Isolation

Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm Jack

Cable Feature: Tangle-free

ProsCons
High-quality audioLack of colour options
LightweightNo Bluetooth
Tangle Free 
cellpic
pTron Pride Lite HBE (High Bass Earphones) in-Ear Wired Headphones with in-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver for Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset with 1.2m Tangle-Free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (Blue)
83% off 149 899
Buy now

8. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bro in Ear WiredEarphone

The earphone comes with a snug fit, providing utmost comfort while wearing them regularly. Connect the 3.5mm jack to the phone and wait a few seconds for the product to sync with the phone. The waterproof earphones' snug fit also ensures a passive noise cancellation so that you get a magnificent audio experience.

Specifications

Brand: ‎Zebronics

Model Name: ‎ZEB-BRO

Colour: Blue

Ear Placement: In-ear

Form Factor: In-ear

Noise Control: Sound Isolation

Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm Jack

Cable Feature: Tangle-free

ProsCons
Good sound qualityNo Bluetooth
WiredThe design can be good.
Tangle-free 
cellpic
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bro in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic, 3.5mm Audio Jack, 10mm Drivers, Phone/Tablet Compatible(Blue)
Check Price on Amazon

9. Zebronics Zeb-Buds 30 3.5Mm Stereo Wired In-Ear Earphones With Mic For Calling

The ZEB-BUDS 30 3.5mm stereo earphones deliver great trebles, impressive bass, and clear vocals. The 14 mm drivers are also designed to produce audio that everyone can listen to. These earphones are compatible with all devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, etc. Moreover, its in-line microphone feature facilitates taking calls with a single click.

Specifications

Brand: ZEBRONICS

Model Name: Zeb-Buds 30 (White)

Colour: White

Ear Placement: In-ear

Form Factor: Ear-In

Noise Control: Sound Isolation

Headphones Jack: 3.5 mm jack

Cable Feature: Tangle-free

ProsCons
Deep whiteWire
Potable soundNo bold colour
Sound good 
cellpic
Zebronics Zeb-Buds 30 3.5Mm Stereo Wired In Ear Earphones With Mic For Calling, Volume Control, Multifunction Button, 14Mm Drivers, Stylish Eartip,1.2 Meter Durable Cable And Lightweight Design(White)
60% off 198 499
Buy now

Best 3 features

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
 boAt Bassheads 100 in-Ear Wired Earphones Cable length- 1.2m Audio jack- 3.5mm Item Weight is 13 g
 Realme Buds 2 Wired in Ear Earphones  Cable length- 1.2m Audio jack- 3.5mm Item Weight is 14.2 g
 Realme Buds Classic Wired in Ear Earphones Cable length- 1.2m Audio jack- 3.5mm Item Weight is 14 g
 boAt Bassheads 102 in-Ear Wired Earphones Cable length- 1.2m Audio jack- 3.5mm Item Weight is 12 g
 boAt Bassheads 100boAt Bassheads 100 Cable length- 1.2m Audio jack- 3.5mm Item Weight is 20 g
 boAt Bassheads 242 in-Ear Wired Earphones Cable length- 1.2m Audio jack- 3.5mm Item Weight is 20 g
 pTron Pride Lite HBE (High Bass Earphones Cable length- 1.2m Audio jack- 3.5mm Item Weight is 15 g
 ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bro in Ear Wired Earphones Cable length- 1.2m Audio jack- 3.5mm Item Weight is 14 g
 Zebronics Zeb-Buds 30 3.5 mm Stereo Wired Cable length- 1.2m Audio jack- 3.5mm Item Weight is 11 g

Best value for money

The boAt BassHeads 100 is a fantastic choice for affordable earbuds. The impeccable sound quality in these earphones is enough to leave anyone spellbound. Users get a complete package at a reasonable price of 349. This has got to be the most impressive pair of earphones which, for its price, is a steal.

Best overall

The boAt BassHeads 242 is the market's best overall product out of all the earphones mentioned in the list. The product is the best performer because it delivers excellent impedance, great noise control, and robust quality audio. These earphones were first made famous by boAt and included braided cables that extend to the earpieces. The plastic construction quality is also impressive in this price range.

How to find the best earphones under 700?

Let's start choosing a pair of earphones that suits your needs. These points should be kept in mind:Prepare a list of all the specifications you need for your new earphones.Check out different online e-commerce stores to get an idea of your options.Use filters to find the right product for you. The filters can be - connectivity, bass, and price.Compare prices and features from different brands from the official websites with accurate information.Check the offers and discounts too if there are any.

Price of the best earphones under 700 at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
 boAt Bassheads 100 in-Ear Wired Earphones 349
realme Buds 2 Wired in Ear Earphones wired 599
 realme Buds Classic Wired in Ear Earphones 399
 boAt Bassheads 102 in-Ear Wired Earphones 499
 pTron Boom Ultima 4D Dual Driver, Gaming wired 499
 boAt Bassheads 242 in-Ear Wired Earphones 599
 pTron Pride Lite HBE (High Bass Earphones 229
 ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bro in Ear Wired Earphones 159
 Zebronics Zeb-Buds 30 3.5 mm Stereo wired  199

We help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products at Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best earphones under 500: Buyer's guide
Xiaomi phones under 50,000: A buying guide
Checkout These Awesome Realme 64GB Internal memory mobile phones
Buying guide for 9 kg washing machines
Samsung phones under 15,000: Buyer's guide

Earphones under 700

What features to look for when buying earphones?

What is the most important thing about headphones?

What is the best affordable earphone brand?

How many hours should you use your earphones?

Can earphones damage your ears?

View More
electronics FOR LESS