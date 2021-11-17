Get a printer home, make work and personal life hassle-free

Have you ever dealt with lawyers? Or had work in banks? How often have you been to a government department for work? If you are familiar with any of these conditions, you would know that photocopies of important documents such as PAN card, Aadhar card, passport etc are a way of life. Not just these, getting printouts for school and college assignments too is an absolute necessity these days. Regular visits to the market for such small work can be a pain.

Getting a printer for home use is a solution you could opt for. In case buying one is on your mind, then you may want to consider our list.

1) HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office

This HP inkjet printer is a good value for money for your printing, scanning and photocopying needs. Its compact size is easy to fit into any space at home or office. Its setting up process from your computer is rather simple; you just need to use the HP smart app to set it up with USB in few easy steps.



Some features:

1) High-speed USB 2.0 connectivity

2) High speed printing for home use: black - up to 7.5 ppm (ISO) ; colour - up to 5.5 ppm (ISO)

3) Has versatile print and media options and can print in various paper sizes including A4, B5, A6, DL envelope



MRP: ₹4,323.00

Deal price: ₹3,799.00



2) HP Deskjet 2332 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier

Here is another HP printer, convenient to use at home and in a small office setup. Its compact size makes it ideal for home use. This printer too is easy to setup through HP smart app on your personal computer. It comes in three different variants - colour printer ( ₹3,699.00), colour printer + ink cartridge, black ( ₹4,416.00) and colour printer + ink cartridge, tri-colour ( ₹4,488.00). For discussion, we have considered the basic (colour printer) version.



Some features:

1) High-speed USB 2.0 connectivity

2) Page yield: 120 pages (black and white), 100 pages (colour) - as per ISO print coverage standards

3) Pages per minute: black - up to 7.5 ppm (ISO); colour - up to 5.5 ppm (ISO)

4) Page size supported: A4, B5, A6, DL envelope

5) Compatible OS: Windows 10.7, Ideal usage: Home



MRP: ₹4,332.96

Deal price: ₹3,699.00



3) HP Deskjet 1212 Colour Printer for Home Use

This HP printer too is easy to set up through HP smart app, downloaded on your computer and a USB. It too has a compact design and helps in affordable printing.



Some features:

1) High-speed USB 2.0 connectivity

2) Facilitates high speed printing for home user {black: up to 7.5 ppm (ISO) and colour: up to 5.5 ppm (ISO)}

3) Supports different sizes: A4, B5, A6, DL envelope



Price: ₹2,358.00



4) Canon PIXMA MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Colour Printer (Blue/White)

This is an all-in-one printer from Canon which prints, scans and allows photo copying. The ideal usage for this printer would be occasional home printing (less than 50 pages per month).



Some features:

1) Compatibility: Windows 8 / Windows 7 / Window Vista / Windows XP, Mac OS X v10.6.8

2) Page size supported- A4, A5, B5, LTR, LGL, 4 x 6", 5 x 7", Envelopes (DL, COM10)

3) Ink colour: Black

4) Ink type- Pigment



Price: ₹3,599.00



