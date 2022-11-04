Opt for Canon cameras as they click pictures with great clarity

Canon cameras are known for their impeccable picture quality

Canon has been producing a wide range of cameras and is a leader in the market. Canon is the largest camera manufacturer in the world. Each Canon model has a niche and is best for certain photographers and scenarios. In this article, you will find a handpicked guide to Canon cameras to assist you in finding the best one according to your bespoke requirements. Whether you are an amateur or a seasoned photographer who needs a modern mirrorless body for the best results, this list has a camera for every purpose. The list of camera specifications is always huge, and we have compared all that information for you. Remember, just because the specifications of one camera seem to be better than the other, it does not mean that that camera is the best. The cameras in this guide have been compared on their price, size, weight, resolution, processor, and common buying factors. In this list, you will indeed find the best Canon camera that suits your needs and budget. 1. Canon EOS 1500D If you are an amateur photographer looking for an affordable, entry-level camera with image quality better than your mobile phone, then the Canon EOS 1500D fits the bill. It is compact, lightweight, and relatively simple to operate. Hence, it is easy to shoot single-handedly using the Canon EOS 1500D. With a combination of APS-C size CMOS sensors, the camera produces pictures with beautifully blurred backgrounds that enhance the subject. Specifications: Form factor: DSLR Effective still resolution: 24.10MP Optical zoom: 3x Continuous shooting speed: 3 FPS Minimum shutter speed: 767,011 Seconds Maximum shutter speed: 30 Seconds Connector type: Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth ISO range: 100 to 6400 sensitivity range Video resolution: Full HD Video capture resolution: 1080P Image processor: DIGIC 4+ with nine autofocus points Standing screen display size: 3 Inches Weight: 1.24 kg Additional features: Built-in Monaural Microphone, adjustable sound-recording level, wind filter provided

Pros Cons Good features for beginners Average picture clarity Very user friendly Poor autofocus Dedicated image modes to get the best shot

2. Canon EOS 200D This budget DSLR is perfect for those who are making a switch from a high-end mobile phone. This model is comprehensive for seasoned photo enthusiasts, making it the best Canon camera. Small and lightweight, this camera has a good grip. The monitor's touch controls are easy to use and well-implemented. The vari-angle touchscreen and the Dual Pixel AF for quick autofocus make it a great alternative to mirrorless models. Specifications: Form factor: DSLR Effective still resolution: 24.10MP Optical zoom: 3x Continuous shooting speed: 5 FPS Minimum shutter speed: 767,011 Seconds Maximum shutter speed: 30 Seconds ISO range: Auto, ISO 100-51200 Video capture resolution: 2160P Resolution: 4K (3840x2160) Connector type: Wi-Fi Memory storage capacity: 16GB Additional features: Eye Detection, autofocus, Wi-Fi, 3-inch display Weight: 1.22 kg

Pros Cons Lightweight camera Average picture quality An excellent option for beginners. It comes without an SD card Creative Assist Mode for More Adventurous Photographic Effects Vari-angle touch screen

3. Canon EOS 3000D Significantly cheaper than the other cameras in this guide, the Canon EOS 3000D is relatively lightweight. So if you're looking to carry this camera around as you go on a walk, it is a good pick. The 2.7-inch display screen is slightly inconvenient. However, the build and quality are reasonably decent. An additional feature is the 'Shoot by ambience' function, wherein all you need to do is select the word that best describes the atmosphere to capture the picture in the relevant style. Specifications: Form factor: DSLR ISO range: Standard ISO 100-6400 (expandable to 12800) Image processor: DIGIC 4+ Connector type: Wi-Fi Video capture resolution: Design rule for Camera File System (DCF) 2.0 Image resolution: 18MP Resolution 1080P, HD Memory storage capacity: 64GB Standing screen display size: 2.7 Inches Weight: 1.54 kg

Pros Cons Great Features at a Low Price Average image and video quality Lightweight camera

4. Canon EOS R10 The model that stands out as the best Canon camera in the mid-range cameras is the EOS R10. This model is ideal for beginners in the mirrorless range since it is compact and lightweight, with excellent image quality and a fast frame rate. This best Canon camera model comes with the latest Vehicle Priority and Animal Priority modes to easily detect and track unpredictable and rapidly moving vehicles and animals. Specifications: Form factor: Mirrorless Effective still resolution: 24.2MP Connector type: USB, Wi-Fi Weight: 429 g Continuous shooting speed: 15 FPS Minimum shutter speed: 1/ 4000 Seconds Maximum shutter speed: 30 Seconds Device interface: Touchscreen Video capture resolution: 2160P Standing screen display size: 3 Inches Additional features: Panorama shot, SCN Mode,

Pros Cons Super lightweight Quite expensive Incredible image and video quality 4k 60FPS video resolution

5. Canon EOS 90D The Canon EOS 90D is a great option when you do not want to pay higher prices for a full-frame model. The ergonomics and size of this Canon camera are good, but it also comes on the heavier side. The camera has excellent performance and is sure to be a popular choice among photography enthusiasts. Specifications: Form factor: DSLR Effective still resolution: 32.5MP Weight: 1.96 kg Connector type: Wi-Fi Continuous shooting speed: 10 FPS Minimum shutter speed: 1/16000 Seconds Maximum shutter speed: 30 Seconds Standing screen display size: 3 Inches ISO Range: Auto, ISO 100-25600 (expandable to 51200) Video capture resolution 2160P Imaging processor: DIGIC 8 Additional features: Eye detection, autofocus

Pros Cons Superior cross-type 45-point autofocus (AF) sensor Poor low-light performance Smooth performance Heavy camera Best video quality among APS-C cameras

6. Canon EOS 6D Mark II The Canon EOS 6D Mark II can be coined the best Canon camera for it being the cheapest full frame camera by Canon. While it is affordable, it also has many excellent features and displays a technology jump. The EOS 6D Mark II has a powerful 45-point AF system and a decent shooting speed of 6.5 frames per second. Specifications: Form factor: Compact Connector type: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC ISO Range: 100 to 40000 (expandable up to 102400) Standing screen display size: 3 Inches Continuous shooting speed: 6.5 FPS Minimum shutter speed: 1/ 4000 Seconds Maximum shutter speed: 1/30 Seconds Effective still resolution: 26.2MP Weight: 765 g Video capture resolution: 1080P Additional features: E-TTL II Autoflash, metered manual

Pros Cons An excellent option for an upgrade from APSC to full form Priced on the higher side Great autofocus, helpful for amateurs

7. Canon EOS M50 Mark II The Canon EOS M50 Mark II is the best option if you prefer a lightweight camera. This Canon camera is packed with amazing features and performs very well in different lighting conditions. It has improved autofocus, especially eye detection. The camera is versatile and easy to use. Specifications: Form factor: Mirrorless Image processor: DIGIC 8 Effective still resolution 24.1MP Standing screen display size: 3 Inches Continuous shooting speed: 120 FPS Minimum shutter speed: 1/4000 Seconds Maximum shutter speed: 30 Seconds Photo sensor size: APS-C Shooting modes: Continuous shooting, single shooting ISO Range: 100-25600 (expandable up to 51200) Connector type: Wi-Fi, HDMI Weight: 351 g Additional features: Built-in flash, combination 5-axis image stabilisation

Pros Cons Reasonable price for the given features and benefits Low Shooting Speed Fit For Professional Use Lightweight and portable

Price of Canon cameras at a glance:

Product Price Canon EOS 1500D ₹ 38,559 Canon EOS 200D ₹ 57,990 Canon EOS 3000D ₹ 33,995 Canon EOS R10 ₹ 80,995 Canon EOS 90D ₹ 124,712 Canon EOS 6D Mark II ₹ 111,990 Canon EOS M50 Mark II ₹ 58,490

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Canon EOS 1500D APS-C size CMOS sensor 9+ Dedicated Image Modes to Get the Best Shot Lightweight Canon EOS 200D Creative Assist Mode for Adventurous Photographic Effects Vari-Angle Touch screen Lightweight Canon EOS 3000D Shoot by ambience feature Lightweight Affordable Canon EOS R10 High-performing AF system Lightweight Fast frame rate Canon EOS 90D Superior cross-type 45-point autofocus (AF) sensor High-quality videos High resolution Canon EOS 6D Mark II Powerful 45-point AF system Full touchscreen Affordable Canon EOS M50 Mark II Electronic viewfinder APS-C Eye detection

Best value for money The Canon EOS R10 is the best Canon camera in terms of value for money. The camera ticks a lot of boxes, making it suitable not just for beginners and novices but also for professional photographers. The Canon EOS R10 was one of the first Canon models with APS-C. This model is highly competent but also has some additional benefits of being compact and lightweight while being affordable. A rapid frame rate, high resolution, and an amazing AF system make it the best Canon camera with value for money. Best overall product Want a good camera within a reasonable budget? The Canon EOS 90D is an astounding model by Canon, making it one of the best Canon cameras. It has a fantastic APS-C camera which comes at a good price. Not only that, but it also has the highest resolution of 32.5MP, along with a high-speed frame rate of 10 FPS. The size, grip, and ergonomics are great, making it smooth and convenient to shoot. You also get an optical viewfinder at this amazing price point. Overall, it clearly passes as the best Canon camera. How to find the best Canon camera? Shopping for the best Canon camera is probably the most confusing task. Given the number of options available on Amazon, it is less likely that you will make a quick decision. Here are some factors to consider when hunting for the best Canon camera: Image quality should be better than your mobile phoneIt would prove useless to carry a camera around if your phone clicks better pictures than the camera. Besides that, ensure that the camera offers features your mobile phone doesn't possess. ErgonomicsCheck if the camera is big enough, has a proper and pronounced grip, and if the important buttons are located at an optimum distance. Using the camera should be comfortable if you want it to help you generate beautiful captures. Suitable Size and WeightDo you travel a lot, carry a big bag, or travel with children? If you fall in the first or the last category, carrying a small and lightweight camera would be convenient. However, if you usually carry a big bag, you can carry a large camera too. Consider your travelling habits before picking the best Canon camera. Latest Model Within BudgetCamera technology is moving at an incredible speed. To that end, investing in the new camera technology is worth it. If the latest best Canon camera does not fit your budget, you can find discounts, offers, and bargains on the previous model.