Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Samsung phones under 15,000: Buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 29, 2022 20:00 IST
Summary:

Samsung phones have been ruling the digital world for centuries now. They are on top of their game and offer the best smartphones under 15,000. You can buy these phones even when you are on a tight budget. They have all the latest features and amazing camera resolution.

product info
Samsung phones under 15,000 come with decent features.

With the rise of smartphone popularity in India and across the globe, people are constantly looking for the ideal smartphone for themselves. With its brand-new models and even more exciting features, Samsung has been a game changer in the smartphone world. It has everything that you want and much more. They are slim, lightweight, and stylish as well. You can perform all your basic and advanced tasks on these phones.

If you're on a tight budget and want to buy Samsung phones under 15,000, you have certainly landed on the right page. We have curated a detailed and researched list of all the eligible phones with their specifications so that you make the best choice. We have also listed their pricing so that you face no issues.

The list of Samsung phones under 15,000 in India are:

1. Samsung Galaxy M12 (Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

Power packed with some exciting features, this Samsung phone is impressive in every possible way. It is stylish and lightweight as well. You can rely on it for everyday usage.

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy M12

Colour: Blue

RAM capacity: 6GB

ROM Storage: 128 GB

OS: Android 11

Screen Size: 6.5 Inches

Refresh Rate: 90 Hz

Battery Description: Lithium-Polymer

ProsCons
Lightweight and stylishLimited RAM capacity.
Available in many colours.Heating issues found.
Sufficient storage space available.Lags in several features.
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M12 (Blue,6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 6 Months Free Screen Replacement for Prime
Check Price on Amazon

2. Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

This Samsung is class apart in every possible way. It comes in exciting colours that will leave everyone asking for more. It also has good storage space for all your files.

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy M13

Colour: Aqua Green

RAM capacity: 6GB

ROM Storage: 128 GB

OS: Android 11

CPU Speed: 6 GHz

Screen Size: 6.6 Inches

Battery Description: Lithium-Ion

ProsCons
Fast charge available.Limited RAM capacity.
Available in elegant colours.Lagging interface and settings.
Large screen resolution.Not very good camera resolution.
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus
36% off 11,499 17,999
Buy now

3. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

This Samsung Galaxy phone has good storage space and a great battery backup. You can also easily carry it with you due to its lightweight.

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy M21

Colour: Arctic Blue

RAM capacity: 4GB

ROM Storage: 128 GB

OS: Android 11

CPU Speed: 1.7 Mhz

Screen Size: 6.4 Inches

Weight: 193 Grams

Battery Description: Lithium-Ion

ProsCons
Lightweight and durable built.Limited RAM Storage
Large screen resolution with high definition.Not equipped with the latest operating system.
Ample ROM storage space available.Average camera resolution.
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | FHD+ sAMOLED | 6 Months Free Screen Replacement for Prime (SM-M215GLBDINS)
21% off 11,499 14,499
Buy now

4. Samsung Galaxy M32 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

With many exciting features to look forward to, this phone is bestowed with them all. With a sleek design that will win your heart, this phone is perfect for daily usage.

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy M32

Colour: Black

RAM capacity: 4GB

ROM Storage: 64 GB

OS: Android 11

CPU Speed: 1.8 Mhz

Screen Size: 6.4 Inches

Weight: 196 Grams

Battery Description: Lithium-Ion

Refresh rate: 90 Hz

ProsCons
Sufficient storage space for ROM.Many lagging issues were found
Good battery backup.Heating issues detected.
Large screen size and resolutionInsufficient RAM storage.
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M32 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB | FHD+ sAMOLED 90Hz Display | 6000mAh Battery | 64MP Quad Camera
32% off 11,499 16,999
Buy now

5. Samsung Galaxy A13 (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

This phone has the latest 5G technology to keep you ahead of everyone else. It has many amazing features as well.

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy A13

Colour: Blue

RAM capacity: 4GB

ROM Storage: 64 GB

OS: Android 12

CPU Speed: 2.2 Mhz

Screen Size: 6.6 Inches

Battery Description: Lithium-Ion

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor

ProsCons
Fingerprint sensor presentLimited RAM capacity
Sufficient storage space available.Average camera resolution.
Available in many colours.Heating issues found
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy A13 Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers, (SM-A135FLBGINS)
24% off 13,999 18,490
Buy now

6. Samsung Galaxy F13 (Waterfall Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

One of the most stunning Samsung phones, this phone is available in various colours. It is also budget-friendly.

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy F13

Colour: Waterfall Blue

RAM capacity: 4GB

ROM Storage: 64 GB

OS: Android 12

CPU Speed: 2 GHz

Screen Size: 6.6 Inches

Battery Description: Lithium-Ion

ProsCons
Sufficient storage for ROM.Heating issues may prevail.
Equipped with the latest operating systemLimited RAM capacity
Large display with good resolution.Not suitable for heavy gaming apps.
cellpic
SAMSUNG Galaxy F13 (Waterfall Blue, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
28% off 10,815 14,999
Buy now

7. Samsung Galaxy A12 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

With many exciting features, this phone has a large display so that you can access all the features of your choice. It also enhances your viewing experience.

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy A12

Colour: Black

RAM capacity: 4GB

ROM Storage: 64 GB

OS: Android 12

CPU Speed: 2 GHz

Screen Size: 6.5 Inches

Weight: 205 Grams

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor

Battery Description: Lithium-Ion

ProsCons
Large screen size with good resolutionNot available in many colours.
Latest OS is present.Heavy and bulky design.
Presence of fingerprint sensor.Average camera resolution
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
25% off 11,990 15,999
Buy now

8. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G (Midnight Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

This phone has a lot to offer with many amazing features that will keep you updated and ahead of everyone else.

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy M13

Colour: Midnight Blue

RAM capacity: 4GB

ROM Storage: 64 GB

OS: Android 12

CPU Speed: 2.2 GHz

Screen Size: 6.5 Inches

Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor

Battery Description: Lithium-Ion

ProsCons
Large screen with good resolutionLimited RAM Storage
Decent camera resolution.Fingerprint sensors do not always work.
Ample storage space available.Heating issues found.
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G (Midnight Blue, 4GB, 64GB Storage) | 5000mAh Battery | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus
29% off 11,999 16,999
Buy now

9. Samsung Galaxy M02 (Black, 2GB RAM, 32 GB)

This Samsung Galaxy phone is equipped with many latest features. It has a sleek and stylish design.

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy M02

Colour: Black

RAM capacity: 3GB

ROM Storage: 32 GB

OS: Android 12

CPU Speed: 2.2 GHz

Screen Size: 6.5 Inches

Battery Description: Lithium-Polymer

Weight: 206 Grams

ProsCons
Latest OS is present.Limited storage space
Large screen resolution.Average battery backup
Elegant colours are available.Heavy and bulky
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M02 (Blue,3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
9,999
Buy now

10. Samsung Galaxy A03 (Blue, 3GB, 32 GB storage)

This Samsung phone has many latest features which will keep you ahead of everyone else.

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy A03

Colour: Blue

RAM capacity: 3GB

ROM Storage: 32 GB

OS: Android 12

CPU Speed: 1.6 GHz

Screen Size: 6.5 Inches

Weight: 196 Grams

ProsCons
Lightweight and sleek designNot suitable for heavy games
Available in many colours.Average camera resolution
Suitable for everyday use. 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy A03 Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
35% off 8,499 12,999
Buy now

Price of Samsung phones under 15,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
Samsung Galaxy M12 (Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)Rs. 14,999
Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)Rs. 17,999
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)Rs. 14,499
Samsung Galaxy M32 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)Rs. 16,999
Samsung Galaxy A13 (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)Rs. 18,490
Samsung Galaxy F13 (Waterfall Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)Rs. 14,999
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)Rs. 15,999
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G (Midnight Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)Rs. 16,999
Samsung Galaxy M02 (Black, 2GB RAM, 32 GB)Rs. 9,999
Samsung Galaxy A03 (Blue, 3GB, 32 GB storage)Rs. 12,999

Best three features:

To list down, the best three features of all these phones are:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy M12 (Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)More than sufficient storage space is available. Sleek and stylish design Many colours are available.
 Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Many colours are available Sleek and stylish design Sufficient RAM storage space.
 Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Good battery backupSleek and stylish design Sufficient RAM storage space.
 Samsung Galaxy M32 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Good battery backupEquipped with the latest operating system Good battery backup
 Samsung Galaxy A13 (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Ample storage space available. Latest OS is present Large screen resolution.
 Samsung Galaxy F13 (Waterfall Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Classy colours are available.Large screen resolution with high definition Many colours are available
 Samsung Galaxy A12 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Sufficient storage space available. Ample RAM capacity Variety of colours available
 Samsung Galaxy M13 5G (Midnight Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Available in many colours Sufficient storage space available Good battery backup
 Samsung Galaxy M02 (Black, 2GB RAM, 32 GB) Available in many colours Good battery backup Large screen resolution.
Samsung Galaxy A03 (Blue, 3GB, 32 GB storage)Large screen resolution with high definitionDecent camera resolutionGood battery backup

Best value for money:

It is always a challenging task to find a phone that lives up to the money that you paid. Many features make the phone exceptional from the others. The best value for money for a Samsung phone under 15,000 is Samsung Galaxy M12 (Blue, 4GB, 64 GB Storage). It has sufficient storage space and a large screen resolution. It is priced at Rs. 13,999 at a discount. The original price for the phone is Rs. 14,999.

Best overall:

There are many phones you can choose from Samsung phones under 15,000. It has many exciting features that make it stand out from the others. The Samsung Galaxy A13 (Blue, 4GB, 64 GB) is priced at Rs. 14,028 after a discount. It is originally priced at Rs. 18,490. It has a large display with a good resolution. It is also available in a myriad of colours.

How to find the perfect phone?

Before you buy a phone, there are many things that you should keep in mind. Firstly, you should know your budget and how you should always keep that in mind. You should also look for many features like storage space, screen size, camera resolution, etc. It would help if you were also mindful of spending to get the most effective phone.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

electronics FOR LESS