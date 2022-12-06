Take a look at the seven best Inalsa garment steamers for wrinkle-free clothes

Best garment steamers

A garment steamer is a useful home appliance that you can add to your home. It can save a lot of time and effort when it comes to removing wrinkles from clothes, curtains, tablecloths etcetera. In this fast-paced world, investing in efficient home and kitchen appliances is necessary. However, with the wide range of options available it is difficult to make the right decision. When it comes to choosing a garment steamer for your home, there are unlimited options. Inalsa is one of the best brands that have an excellent collection of garment steamers designed for daily use. Here we list the best Inalsa garment steamers that are available with the best features at affordable prices. 1. Inalsa Handheld Steamax Garment Steamer Get your fabrics wrinkle-free with this Inalsa Steamax Garment Steamer. It is equipped with the Fast Heat Up feature to remove wrinkles efficiently and quickly. This Inalsa Garment Steamer is built with Rapid Even Heat technology to deliver excellent results. This streamer delivers a powerful 20g/min of steam and heats up within seconds. It is designed to remove creases easily even on stubborn fabrics. It comes with a big nozzle and a detachable fabric brush to remove wrinkles from thicker garments and also helps with deeper steam penetration for better results. Specifications: Wattage: 1200

1200 Capacity: 250 ml

250 ml Product dimensions: 12.5 x 14.5 x 26 cm

Pros Cons Fast heating Result is not 100% Automatic continuous steam Some may find it difficult to use. Requires practice. Detachable fabric brush Big nozzle Detachable water tank Lock and unlock button Suitable for any type of fabric

2. Inalsa Swiftix Garment Steamer The Inalsa Swiftix Garment Steamer is one of the best Inalsa garment steamers you could get your hands on. It’s a powerful and efficient garment steamer that is suitable for hectic lifestyles. The 1600 watts steamer comes with Rapid Even Heat technology for better performance and the best results. The steamer heats up fast, saving a lot of time on busy days. the detachable fabric brush and big nozzle help to remove wrinkles even on thick fabrics. This garment steamer is designed with excellent steam penetration giving your clothing and fabrics a smoother finish. Specifications: Wattage: 1600

1600 Capacity: 1.6 litres

1.6 litres Product dimensions: 52.5 x 29 x 164 cm

Pros Cons User-friendly configuration. The result is not 100% Safe on all types of fabrics. Price on the high end Large detachable water tank. Build quality needs to improve Rapid Even Heat technology 5 modes variable continuous steam Adjustable ironing board 45-second heat-up time Adjustable pole height Dry boiling and over-heat protection

3. Inalsa Steam Master Get wrinkle-free clothes within no time with this garment steamer from Inalsa. The 1600 watts steamer heats up in 45 seconds to help you style up in minutes. With four levels of steam, you get flawless results instantly. The steamer head comes with an XL plate for best results. The detachable fabric brush is designed for better steam penetration, giving your clothes a smoother finish. It’s one of the best Inalsa garment steamers that is great for daily use. Specifications: Wattage: 1600

1600 Capacity: 1.5 litres

1.5 litres Product dimensions: 34 x 23.5 x 22.5 cm

Pros Cons Rapid Even Heat Technology May take up extra space Detachable Fabric Brush The result is not 100% Big nozzle Adjustable pole Fast heat-up time 1.5 litres water tank capacity Wheels for easy movement

4. Inalsa Travel Pro Garment Steamer This lightweight Inalsa Travel Pro Garment Steamer is one of the best Inalsa garment steamers that’s perfect for daily use. It’s a convenient garment steamer that you can easily carry with you on the go to keep your clothes wrinkle-free without hassle. Designed to heat up within just 25 seconds, it helps you to save a lot of time and effort. The 130 ml transparent water tank allows for easy filling and gives you 15 minutes of steam for crisp and wrinkle-free clothes. When it comes to safety, the garment steamer automatically shuts off when not in use or when overheated. With the pump-steam design, you can steam your clothes vertically or horizontally with ease. Specifications: Wattage: 1250

1250 Capacity: 130 ml

130 ml Product dimensions: 21.7 x 15.2 x 12 cm

Pros Cons Fast heat up The result is not 100% Fast and convenient Build quality could be better Lightweight No leaking, no spilling Detachable water tank Auto shut-off

5. Inalsa Vapour Max 800 If you’re looking for an easy-to-carry garment steamer, then the Inalsa Vapour Max 800 is a perfect choice. It’s a portable vertical steamer that is great for travelling purposes. This steamer comes with a detachable fabric brush, safety protection, and a 200 ml tank capacity for easy use. It’s one of the best Inalsa garment steamers in terms of convenience. Specifications: Wattage: 800

800 Capacity: 200 ml

200 ml Product dimensions: 17 x 10 x 23.9 cm

Pros Cons Lightweight May not give you the best results Easy to use Time-consuming when you have to steam more pieces Convenient Not suitable for thick fabrics Great for travelling Detachable fabric brush Overheating and dry boiling protection

6. Inalsa Speedy Steam Garment Steamer The Inalsa Speedy Steam is another popular garment steamer that is great to get the job done quickly. It’s a powerful and unique design that comes with 45 seconds of heat-up time and variable speed control. The quick steam technology swiftly works to remove wrinkles, making your clothes and fabrics crisp and wrinkle-free within no time. With a large water tank capacity of 1.4 litres, you do not have to worry about refilling it often. Suitable for all types of fabrics, it’s one of the best Inalsa garment steamers in the market. Specifications: Wattage: 1700

1700 Capacity: 1.4 litres

1.4 litres Product dimensions: 33.5 x 46 x 30.5 cm

Pros Cons Variable Steam Control Knob Build quality needs improvement Powerful Steam Output Large Water Tank 45 Seconds Heat Up Time Safe On All Fabrics

7. Inalsa Propress Garment Steamer Inalsa Propress is a powerful garment steamer that comes with a variable steam output of around 30g/min. It takes just 45 seconds to heat up, making it a great choice for daily use. It has a 1.4 litres detachable water tank, allowing you to use it for up to 45 minutes without interruption. This garment steamer comes with an adjustable pole height and 360 degrees rotating hanger for convenience. Other features include boil dry protection, overheat protection and an auto shut-off feature. One of the best Inalsa garment steamers, it’s a great choice for your daily needs. Specifications: Wattage: 1700

1700 Capacity: 1.4 litres

1.4 litres Product dimensions: 33.5 x 46 x 30.5 cm

Pros Cons Variable steam output Results are not 100% Boil dry protection Large water tank capacity Fast heat up

Best three features of the Inalsa garment steamers

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Inalsa Handheld Steamax Garment Steamer Fast Heating Automatic Continuous Steam Suitable for all fabric types Inalsa Swiftix Garment Steamer Rapid Even Heat Technology 5 Modes Variable Continuous Steam Dry Boiling and Over-heat Protection Inalsa Steam Master Rapid Even Heat Technology Fast Heat-Up Time 1.5 Litres Water Tank Capacity Inalsa Travel Pro Garment Steamer 25 Seconds Fast Heat Up Auto-Off Feature Multipurpose and Safe For Most Fabrics Inalsa Vapour Max 800 Easy to Use Overheating and Dry Boiling Protection Lightweight and Good for Travelling Purposes Inalsa Speedy Steam Garment Steamer Large Water Tank Capacity Variable Steam Control Powerful Steam Output Inalsa Propress Garment Steamer Variable Steam Output Boil Dry Protection Large Water Tank Capacity

Best value for money Inalsa garment steamer The Inalsa garment steamer that offers the best value for your money is the Inalsa vapour Max 800. This Inalsa steamer is available at a very affordable price of Rs.1399, making it an affordable option. This Inalsa steamer is lightweight and great for travelling purposes. It is equipped with a bigger tank and also comes with a detachable brush for easy use. It is one of the best Inasla garment steamers available at a reasonable price. Best overall Inalsa garment steamer If we talk about the best product among the Inalsa garment steamers on this list then Inalsa Swiftix can be considered the best overall garment steamer. It comes equipped with the Rapid Even Heat technology that gives you the best results. With the fast heat-up feature, you save a lot of time, making it the best choice for busy days. Designed with incredible steam penetration, it is suitable for all types of fabrics. How to find the best Inalsa garment steamers? There is a wide range of products available in the market when it comes to garment steamers. Often, it becomes quite difficult to pick the right one. While choosing from the list of the best Inalsa garment steamers there are certain things to look at when picking the right one for your home. You must consider things like build quality, ease of use, water tank capacity, weight, wattage and of course budget. Inalsa is a brand that has some of the best garment steamers in the market with different features and prices that you could pick according to your needs. Best Inalsa garment steamers price list:

S.No. Product Price 1. INALSA Handheld Steamax Garment Steamer Rs. 2,375 2. Inalsa Swiftix Garment Steamer Rs. 6,595 3. INALSA Steamer Master Rs. 3,928 4. Inalsa Travel Pro Garment Steamer Rs. 2,495 5. Inalsa Vapour Max 800 Rs. 1,399 6. Inalsa Speedy Steam Garment Steamer Rs. 3,501 7. Inalsa Propress Garment Steamer Rs. 4,995