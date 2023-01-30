Give that pep into your life..! 10 best portable mini speakers

The best 10 portable mini speakers that provide on-the-go-sound

The ubiquitous mini speaker grabs your attention during announcements at public places, meetings in halls, listening to music, etc. It is woven into the fabric of our fast-paced life. Well, if it is so important, would you not like to know more about them? This article will describe the top 10 portable small speakers and enable you to select the most suitable for your needs. There are a plethora of offerings in a wide price range. Please note that our intent is not to belittle other brands that do not appear in this list. Product list 1. TWS Wireless portable mini Bluetooth - BO7XQ83BP3 This product is literally for people on the go. The speaker is attached to a flexible nylon lanyard. The degree of protection is IP65 signifying suitability for full outdoor use under dusty and rainy/ foggy conditions. Since it is attached to a lanyard, it will be able to withstand a higher level of vibration. Quite compact with aesthetics, this cylindrical 3 Watt metal enclosed item brings ruggedness to the forefront. With a two-hour battery capacity and a USB port, it has other standard features like Bluetooth link possibilities to laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Specifications Brand: Dosmix

Type: Cylindrical

Wattage: Nominal 3 watts. Peak 5 watts.

Connection: Bluetooth is compatible with Laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Special feature: IP65 ( Ingress protection grade 65), metallic body

Size/ weight: 2.54 x 2.54 x 2.54 cms / 56 grams

Pros Cons IP 65 Satisfactory sound performance Metallic body

2. Super Ultra Mini Boost - BOB2MMQJF2 This speaker has a built-in microphone and serves a dual purpose. It is waterproof and has standard Bluetooth features. A remote button incorporates the shutter control of a smartphone when taking selfies. With a coaxial speaker in a cylindrical body, USB charging completes the other requirements. The size is bigger than the miniature models, with a weight of 90 gms. Battery backup is low. The sound cannot be compared with a portable speaker system. Specifications Brand: Morning Vale

Type: Cylindrical with Coaxial speaker

Button: Multi-function

Connection: Bluetooth is compatible with Laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Special feature: Remote selfie shutter control

Size/ Weight: 7.62 x 7.62 x 7.62 cms/ 90 grams

Pros Cons Remote button for taking selfies Low battery back - up time. Multicolor

3. PFF 5 Watts Super Ultra Bass- B08ZNPV3GW An inexpensive choice for music lovers as this model has an Ultra Bass boost. This gives a good reproduction at lower frequencies, which enhances the sound of music. Incorporates other standard features like Bluetooth compatibility with other devices and a built-in mic. The cylindrical-shaped vertical mounting design has a cute speaker and a battery backup time of 5 hours. However, the Bluetooth distance is rather low. Specifications Type: Cylindrical vertical, multi-colour

Frequency response: Low-frequency Bass boost

Connection: Bluetooth compatible with standard devices

Special feature: Bass boost

Size/ weight: 11.2 x 8.8 x 8.8 cms /120 grams

Pros Cons Low-frequency Bass boost Bluetooth distance is rather low Multicolour

4. Music Mini Speaker Mm Buddy Jack - B01L49UES8 If your need is only listening to music, this model, at a budget price, meets your expectations. In a choice of colours, it can pair with all Apple devices, Laptops, and MP3 players. With a memory card slot and disco lights, this Bluetooth 3 Watt mini speaker with a bass expansion with a radio feature added is a value for money. Specifications Type: Cylindrical vertical, multi-colour

Range: 10 meters

Connection: Bluetooth compatible with standard devices

Special feature: Radio

Size/ weight: 6 x 6 x 6 cms/grams

Pros Cons 10-meter Bluetooth distance Mic is absent Multicolor

5. Ptron Music bot lite 5W - BOB7FGNDX In 3 striking colours, this tabletop model has 6 hours of playtime. The front ABS fabric is attractive, adding charm to the music. Lithium-ion batteries pair these music portable speakers to all standard devices via Bluetooth. With a USB port and TF card slot facility, this tabletop model, with 40 mm speakers, meets most requirements. Specifications Brand: Ptron

Type: Rectangular, tabletop

Connection: Bluetooth compatible with standard devices

Special feature: Hanging strap, 6 months warranty

Size/ weight: 6 x 6 x 6 cms / 162 grams

Pros Cons Attractive colours Comparatively lower Bluetooth distance Hanging strap

6. Amazon Basics ABBT1002 - B09ZB716N2 This black-coloured bookshelf model with a hanging strap and a 5-watt speaker is a good choice when it is used for calling and music. The in-built noise-cancelling mic and TWS( True wireless pairing) are ideal for remote group meetings. Added IPX6 ( ingress protection) waterproof feature enhances its all-weather ruggedness. Its usage is comprehensive, with Bluetooth compatibility with other standard devices, a Micro SD card, USB ports, and 19 hours of battery life. It could be categorized as one of the best mini speaker. Specifications Manufacturer: XOR technologies, LLP

Type: Rectangular Bookshelf

Connection: Bluetooth compatible with standard devices

Special feature: Noise cancelling mic, 1-year Warranty

Size/ weight: 10 x 6 x 9 cms/ 368 gms

Pros Cons Noise-canceling mic No Radio 1-year warranty

7. Amazon Basics ABBT1010G2 - BOBLNMXT67 This model has an extended battery life of 36 hours at 70% volume. It provides good-quality music with a satellite-type 5-watt cute speaker and bass boost. An inbuilt mic enhances its usage. With a tabletop bookshelf rectangular design, IPX6 ( ingress protection), and a hanging strap, it combines both aesthetics and quality Specifications Manufacturer: XOR technologies, LLP

Type: Rectangular Bookshelf with hanging strap

Model no: AB-BT5-002

Connection: Bluetooth compatible with standard devices

Special feature: Waterproof

Size/ weight: 4.5 x 9.8 x 9.8 cms/ 325 gms

Pros Cons Extended playing time No Radio Waterproof

8. PTron Quinto Bluetooth Speaker 10 W - B07FT669 Housed in a wooden enclosure in a pleasing colour, this model is more of a companion. Suitable for outdoor use, its 10-watt dual speakers give a very high-quality performance on normal volume. With 3 to 4 hours of playtime, its dual BT ( Bluetooth true Wireless) and a mic, complete the requirements of party speakers. Specifications Manufacturer: Paired Technologies

Type: Rectangular tabletop

Model name: Quinto

Connection: Bluetooth compatible with standard devices

Special feature: Outdoor, wooden enclosure

Size/ weight: 8.5 x 15 x 7.5 cms/ 580 grams

Pros Cons Outdoor Speaker 3 to 4 hours of playing time Can be used in the kitchen, office, and small parties

9. Infinity ( JBL Fuse Pint ) - BO7W5VJYK2 Available in three enchanting colours of blue, red, and black this model with a voice assistant for mobiles is for the tech-savvy. A pocket-size model with a 3-watt speaker and mic, its Dual equalizer for normal and deep bass, makes listening to music a pleasure. Compatibility with Smartphones, Laptops, and tablets makes it an all-in-one type of device. Specifications Brand: Infinity

Type: Cylindrical, tabletop

Model name: Fuze Pint

Connection: Bluetooth compatible with standard devices

Special feature: Lightweight, pocket size

Size/ weight: 3.5 x 5.5 x 5.5 cms/ 65 grams

Pros Cons Lightweight, pocket size, 1-year warranty Only 5 hours of playtime Voice assistant support for mobiles using Google now and Siri

10. WL - Centrestage 300 - BLK - BOBBTXWH6Q This stylish 40 Watt dual speaker serves more as a portable music system. With high-resolution audio and a wide enclosure, it gives a surround sound type effect. A Bluetooth link to your smartphone enables hands-free calling. TWS ( True Wireless System) pairing to the high-wattage speakers gives a crystal clear sound even at high volume. The one-year warranty is an added comforting feature. It is a value for money for music enthusiasts Specifications Brand: Wings

Type: Tabletop, soundbar enclosure

Model name: Centrestage

Connection: Bluetooth compatible with smartphone

Special feature: Mobile tray holder, clear sound

Size/ weight: 7.7 x 8 x 40.5 cms/ 1060 grams

Pros Cons 7 hours of playtime at a high volume Mainly designed in line with portable sound systems Mobile tray holder

Best overall product In this FMCG category of mini speaker (portable speaker), the range on offer is enormous. You are spoilt for choice. There is something for everybody, right from delivery boys to senior executives. Firstly, you need to decide where you will be using it. The comparative tables of features and the price will help you to make that decision. Well, irrespective of this, if you do need to make a selection, then AmazonBasics ABBT1002 will be the best. It may not be the best in each of its features. But overall, for its multiple uses, it gives good value. As stated earlier, the selection is subjective. Best value for money Sl 6 Amazon Basics ABBT1002, conveniently priced at ₹849, would be a good choice. It would cover most of your present needs and also some which could be needed in the future. It also carries a Warranty for 1 year. How do you find the perfect portable mini speakers? Read through this article and make your choices. It could be more than one. Afterwards, you could browse the Internet for websites that exhibit authentic feedback. Videos on YouTube and enquiries among friends and colleagues help, especially, if the product does not meet your major requirements. Lastly, you could finalize your selection if you could see a demo of the chosen product in a physical store. Product price list

S.no Product Price 1. TWS Wireless portable mini Bluetooth - BO7XQ83BP3 Rs. 429 2. Super Ultra Mini Boost - BOB2MMQJF2 Rs. 320 3. PFF 5 Watts Super Ultra Bass- B08ZNPV3GW Rs. 323 4. Music Mini Speaker Mm Buddy Jack - B01L49UES8 Rs. 245 5. Ptron Music bot lite 5W - BOB7FGNDX Rs. 399 6. Amazon Basics ABBT1002 - B09ZB716N2 Rs. 849 7. Amazon Basics ABBT1010G2 - BOBLNMXT67 Rs. 699 8. PTron Quinto Bluetooth Speaker 10 W - B07FT669 Rs. 849 9. Infinity ( JBL Fuse Pint ) - BO7W5VJYK2 Rs. 899 10. WL - Centrestage 300 - BLK - BOBBTXWH6Q ₹ 1699