Top 10 bootable pen drives available online: A buying guide

A bootable pen drive is helpful as you can shift your operating system like Windows to it.

A bootable flash drive offers several benefits, as it enables you to continue working on a different computer or helps you fix a computer that is having problems. There are several options of pen drive bootable on the market that differ in terms of their style, quality, performance, and price range. We've gathered a list of the Top bootable 10 Pen drives online so that you can pick the one which best suits your needs, tastes, and budget by comparing them. Look at these recommendations if you're seeking to buy a USB bootable pen drive to make sure you receive a robust, durable, and speedy drive. Please be aware that we do not intend to disparage other brands or models with this list. 1. Wishfulfil Ubuntu 14.04.6 Unity 32 Bit and 64 Bit Live Bootable 16GB USB Pen Drive You may consider this wishfulfil Ubuntu 14.04.6 Unity 16GB USB Bootable pen drive, which provides free open-source software with free updates, unlimited installations. It is an original legal copy under GNU/GPL. This 16GB bootable pen drive comes packed in bubble mailer and plastic sleeve. Office suite, browsers, email, and media apps are pre-installed, and the Ubuntu software centre offers more than a thousand additional games and programmes. Specifications: Memory Storage Capacity: 16GB Hardware Interface: USB 2.0 Operating System: Ubuntu Price: Rs. 799

Pros Cons Utilizes Ubuntu to produce expert-quality papers, spreadsheets, and presentations The storage capacity is less Offers more than a thousand additional games and programmes

2. wishfulfil openSUSE Leap 15.4 KDE, GNOME 64 Bit Bootable Installation 16GB USB Pen Drive Try the wishfulfil openSUSE Leap 15.4 KDE Pen Drive which is a reliable, user-friendly, and comprehensive distribution with many uses. The USB flash drive is geared towards consumers and developers using the server or desktop. Beginners, seasoned users, and extreme geeks can all benefit from it. This professional bootable pen drive is based on SUSE's prestigious SUSE Linux Enterprise. Specifications: Memory Storage Capacity: 16GB Hardware Interface: USB 2.0 Operating System: Linux Price: Rs. 799

Pros Cons The pen drive offers unlimited installations The storage capacity is less Based on SUSE's prestigious SUSE Linux Enterprise

3. Ubuntu Linux Desktop 20.04 LTS 64bit Live Bootable 16 GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive Metal Pen Drive The Ubuntu Linux Desktop 20.04 LTS Pen Drive is an excellent choice for a bootable pen drive as it offers many software that come preinstalled. You may install or use a live boot CD to run from memory. Operating System Category Ubuntu is a lightweight operating system ideal for outdated laptops, desktop computers, and servers. Ubuntu has all the programmes you'll ever need, from word processors and email clients to web server software and programming tools, whether you use it at home, at school, or at work. It is an excellent substitute to Mac OS and Microsoft Windows operating systems. Specifications: Memory Storage Capacity: 16GB Hardware Interface: USB 2.0 Operating System: Ubuntu Linux Price: Rs. 999

Pros Cons The pen drive is quick, secure, and offers thousands of apps to select from Price is quite high Durable plastic case packaging to ensure long-term safety Ubuntu is user-friendly

4. Educational Kali Linux ethical hacking live bootable 64gb persistence Pendrive Several hundred ethical tools aimed towards diverse information security tasks are included in Kali. This bootable pen drive makes it possible to test out Kali without having to install it and is ideal for using with a USB stick. The system prerequisites to install this is 2 GHz dual core or above, 20 GB of hard drive capacity, USB boot capability, 2 GB of RAM (system memory), and connection to a network. Specifications: Memory Storage Capacity: 64GB Hardware Interface: USB 2.0 Operating System: Kali Linux Price: Rs. 1,499

Pros Cons Minimum System requirements Not the cheapest bootable pen drive in the market All Ethical hacking tools are preinstalled

5. wishfulfil Ubuntu 18.04.5 LXDE 32 Bit and 64 Bit Live Bootable 16GB USB Pen Drive ‎You may also opt for this wishfulfil Ubuntu 18.04.5 LXDE 32 Bit and 64 Bit Live Bootable 16GB USB Pen Drive which is derived from the compact LXDE desktop environment. Pcmanfm, a quick and compact files manager that makes use of GIO/GVFS. The LXDE default windows manager is Openbox, which is quick and versatile. It uses the well-known web browser Firefox, Lightdm uses a straightforward GTK greeter. Specifications: Memory Storage Capacity: 16GB Hardware Interface: USB 2.0 Operating System: Ubuntu Price: Rs. 799

Pros Cons The LXDE default windows manager is quick and versatile The storage capacity is less Uses a straightforward GTK greeter

6. wishfulfil PCLinuxOS 2022.07.10 KDE Plasma 64 Bit Live Bootable 16GB USB Pen Drive The wishfulfil PCLinuxOS 2022.07.10 KDE Plasma is a good option when considering affordable bootable pen drives. KDE Plasma Desktop is included with the Linux distribution. With PCLinuxOS, you can accomplish anything you can with the other OS. Integrated inside PCLinuxOS is a full internet suite. PCLinuxOS is a secure operating system. Specifications: Memory Storage Capacity: 16GB Hardware Interface: USB 2.0 Operating System: PCLinuxOS Price: Rs. 799

Pros Cons Safe and secure The storage capacity is less Price is reasonable Full internet suite integrated inside

7. Ubuntu Linux Desktop 21.04 LTS 64bit Live Bootable 16 GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive Metal Pen Drive The "Linux Ubuntu Desktop 21.04 LTS 64bit Live Bootable 16 GB Pendrive" has quite a bit of software preinstalled. Install or use a live boot CD to run from memory. This 16 GB bootable Pen drive has Operating System category Ubuntu, which is a lightweight operating system created by the community that is ideal for outdated laptops, desktop computers, and servers. Ubuntu has all the programmes you'll ever need, from word processors and email clients to web server software and programming tools, whether you use it at home, at school, or at work. Specifications: Memory Storage Capacity: 16 GB Hardware Interface: USB 2.0 Operating System: Ubuntu Price: Rs. 999

Pros Cons Perfect for older laptops, desktops, and servers Price is slightly more Strong plastic case for durability Ubuntu is a good substitute for Mac OS and Windows OS

8. wishfulfil Kali Linux 2022.3 XFCE 32 Bit and 64 Bit Live Bootable 16GB USB Pen Drive The wishfulfil Kali Linux 2022.3 XFCE 32 Bit and 64 Bit Live Bootable 16GB USB Pen Drive has an advanced security auditing and penetration testing toolkit with more than 600 penetration testing tools. The pen drive is designed to satisfy the specifications of expert penetration testing and security audits. The device's casing makes handling simple and guards against data loss if it is dropped. Specifications: Memory Storage Capacity: 16 GB Hardware Interface: USB 2.0 Operating System: Kali Linux Price: Rs. 799

Pros Cons Free open-source software with free updates The memory capacity is less Packed in bubble mailer and plastic sleeve

9. wishfulfil Ubuntu Mate 18.04.5 MATE 32 Bit and 64 Bit Live Bootable 16GB USB Pen Drive MATE Desktop is based on the Ubuntu operating system. The successor to the GNOME2 desktop is MATE Desktop. MATE Desktop is a tried-and-true, dependable option. It enables your PC to function as a strong workstation and offers a user-friendly and lovely desktop environment. Specifications: Memory Storage Capacity: 16 GB Hardware Interface: USB 2.0 Operating System: Ubuntu Price: Rs. 799

Pros Cons A tried-and-true, dependable option Heats up very fast Compact and easy to store

10. wishfulfil Tails 5.6 GNOME 64 Bit Live Bootable Installation 16GB USB Pen Drive The pen drive has a real-time technology that tries to protect your anonymity and privacy. It permits using the Internet anonymously and getting around censorship. Its foundation is Debian GNU/Linux. It has several built-in programmes that are already secured. Specifications: Memory Storage Capacity: 16 GB Hardware Interface: USB 2.0 Operating System: Linux Price: Rs. 799

Pros Cons Several built-in programmes Storage capacity is low Secured

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 wishfulfil Ubuntu 14.04.6 Unity 32 Bit and 64 Bit Live Bootable 16GB USB Pen Drive Utilizes Ubuntu to produce expert quality spreadsheets Offers more than a thousand additional games and programmes The storage capacity is less wishfulfil openSUSE Leap 15.4 KDE, GNOME 64 Bit Bootable Installation 16GB USB Pen Drive Reliable and user-friendly The pen drive offers unlimited installations Based on the SUSE's prestigious SUSE Linux Enterprise Ubuntu Linux Desktop 20.04 LTS 64bit Live Bootable 16 GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive Metal Pen Drive The pen drive is quick, secure, and offers many apps Durable plastic case packaging to ensure long-term safety Ubuntu is user-friendly Educational Kali Linux ethical hacking live bootable 64gb persistence Pendrive Minimum System requirements All Ethical hacking tools are preinstalled Not the cheapest bootable pen drive wishfulfil Ubuntu 18.04.5 LXDE 32 Bit and 64 Bit Live Bootable 16GB USB Pen Drive The LXDE default windows manager is quick and versatile Uses a straightforward GTK greeter The storage capacity is less wishfulfil PCLinuxOS 2022.07.10 KDE Plasma 64 Bit Live Bootable 16GB USB Pen Drive Safe and secure Price is reasonable Full internet suite integrated inside Ubuntu Linux Desktop 21.04 LTS 64bit Live Bootable 16 GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive Metal Pen Drive Perfect for older laptops, desktops, and servers Strong plastic case for durability Ubuntu is a good substitute for Mac OS and Windows OS wishfulfil Kali Linux 2022.3 XFCE 32 Bit and 64 Bit Live Bootable 16GB USB Pen Drive Free open-source software with free updates Packed in bubble mailer and plastic sleeve The memory capacity is less wishfulfil Ubuntu Mate 18.04.5 MATE 32 Bit and 64 Bit Live Bootable 16GB USB Pen Drive Tried-and-true, dependable option Compact and easy to store Heats up very fast wishfulfil Tails 5.6 GNOME 64 Bit Live Bootable Installation 16GB USB Pen Drive Several built-in programmes Secured Storage capacity is low