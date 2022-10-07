Story Saved
Laptops under 90,000: Buying guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Oct 07, 2022 22:00 IST
Our list comprises laptops under 90,000 that are incorporated with AMD Ryzen 3 processors or 11th Gen Intel Core i3 and are perfect for every use.

Laptops under 90000: One can expect powerful features like good processor speed and a sound battery life in such laptops.

You can check out this guide if you are looking for a laptop under a price range of 90,000. We have tried to integrate various laptops with detailed specs and pricing.

Laptops have become a basic requirement for every individual nowadays, whether a student or a professional, especially after the pandemic. If you have a budget of 90,000 and are looking for a laptop, you can use this detailed study and select the laptop based on your needs.

List of laptops under 90,000:

1. HP 14s AMD Ryzen 3

A 14-inch full HD IPS display is featured on this laptop. It works on an AMD Ryzen 3 processor and has 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. The best part is that Windows 11 is pre-installed with this laptop.

It has a longer battery life, brighter and bigger display and is lightweight. It comes with a dual speaker.

Specifications

Display: 14-inch FHD (1920x1080)

OS: Windows 11

Battery: Li ion

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3

Processor Speed: ‎3.8 GHz

ProsCons
Built-in Alexa‎No optical drive
Beautiful 14-inch antiglare full HD IPS screenNo DVD player
Back-lit keyboardNo VGA port
Good battery backup 

2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

This Intel Celeron laptop comes with a 15.6-inch Full-HD antiglare screen. It comprises 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage and comes with preloaded Windows 11.

In addition to dual speakers, it has Dolby Audio. The device has a 720 MP HD camera with a privacy shutter and a built-in dual array microphone.

Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080)

OS: Windows 11

Weight: ‎1 kg 460 g

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 600

Storage: 256GB SSD

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Processor: Intel Celeron

Processor Speed: ‎2.8 GHz

ProsCons
Overall great performanceNo DVD player
Beautiful antiglare Full HD screenNo VGA port
LightweightNo IPS display

3. HP Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5

This laptop has a 15.6-inch Full-HD IPS display. It has 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Windows 11 and Microsoft Office 2019 comes pre-installed with it. It is backed with AMD Radeon Graphics and has built-in Alexa. It comes with a backlit keyboard.

Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080)

OS: Windows 11

Weight: 1 kg 750 g

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5

Processor Speed: 4.3 GHz

ProsCons
Great overall performanceNo DVD Player
Built-in AlexaNo option to add the hard drive
LightweightAverage battery backup

4. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3AMD Ryzen 7

It has a huge 15.6-inch full HD antiglare IPS display. Along with that, this laptop offers 16GB RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Lenovo IdeaPad is powered with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. Its processor is AMD Ryzen 7, and Windows 11 is pre-installed. It has been certified military grade as it can sustain very high and low temperatures and can sustain shock and vibrations.

Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080)

OS: Windows 11

Storage: 512GB SSD

Weight: 2 kg 250 g

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7

Processor Speed: ‎3.2 GHz (base speed) and 4.4 GHz (max speed)

ProsCons
Good graphics and high storageHeavy
15.6-inch full HD antiglare displayNo VGA port
Military gradeNo optical drive
Overall good performance 

5. ASUS TUF Gaming A15

It has a 15.6-inch HD antiglare display with adaptive-sync technology. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 and features 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD and can support storage up to 2 TB. Windows 11 is pre-installed in it.

Besides having NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, it has self-cleaning cooling 2.0, which overcomes the heating problem.

Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch HD (1920 x 1080)

OS: Windows 11

Weight: 2 Kg 300 g

Ram: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD, support up to 2 TB

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

Processor: AMD Ryzen7

Processor Speed: ‎4.2 GHz

ProsCons
Good performance for gamingNo SSD
Decent battery backupNo DVD player
Upgradable RAMNo VGA port
No heating problem 

6. ASUS VivoBook 15

It features a 15.6-inch full HD display. You will be glad to know that Intel Celeron N4020 powers it. This laptop comes with 4GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11. This device has a fingerprint reader and is very light in weight.

Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch FHD(1920x1080)

OS: Windows 11

Weight: 1.8 Kg

RAM: 4GB DDR4

Storage: 256GB SSD

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics

Processor: Intel Celeron N4020

Processor Speed: ‎1.1 GHz base speed, up to 2.8 GHz turbo speed

ProsCons
Antiglare screen 15.6-inch full HD screenLess RAM
Provides privacy with fingerprint readerAverage performance
Lightweight 

7. Dell 15 AMD Ryzen 3

It comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD antiglare display. The other features this laptop offers are 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, and Ryzen 3 processor. It comes with a pre-installed Windows 10. This laptop has dual speakers, an internal mic, and a 720p HD camera.

Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080)

OS: Windows 10

Weight: 1 kg 830 g

Ram: 8GB DDR4

Graphics: ‎AMD Radeon Graphics

Storage: 256GB SSD

Processor: Ryzen 3

Processor Speed: ‎3.5 GHz

ProsCons
Great overall performanceNo DVD player
Antiglare screenFew USB ports
Long battery backupNo VGA port

8. HP Pavilion X360

With its 14-inch high-definition multitouch-enabled edge-to-edge display, this laptop is a choice for professionals. With 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, it works on 11th generation Intel core i7 processor.

It features built-in Alexa, a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader, a 720p HD camera and dual speakers with internal dual microphones.

Specifications

Display: 14-inch HD display

OS: Windows 11

Weight: 1 kg 520 g

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Processor: Intel Core i7

Processor Speed: ‎1.3 GHz, up to 5.0 GHz turbo speed

ProsCons
Built-in AlexaSmaller display
Fast processorHeating problem
More storageAverage battery backup
Compact design 

9. Acer Nitro 5

Equipped with an FHD display of 15.6-inches, this laptop is a perfect gaming environment. The laptop is powered by the fastest processor, i.e., 12th generation Intel Core i5. This device has NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics with 4GB of memory. The RAM of this laptop is 8GB, and it has a storage capacity of 512GB. Windows 11 are pre-installed in it. This laptop has speakers that have DTS X: Ultra audio feature.

Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch HD(1920 x 1080)

OS: Windows 11

Weight: ‎2 kg 500 g

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5

Processor Speed: 4.5 GHz

ProsCons
Fast processorHeavy
512GB SSDAverage battery backup
Good graphicsNo DVD player
Extraordinary speakers 

10. Dell New G15 5511 Gaming Laptop

It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD Display. This Intel Core i5-powered laptop is integrated with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It has NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics which makes it perfect for gaming. It comes with pre-installed Windows 11.

Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch HD (‎1920 x 1080)

OS: Windows 11

Weight: 2 kg 650 g

RAM:16GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3050

Processor: Intel Core i5

Processor Speed: ‎2.6 GHz

ProsCons
Bigger displayHeavy
More storageNo optical drive
Good graphics 
Intel i5 processor 

Price of laptops under 90,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
HP 14s AMD Ryzen 3 38,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 29,599
HP Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 5 56,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3AMD Ryzen 7 78,990
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 76,990
ASUS VivoBook 15 25,990
Dell 15 AMD Ryzen 3 39,690
HP Pavilion X360 82,990
Acer Nitro 5 79,990
Dell New G15 5511 Gaming Laptop 73,990

Best 3 features for consumer:

Check the following table to learn the top three features of laptops under 90,000:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
HP 14s AMD Ryzen 3Compact 14-inch displayRyzen 3 processor8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 315.6-inch antiglare displayIntel Celeron processor8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage
HP Pavilion 15 AMD Ryzen 58GB RAM and 512GB SSDRyzen 5 processorBuilt-in Alexa and backlit keyboard
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3AMD Ryzen 716GB RAM and 512GB SSDRyzen 7Military-grade
ASUS TUF Gaming A15Storage expandable up to 2 TBRyzen 7 processorSelf-cleaning and cooling mechanism installed
ASUS VivoBook 1515.6-inch FHD displayIntel Celeron N4020 ProcessorFingerprint reader
Dell 15 AMD Ryzen 315.6-inch antiglare displayRyzen 3 processor8GB RAM, 256GB storage
HP Pavilion X36014-inch multitouch display11th Gen Intel Core i7 processorBuilt-in Alexa
Acer Nitro 5NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor8GB RAM, 256GB storage
Dell New G15 5511 Gaming Laptop15.6-inch FHD display11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage

Best value for money laptop under 90,000

Dell 15 AMD Ryzen 3 is the best laptop among the products available under 90,000. It comes with a full HD display size of 15.6-inch. It has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage and comes with a Ryzen 3 processor. This processor is good enough for every type of work and has decent performance. In this price range, it is the best choice.

Best overall laptop under 90,000

HP Pavilion X360 laptop comes with an 11th generation Intel core i7 processor, making it the best overall. Priced at 82,990, this product has impressive features. The laptop fits your choice if more storage is your criterion. It is much lighter in weight and hence portable.

The laptop has a beautiful 14-inch antiglare full HD IPS, multitouch-enabled, edge-to-edge glass display. This laptop comes with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB DDR4 of RAM, dual speakers, built-in Alexa, a Backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader, a 720p HD camera and an internal digital microphone.

How to find the perfect laptop under 90,000?

With a wide variety of laptops available, selecting the product suitable for your needs can be quite a task.

Two factors considered important for selecting the right laptop are your requirement and the money you want to spend.

Screen size and weight are the two criteria that are mostly overlooked, but these are worth considering. If you have to keep your laptop portable, go for a lighter one, but if you have to use it as a workstation only, the weight would not be an issue.

The processor is the most important aspect while considering buying a laptop; carefully understand the processor's capacity and match it with the work you want to do on your laptop. Other features like screen size, RAM, battery life, operating system, storage and GPU are also worth considering.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Laptops under 90,000

