Enjoy an immersive gaming experience with these headphones

Are you a music lover? Then it is time for you to rejoice. Amazon's Great Indian Festival has some really tempting deals and offers on gaming headphones in the wake of festive season. You can now save on your favourite headphones on which you have set your eyes on for long.





Check out these amazing headphones available at even more amazing prices.





1. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Rush Wired Premium Gaming Headphone

B08TCCP2M6

These gaming headphones come with RGB lights. It feels light and also has a suspension headphone. The sound quality is superb, as the frequency range is between 20Hz and 20000Hz and it uses 40mm neodymium drivers. It also comes with extra cushioning for the comfort of your ear.





2. Redgear Cosmo Nova Wired Gaming Headphone

B097TRBDZM

It uses dynamic 50mm drivers for an immersive sound experience. Its over-ear comfortable design with three color breathing nova LEDs and durable cable makes a perfect case for why it is a good buy. It also comes with an omnidirectional compact mic for faster relay of communication. You can play for long hours with these headphones on.





3. Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming wired over ear Headphone

B0859KTNZ8

You can enjoy 3D gaming sound and get an immersive experience with these headphones. The sound quality is clear and loud. Equipped with a high precision magnetic neodymium driver, these headsets offer a 360 degree soundscape. It also comes with 7 Color RGB LED.





4. EKSA E900 Wired Stereo Gaming Headset-Over Ear Headphones

B089K72JNW

It comes with 50 mm over-ear speakers which offer a clear sound quality. The high sensitive microphone with omnidirectional noise reduction technology helps drown out the background noise. One can adjust volume easily. The noise-cancelling microphone provides a quality sound experience. This sturdy headphone has an elegant design.





At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON