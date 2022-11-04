Opt for Canon cameras as they click pictures with great clarity

Canon cameras are known for their impeccable picture quality
Canon has been producing a wide range of cameras and is a leader in the market. Canon is the largest camera manufacturer in the world. Each Canon model has a niche and is best for certain photographers and scenarios. In this article, you will find a handpicked guide to Canon cameras to assist you in finding the best one according to your bespoke requirements. Whether you are an amateur or a seasoned photographer who needs a modern mirrorless body for the best results, this list has a camera for every purpose.
The list of camera specifications is always huge, and we have compared all that information for you. Remember, just because the specifications of one camera seem to be better than the other, it does not mean that that camera is the best. The cameras in this guide have been compared on their price, size, weight, resolution, processor, and common buying factors. In this list, you will indeed find the best Canon camera that suits your needs and budget.
1. Canon EOS 1500D
If you are an amateur photographer looking for an affordable, entry-level camera with image quality better than your mobile phone, then the Canon EOS 1500D fits the bill. It is compact, lightweight, and relatively simple to operate. Hence, it is easy to shoot single-handedly using the Canon EOS 1500D. With a combination of APS-C size CMOS sensors, the camera produces pictures with beautifully blurred backgrounds that enhance the subject.
Specifications:
Form factor: DSLR
Effective still resolution: 24.10MP
Optical zoom: 3x
Continuous shooting speed: 3 FPS
Minimum shutter speed: 767,011 Seconds
Maximum shutter speed: 30 Seconds
Connector type: Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth
ISO range: 100 to 6400 sensitivity range
Video resolution: Full HD
Video capture resolution: 1080P
Image processor: DIGIC 4+ with nine autofocus points
Standing screen display size: 3 Inches
Weight: 1.24 kg
Additional features: Built-in Monaural Microphone, adjustable sound-recording level, wind filter provided
|Pros
|Cons
|Good features for beginners
|Average picture clarity
|Very user friendly
|Poor autofocus
|Dedicated image modes to get the best shot
|
2. Canon EOS 200D
This budget DSLR is perfect for those who are making a switch from a high-end mobile phone. This model is comprehensive for seasoned photo enthusiasts, making it the best Canon camera. Small and lightweight, this camera has a good grip. The monitor's touch controls are easy to use and well-implemented. The vari-angle touchscreen and the Dual Pixel AF for quick autofocus make it a great alternative to mirrorless models.
Specifications:
Form factor: DSLR
Effective still resolution: 24.10MP
Optical zoom: 3x
Continuous shooting speed: 5 FPS
Minimum shutter speed: 767,011 Seconds
Maximum shutter speed: 30 Seconds
ISO range: Auto, ISO 100-51200
Video capture resolution: 2160P
Resolution: 4K (3840x2160)
Connector type: Wi-Fi
Memory storage capacity: 16GB
Additional features: Eye Detection, autofocus, Wi-Fi, 3-inch display
Weight: 1.22 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight camera
|Average picture quality
|An excellent option for beginners.
|It comes without an SD card
|Creative Assist Mode for More Adventurous Photographic Effects
|
|Vari-angle touch screen
|
3. Canon EOS 3000D
Significantly cheaper than the other cameras in this guide, the Canon EOS 3000D is relatively lightweight. So if you're looking to carry this camera around as you go on a walk, it is a good pick. The 2.7-inch display screen is slightly inconvenient. However, the build and quality are reasonably decent.
An additional feature is the 'Shoot by ambience' function, wherein all you need to do is select the word that best describes the atmosphere to capture the picture in the relevant style.
Specifications:
Form factor: DSLR
ISO range: Standard ISO 100-6400 (expandable to 12800)
Image processor: DIGIC 4+
Connector type: Wi-Fi
Video capture resolution: Design rule for Camera File System (DCF) 2.0
Image resolution: 18MP
Resolution 1080P, HD
Memory storage capacity: 64GB
Standing screen display size: 2.7 Inches
Weight: 1.54 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Great Features at a Low Price
|Average image and video quality
|Lightweight camera
|
4. Canon EOS R10
The model that stands out as the best Canon camera in the mid-range cameras is the EOS R10.
This model is ideal for beginners in the mirrorless range since it is compact and lightweight, with excellent image quality and a fast frame rate.
This best Canon camera model comes with the latest Vehicle Priority and Animal Priority modes to easily detect and track unpredictable and rapidly moving vehicles and animals.
Specifications:
Form factor: Mirrorless
Effective still resolution: 24.2MP
Connector type: USB, Wi-Fi
Weight: 429 g
Continuous shooting speed: 15 FPS
Minimum shutter speed: 1/ 4000 Seconds
Maximum shutter speed: 30 Seconds
Device interface: Touchscreen
Video capture resolution: 2160P
Standing screen display size: 3 Inches
Additional features: Panorama shot, SCN Mode,
|Pros
|Cons
|Super lightweight
|Quite expensive
|Incredible image and video quality
|
|4k 60FPS video resolution
|
5. Canon EOS 90D
The Canon EOS 90D is a great option when you do not want to pay higher prices for a full-frame model. The ergonomics and size of this Canon camera are good, but it also comes on the heavier side. The camera has excellent performance and is sure to be a popular choice among photography enthusiasts.
Specifications:
Form factor: DSLR
Effective still resolution: 32.5MP
Weight: 1.96 kg
Connector type: Wi-Fi
Continuous shooting speed: 10 FPS
Minimum shutter speed: 1/16000 Seconds
Maximum shutter speed: 30 Seconds
Standing screen display size: 3 Inches
ISO Range: Auto, ISO 100-25600 (expandable to 51200)
Video capture resolution 2160P
Imaging processor: DIGIC 8
Additional features: Eye detection, autofocus
|Pros
|Cons
|Superior cross-type 45-point autofocus (AF) sensor
|Poor low-light performance
|Smooth performance
|Heavy camera
|Best video quality among APS-C cameras
|
6. Canon EOS 6D Mark II
The Canon EOS 6D Mark II can be coined the best Canon camera for it being the cheapest full frame camera by Canon. While it is affordable, it also has many excellent features and displays a technology jump. The EOS 6D Mark II has a powerful 45-point AF system and a decent shooting speed of 6.5 frames per second.
Specifications:
Form factor: Compact
Connector type: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
ISO Range: 100 to 40000 (expandable up to 102400)
Standing screen display size: 3 Inches
Continuous shooting speed: 6.5 FPS
Minimum shutter speed: 1/ 4000 Seconds
Maximum shutter speed: 1/30 Seconds
Effective still resolution: 26.2MP
Weight: 765 g
Video capture resolution: 1080P
Additional features: E-TTL II Autoflash, metered manual
|Pros
|Cons
|An excellent option for an upgrade from APSC to full form
|Priced on the higher side
|Great autofocus, helpful for amateurs
|
7. Canon EOS M50 Mark II
The Canon EOS M50 Mark II is the best option if you prefer a lightweight camera. This Canon camera is packed with amazing features and performs very well in different lighting conditions. It has improved autofocus, especially eye detection. The camera is versatile and easy to use.
Specifications:
Form factor: Mirrorless
Image processor: DIGIC 8
Effective still resolution 24.1MP
Standing screen display size: 3 Inches
Continuous shooting speed: 120 FPS
Minimum shutter speed: 1/4000 Seconds
Maximum shutter speed: 30 Seconds
Photo sensor size: APS-C
Shooting modes: Continuous shooting, single shooting
ISO Range: 100-25600 (expandable up to 51200)
Connector type: Wi-Fi, HDMI
Weight: 351 g
Additional features: Built-in flash, combination 5-axis image stabilisation
|Pros
|Cons
|Reasonable price for the given features and benefits
|Low Shooting Speed
|Fit For Professional Use
|
|Lightweight and portable
|
Price of Canon cameras at a glance:
|Product
|Price
|Canon EOS 1500D
| ₹38,559
|Canon EOS 200D
| ₹57,990
|Canon EOS 3000D
| ₹33,995
|Canon EOS R10
| ₹80,995
|Canon EOS 90D
| ₹124,712
|Canon EOS 6D Mark II
| ₹111,990
|Canon EOS M50 Mark II
| ₹58,490
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Canon EOS 1500D
|APS-C size CMOS sensor
|9+ Dedicated Image Modes to Get the Best Shot
|Lightweight
|Canon EOS 200D
|Creative Assist Mode for Adventurous Photographic Effects
|Vari-Angle Touch screen
|Lightweight
|Canon EOS 3000D
|Shoot by ambience feature
|Lightweight
|Affordable
|Canon EOS R10
|High-performing AF system
|Lightweight
|Fast frame rate
|Canon EOS 90D
|Superior cross-type 45-point autofocus (AF) sensor
|High-quality videos
|High resolution
|Canon EOS 6D Mark II
|Powerful 45-point AF system
|Full touchscreen
|Affordable
|Canon EOS M50 Mark II
|Electronic viewfinder
|APS-C
|Eye detection
Best value for money
The Canon EOS R10 is the best Canon camera in terms of value for money. The camera ticks a lot of boxes, making it suitable not just for beginners and novices but also for professional photographers.
The Canon EOS R10 was one of the first Canon models with APS-C. This model is highly competent but also has some additional benefits of being compact and lightweight while being affordable. A rapid frame rate, high resolution, and an amazing AF system make it the best Canon camera with value for money.
Best overall product
Want a good camera within a reasonable budget? The Canon EOS 90D is an astounding model by Canon, making it one of the best Canon cameras. It has a fantastic APS-C camera which comes at a good price. Not only that, but it also has the highest resolution of 32.5MP, along with a high-speed frame rate of 10 FPS. The size, grip, and ergonomics are great, making it smooth and convenient to shoot. You also get an optical viewfinder at this amazing price point. Overall, it clearly passes as the best Canon camera.
How to find the best Canon camera?
Shopping for the best Canon camera is probably the most confusing task. Given the number of options available on Amazon, it is less likely that you will make a quick decision.
Here are some factors to consider when hunting for the best Canon camera:
Image quality should be better than your mobile phoneIt would prove useless to carry a camera around if your phone clicks better pictures than the camera. Besides that, ensure that the camera offers features your mobile phone doesn't possess.
ErgonomicsCheck if the camera is big enough, has a proper and pronounced grip, and if the important buttons are located at an optimum distance. Using the camera should be comfortable if you want it to help you generate beautiful captures.
Suitable Size and WeightDo you travel a lot, carry a big bag, or travel with children? If you fall in the first or the last category, carrying a small and lightweight camera would be convenient. However, if you usually carry a big bag, you can carry a large camera too. Consider your travelling habits before picking the best Canon camera.
Latest Model Within BudgetCamera technology is moving at an incredible speed. To that end, investing in the new camera technology is worth it. If the latest best Canon camera does not fit your budget, you can find discounts, offers, and bargains on the previous model.
