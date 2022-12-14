Philips headphones: Top 10 deals worth your money

Philips, a trusted electronics brand, makes all kinds of headphones, from wired to wireless, over-the-ear headphones and more.

Philips is always known for creating headphones with wide impedance and compatibility with distinct music sources. The latest collection of Philips headphones consists of noise canceling and wireless. They create headphones with wide designs in terms of ear pads and earphones. Owing to the wide variety of designs and number of features headphones have to offer, you might feel confused about which one to buy. However, choosing headphones depends upon the personal listening experience. Know the best Philips headphones you can buy. Product details 1. Philips Bass+ On-Ear Headphones Philips Bass+ On-Ear Headphones is one of the best productions introduced by Phillips a well-known brand. This unique product is designed in a way that provides the best experience to its users. For easy storage and portability, these headphones can be compact folded as well as flat folded. Additionally, it has multiple advanced features that include the best sound isolation, ear cushions that are quite comfortable, top-notch bass quality, and more. Specifications · Form Factor: Ear · Color: Black · Model: SHL3070BK · Connector: Wired · Battery: In-Built · Special Feature: Noise Cancelling

Pros Cons Soft cushions for long usage A bit heavier Can be folded to make it compact 40 mm neodymium speakers

2. PHILIPS SHP9500 Wired Over the Ear Headphone without Mic PHILIPS SHP9500 Wired Ear Headphones without Mic is the most comfortable headphone with a 3m cable that enables you to enjoy the music indoors as well. Its double-layered and breathable cushions are enough comfortable to wear for a long. Apart from this, it’s got many advanced features, such as great sound quality, bass, treble, and mids balanced enough, large ear cups, long-lasting battery backup, well designed, and many more. Specifications · Form Factor: Over-Ear · Color: Black · Model: SHP9500/00 · Connector: Wired · Battery Required: No · Special Feature: Noise Cancelling

Pros Cons Pocket-friendly A bit sound leakage Balanced tones and mild bass Bulky Build quality is good

3. Philips Audio Fidelio X3 Wired Over the Ear Headphones with Mic The Philips Fidelio X3 headphones are well-built headphones for neutral listening. This comfortable product has an open-back design that helps create a speaker-like soundstage. With a balanced and neutral sound profile, these headphones lack a low-bass touch too. The Philips Fidelio X3 headphones might not look adaptable like other headphones in the market. Still, they are preferred over many other products for neutral listening at your place. Specifications · Form Factor: Over-Ear · Color: Black · Model: Overhead Headphones · Connector: Wired · Battery Required: No · Special Feature: Solid Body

Pros Cons Audio delivery is consistent Lacks Low-Bass Spacious soundstage Solid Body

4. Philips A4216 Wireless Sports Headphones Philips A4216 Wireless Sports Headphones are one of the most traditional-looking headphones. These include 40mm drivers that produce detailed sound with deep bass reproduction and they also offer passive noise isolation. The battery life can last up to 25 hours with a single charge. These headphones are well-tested and they are as solid in heavy rain as they are in the dust. The 40 mm drivers deliver refreshing bass. Philips A4216 Wireless Sports Headphones also include multiple useful features as well. Specifications · Form Factor: On Ear · Color: Black · Model: Sports Overhead · Connector: Wireless · Battery Required: Yes · Special Feature: Fast charging with extra play time

Pros Cons Scant Codec Support Call quality is average Well-performing battery backup Could be better for audio purists Solid-body

5. Philips Audio TAH4205XTBK/00 The Philips TAH4205 4000 Series headphones are another best products introduced by Philips. These headphones consist of all the necessary features that advanced headphones must include. They feature a compact folding design, noise isolation, a bass boost button, USB type-c charging, 29 hours of playtime with one charging, a microphone, and more. Its 5.0 Bluetooth technology enables users to connect with other devices effortlessly which gives them a great experience to the users. Specifications · Form Factor: On Ear · Color: Black · Model: TAH4205BK/00 · Connector: Wireless · Battery Required: 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required · Special Feature: Noise cancellation, 29 hours of playtime, Microphone features, Quick charging, etc.

Pros Cons Comfortable wearing experience Lacks active silencing 29 hours play time with one charge Multi-functioned small joystick

6. PHILIPS Audio Performance Bluetooth PHILIPS Audio Performance Bluetooth is the best option if you want to buy a speaker under INR 10,000 as it has many sturdy features that include 30 hours of playtime, Quick charging of 5 minutes lets you play music for 2 hours, a flexible design, a built-in mic with echo cancelation, powerful bass, multi-function button that allows you control calls and music effortlessly, 40mm drivers, and many more latest features. The Philips Audio Performance Bluetooth is worth buying headphones for giving you the excellent experience. Specifications · Form Factor: Over-Ear · Color: Black · Model: Performance · Connector: Wired · Battery Required: 1 Lithium Polymer Batteries Required · Special Feature: Noise Cancelling

Pros Cons 30 hours play time Sound quality Rapid charging Passive noise cancelling

7. Philips Audio TAH6506BK/00 Slim & Lightweight Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones Philips Audio TAH6506BK/00 Slim & Lightweight Bluetooth Wireless Headphones are the best headphones in terms of many advanced features, such as design, noise canceling, multipoint pairing, Bluetooth connectivity, easy controlling button, charging time, playtime, etc. These slim and sleek headphones are light in weight and foldable so that you can carry them anywhere you go easily. You can connect these headphones to two devices at the same time through its latest Bluetooth technology, which makes it easy to take calls from your cell phone and listen to music from your laptop or PC simultaneously. Specifications · Form Factor: On Ear · Color: Black · Model: TAH6506BK/00 · Connector: Wireless · Battery Required: Yes · Special Feature: Noise Cancelling, Foldable, Lightweight

Pros Cons 30 hours of Play time No water resistant Can be connected with two devices at the same time Flimsy body Latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology

8. Philips Audio Bass+ SHB3175BK Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headset with Mic Philips Audio Bass+ SHB3175BK Wireless Bluetooth Headset is one of the powerful headphones that upgrade your listening experience with its solid bass. Apart from the powerful bass, these speakers have the latest Bluetooth technology with a 4.1 version that has a 10 m range. These headphones include a sturdy Li-Polymer rechargeable battery with 166 hours of standby time and 12 hours of music playtime as well as talk time. Additionally, Philips Audio Bass+ SHB3175BK headphones come up with many other useful features like call management, volume control, Microphone mute, switching between music and calls with a single button, and more. Specifications · Form Factor: Over-Ear · Color: Black · Model: SHB3175BK · Connector: Wireless · Battery Required: Yes · Special Feature: With Microphone

Pros Cons Best audio quality No carry case Foldable A bit economical 40 mm drivers in each earcup

9. PHILIPS ActionFit TASH402LF Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphone with Mic PHILIPS ActionFit TASH402LF Wireless Bluetooth Headphones are cool and stylish flat-folding headphones, which you can easily carry. These are splashproof with an IPX4 design which you can wear anywhere whether in the gym or on vacations. Their 20 hours of music playtime with echo cancellation deliver crystal clear audio as well as calls. The Philips headset gets quickly charged as you can get 2 hours of playtime with only 10 minutes of charge. The special stay-cool ear cups keep you focused and cool even in the summer. Specifications · Form Factor: On Ear · Color: Carbon Lime · Model: Action Fit/ TASH402LF · Connector: Wireless · Battery Required: No · Special Feature: Noise Cancelling

Pros Cons Sweat Resistant No Noise Cancellation Stay Cool Buzzing Folding design for easy storage

10. Philips Audio Upbeat Tauh201 Wired On-Ear Headphones With Mic If you are looking for headphones on a budget, then The Audio Upbeat Tauh201 Wired headphones presented by Philips are a great option. These headphones have soft and comfort ear-cups and flat-folding design which make the product easy to carry. They also include advanced Bluetooth connectivity as well as compatibility with almost all iOS & Android devices. In addition to that, these headphones come up with a remote, Mic, and many other special features, such as light in weight, more music playtime, adjustable and flexible headband, and many more. Specifications · Form Factor: On Ear · Color: Black · Model: Up Beat · Connector: Wired · Battery Required: No · Special Feature: Noise Cancelling

Pros Cons Pocket friendly A bit difficult to keep wearing these headphones for a long time 1.2 m cable Echo cancellation mic

Price of Philips headphones at a glance:

Product Price Philips Bass+ On-Ear Headphones ₹ 6,662 Philips SHP9500 Wired Headphone ₹ 13,640 Philips Audio Fidelio X3 ₹ 33,058 Philips A4216 Wireless Sports ₹ 7,999 Philips Audio TAH4205XTBK/00 ₹ 2,999 Philips Audio Performance Bluetooth ₹ 8,988 Philips Audio TAH6506BK/00 ₹ 5,599 Philips Audio Bass+ SHB3175BK ₹ 8,499 Philips ActionFit TASH402LF ₹ 13,404 Philips Audio Upbeat Tauh201 ₹ 1,219

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Connector Form Factor Noise Cancellation Philips Bass+ On-Ear Headphones Wired Ear Yes Philips SHP9500 Wired Headphone Wired Over-ear Yes Philips Audio Fidelio X3 Wired Over-ear No Philips A4216 Wireless Sports Wireless On-ear No Philips Audio TAH4205XTBK/00 Wireless On-ear Yes Philips Audio Performance Bluetooth Wired Over-ear Yes Philips Audio TAH6506BK/00 Wireless On-ear Yes Philips Audio Bass+ SHB3175BK Wireless Over-ear No Philips ActionFit TASH402LF Wireless On-ear Yes Philips Audio Upbeat Tauh201 Wired On-ear Yes

Best value for money Philips ActionFit Wireless headphone with a mic offers the best value for money. These are on-ear wireless headphones. The design is stylish and easy to carry. Noise-canceling, sweat resistance, and splashproof are the special features that these headphones offer. The music playtime is 20 hours with an echo cancellation feature for crystal clear audio. The charging is also fast. The cool ear cups help you keep cool while wearing them in summer. Best overall Philips Audio Fidelio X3 headphones are the best headphones overall. It is well-designed that allows neutral listening. These are overhead and over-the-ear wired headphones that do not require any battery. These are comfortable to wear and have an open-back design that helps create speaker sound. The only thing is that these headphones lack low bass touch. But overall it is the best and worth buying. How to find the best Philips headphones? There are several features you can consider while buying headphones. The first thing to consider type of form factor, whether it is in-ear, over-ear, wireless, or wired. The next important point to consider is sensitivity and sound pressure level which indicates the loudness. After this, you should consider the impedance that indicates the power. Another important point is a frequency response that indicates the range of audio. Noise cancellation is another important factor that tells whether you will listen to the surrounding sound while using headphones.