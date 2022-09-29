Story Saved
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Gaming console under 20,000: Buyer's guide

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 29, 2022 15:28 IST
Summary:

Find yourself the best gaming console here for under 20,000. You no longer have to look for ways to pass the time, as the devices mentioned in this list will come in handy to make your boring days fun and playful.

product info
Gaming consoles make gaming experience more enjoyable and fun.

Games have been a major part of all your lives. Since childhood, you must have participated in indoor and outdoor games. With technological advancements, online games or gaming consoles have become a prime entertainment source for today's kids. Do you know these are extremely fun to play and watch? Yes, these are easy to operate and function like a PC to control all activities. It is built using similar components such as a graphics processing unit, central processing unit and RAM. If you're planning to buy a gaming console under 20000, we have curated a complete list of the top 10 gaming consoles under 20000. Let's have a look. Explore our list of best gaming consoles under 20,000, along with their descriptions, specifications, pros, cons, price and other information needed to make the right decision.

1. Evo fox game box TV gaming console

The first on the list is the evo fox game box TV gaming console. Made in China, this gaming console comes with 4 GB RAM, 32 GB ROM and a dedicated quad processor for smooth functioning. In addition, it comes with games that keep you hooked from dawn to dusk.

Specifications

Brand - evo fox

Product dimensions: ‎ 22 x 15 x 8 cm; 780 grams

ASIN: ‎ B08S31G4GX

Item model number: ‎562

Country of origin: China

Batteries: 2 AA batteries are required (included)

Item weight: 780 grams

Item dimensions LxWxH: 22 x 15 x 8 centimeters

Included components: quick start guides

ProsCons
adequate RAM and ROMshort battery life
lightweight 
excellent processors 
cellpic
EvoFox Game Box TV Gaming Console With Smart Remote and Game Controller | 4 GB RAM, 32 GB Storage | Dedicated 3D GPU, Quad Core Processor | Bluetooth 5.0 | Dual Band WiFi | Fox OS | 4K HDMI Output | Preloaded Games | (Coal Black)
14% off 9,459 10,999
Buy now

2. Redgear pro series wired gamepad

Next on the list is the redgear pro series wired gamepad. It is available in the classic black colour that looks stunning while playing games. The best part is that it has illuminated ABXY keys and a one-year warranty. If you are looking for a budget-friendly gaming console, it is an ideal one to opt for.

Specifications

Band - BoAt

Item height - 15.6 centimeters

Item width - ‎7.4 centimeters

Product dimensions - 18 x 7.4 x 15.6 cm; 320 grams

Item model number - pro series

Power source - corded electric

ProsCons
comes with a dedicated switch to shift modeslimited storage space
easy plug and play 
comes with the turbo mode 
cellpic
Redgear Pro Series Wired Gamepad with Integrated Force Feedback, Illuminated ABXY Keys, Ergonomically Design, 1.8m USB Cable for PC
Check Price on Amazon

3. GSH wireless video game consoles

Designed to perfection, another gaming console under 20,000 is the GSH wireless video game console. It supports 25 different languages and comes with a double-rocker control. In addition, it is a wireless gaming device that you can hook to at any time of the day.

Specifications

Brand - GHS

Product dimensions - 23 x 12 x 9 cm

Manufacturer - GSH

Item weight - 500 grams

ProsCons
easy to operatelimited storage space
built-in 3,000 classic games 
support two players 
cellpic
GSH Wireless Video Game Consoles 4K Retro Classic Gaming Gamepads TV Family Controller for PS1/GBA/MD (32 GBÀ0 Games)
34% off 3,299 4,999
Buy now

4. Infinizy 8 bit trendy LCD plug Tv video gaming console

Fret not if you are on a budget and looking for a high-quality gaming console. The infinizy 8 bit trendy LCD plug TV video gaming console can be your deal breaker. This item comes with a special 12 years replacement warranty. It features two game controllers, one laser gun, one AC adapter, and an AV cable for endless fun.

Specifications

Brand - infinizy

Manufacturer - infinizy

Mode - LK 320

Model year - 2022

Batteries required - no

ProsCons
two player gamesmall in size
comes with curved handles to fit in palms perfectly 
comes with a laser gun 
cellpic
Infinizy (Click IT OR Miss IT Deal 12 Years Warranty) 8 Bit Trendy LCD Plug Tv Video Gaming Console with Classic Inbuilt Game Like Super Mario Bros, Contra, Double Dragon 2, Duck Hunt, F1 Race ETC
50% off 1,999 3,999
Buy now

5. Mabron 400 in 1 portable handheld gaming console

Another exciting option on this list is the mabron 400-in-1 portable handheld gaming console. It comes with a 3-inch coloured clear screen that ensures excellent views. It comes with a 3-year minimum warranty and is ideal for taking with you on holiday. In addition, its sleek and simple design adds more to the product's goodness.

Specifications

ASIN: B0B16RHQ9K

Item model number: AbD_2

Country of origin: ‎china

Manufacturer: mabron

ProsCons
easy to operatelimited storage space
5 hours of continuous game play 
enhances problem-solving skills 
cellpic
Mabron (Limited 3 Year Warranty) 400 in 1 Portable Handheld Gaming Console Revise Your Childhood|Gift Your Younger Ones Awesome Gaming Console
57% off 1,295 2,999
Buy now

6. Amkette evo gamepad pro 4 for android

The amkette evo gamepad pro 4 is made for all android users. It allows you to play games smoothly on your Android phone. It features two different modes for a better playing experience. You can stream games such as BGMI, COD, LOL and others.

Specifications

Product dimensions: 15 x 10.5 x 6 cm

ASIN:‎ B07XDJ5HPT

Item model number: evo gamepad

Country of origin: China

Batteries: 1 lithium ion battery required (included)

Item weight: 196 grams

Item dimensions LxWxH: 15 x 10.5 x 6 centimeters

Net quantity: 1 count

ProsCons
comes with native modeshort battery life
designed for comfort 
supported by bluetooth 4.0 
cellpic
Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 4 for Android with Instant Play Support (Works with BGMI, Call of Duty, Mobile Legends, LOLWR, and Many More) (iPhone and MediaTek Devices Not Supported)
Check Price on Amazon

7. Redgear pro wireless gamepad

Designed for gamers and adults alike, the redgear pro wireless gamepad is a next-generation gaming console with 2.4 Ghz wireless technology and an integrated dual intensity motor for an enhanced playing experience. Also, it offers an excellent grip for comfortable play.

Specifications

Brand - Redgear

Manufacturer - imagine marketing ltd

Colour - black

Item height - 15.6 centimetres

Item width - 7.4 centimetres

Product dimensions - 18 x 7.4 x 15.6 cm; 340 grams

Batteries - 1 lithium ion battery required

ProsCons
simple and sleek lookcompatible with only 7/8/8/ . 1/ 10 windows only
backlit illuminated keys 
turbo mode 

8. TMG 500 in 1 game slim console

Next on the list is the TMG 500 in 1 game slim console, which features a small screen and buttons. This handheld console comes in several vibrant colours, such as red, blue, yellow and black, which attracts kids. Above all, this product is lightweight and travel friendly.

Specifications

Brand - TMG

Assembly required - yes

Date first available - 4th march, 2022

ProsCons
easy to operatelimited storage space
compact and easy to operate 
features retro games 
cellpic
TMG 500 in 1 Game Slim Console USB Rechargeable/LCD Screen/Retro Classic Gaming Console Christmas and Birthday Gifts.(Red)
33% off 999 1,499
Buy now

9. Pikyo AB400N1 sup game

Another exciting gaming console is the pikyo AB400N1 sup game. It features 400 built-in classic games designed to offer a fun experience to all avid retro gamers. In addition, its sleek design is loved by all.

Specifications

Brand - pikyo

Model number - AB400N1

Batteries required - yes

Batteries included - yes

Package dimensions - 3 x 3 x 3 cm; 80 grams

Batteries - 1 lithium-ion battery required

ProsCons
lightweight and simple in designcomes in random colours
features 400 classic games 
excellent battery backup 
cellpic
Pikyo AB400N1 Sup Game Rechargeable with 400 in 1 Classic Game Console/Led Screen/Retro Classic Gaming Console (Random Color)
70% off 599 1,999
Buy now

Best 3 features

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
Evo Fox Game Box TV Gaming Console features excellent gameslooks classylong lasting battery backup
Redgear Pro Series Wired Gamepad light weightcontinuous playexcellent processor
GSH Wireless Video Game Consoles simple and sturdy lookdesigned to perfectionlong-lasting battery
Infinizy 8 Bit Trendy LCD Plugeasy to operatelight in weighteasy plug and play
Mabron 400 in 1 Portable Handheld Gaminexcellent and sturdy designeasy to handleretro games
Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 4 for Androidcomes in different colorseasy to operateexcellent processor
Redgear Pro Wireless Gamepad comes in amazing coloursdesigned to perfectionfeatures excellent games
TMG 500 in 1 Game Slim Consoleturbo mode oneasy plug and playdesigned to perfection
Pikyo AB400N1 Sup Game supports the best games.easy to operateexcellent grip

Best value for money

When talking about gaming consoles from a price point of view, one product that truly stands out on the list is the redgear pro series ired. This gaming console is priced decently to match everyone's budget. The price of this product is 1,199 after a discount on amazon.

Best overall

Since there are several options available for gaming consoles under 20,000, choosing the right one might be challenging. Out of all the given options, the best one is the GSH wireless video game consoles. This product has ample exciting features that impress kids and adults alike. This product is priced decently at 3,499 after a discount on amazon. Before the discount, it was priced at 4,999.

How to find the perfect gaming console under 20,000?

Finding the right gaming console can be a task, especially if you are on a budget. With an abundance of options available, it sometimes becomes confusing to choose the right one. Here are a few things that you need to consider while finding the perfect gaming console under 20,000:

Price of the product

In-built games

Performance

Turbo mode

Keys

Processor

RAM

Price of gaming consoles under 20,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
EvoFox Game Box TV Gaming Console 10,999
Redgear Pro Series Wired Game pad 1,499
GSH Wireless Video Game Consoles 4,999
GSH Wireless Video Game Consoles 3,999
Mabron 400 in 1 Portable Handheld Game pad2,999
Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 4 for Android 2,599
Redgear Pro Wireless Game pad 1,799
TMG 500 in 1 Game Slim Console 1,499
Pikyo AB400N1 Sup Game1,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

