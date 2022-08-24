Top 10 OPPO mobile phones under 25,000

OPPO mobile phones under ₹ 25000 can be a great choice for selfie lovers.

With so many options for mobile phones available in the market, it may be challenging to choose the right one. We bring you a list of the top 10 OPPO mobile phones that are under ₹25000. Here are the top 10 OPPO mobiles under ₹25000. 1.OPPO A74 5G The OPPO A74 5G is the latest of the OPPO phones with 5G support. This new launch comes with a 5000 mAh lithium battery and a wide 6.49” full HD display. With stunning colour options to choose from, this smartphone can be your best choice. Specifications: Processor - QUALCOMM snapdragon 480 5G GPU 619 at 650 MHz Camera - 48 MP quad camera + 8 MP front camera Memory and storage- 6GB- 128 GB Dual SIM Android v11.0 operating system Battery - 5000 mAh lithium battery

Pros Cons 5G support Heavy body Fast charging and long battery life Camera quality can be better Full HD display

2.OPPO F21 Pro The OPPO F21 pro is a powerful combination of looks and features. With a stunningly slim body and industry-first fibre glass leather design body, it is everything you need in a phone. A powerful 4500 mAh battery comes with a 33W supervooc charging. Just 5 minutes of charging is enough to give you 2.5 hours of talk time. The selfie camera also comes with a selfie sensor that clicks bright and clear selfies every time. Specifications: Processor- mediatech helio P95 Display- 6.43” FHD+ AMOLED Camera - triple camera 64PMP+ 2MP+ 2MP with 32 MP front camera Memory and storage- 8 GB - 128 GB Dual SIM Android 12 Battery - 4500 mAh lithium battery

Pros Cons Slim body Heating issues Comes with a selfie sensor Thoughtful gesture enables

3.OPPO A96 Another captivating phone by OPPO is the A96. It comes with a 6.59” full HD display and a 5000 mAh battery for long-lasting performance. It is a lightweight phone with a dual SIM and fingerprint sensor. The dazzling back panel with starry design comes in two colours – Pearl Pink and Starry Black. Specifications: Processor- Qualcomm snapdragon 680 processor Display- 6.59” full HD display Camera- dual camera 50MP + 2 MP with 16 MP front camera Memory and storage- 8 GB RAM - 128 GB ROM (expandable up to 256 GB) Dual SIM Andriod 11 Battery- 5000 mAh lithium battery

Pros Cons Good camera quality Fast battery drainage Expandable memory Not 5G Can handle gaming as well Poor speaker quality

4.OPPO F17 Pro The OPPO F17 Pro is an ultra slim and lightweight phone. It comes loaded with features such as 30W super-fast charging and air gestures, making it an ideal choice for your fast-paced lifestyle. Specifications: Processor- Color OS 7.2 operating system with MediaTech Helio P95 octacore processor. Display- 6.43” full HD display Camera- quad camera step up with 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP and 16 MP+2 MP front camera Memory and storage- 8 GB RAM - 128 GB ROM Dual SIM Andriod 10.0 Battery- 5000 mAh lithium battery

Pros Cons Super lightweight phone Slow processor, not suitable for heavy usage Good selfie camera quality Does not support the latest android version Fast charging battery

5.OPPO K10 The slim and sturdy OPPO K10 is perfect for anyone who loves taking selfies. This phone's 50MP triple camera setup is a dream for the camera-ready generation. The phone's body is dirt resistant and scratch-proof, so you can carry it to all your adventures. It comes with the Snapdragon 680 processor, making it smooth to switch between apps. A power-packed and good-looking phone, the OPPO K10 may just be the perfect choice for you.

Specifications: Processor- QUALCOMM snapdragon 680 processor Display- 6.59” full HD display Camera- triple camera with 50MP+2MP+2MP and 16MP front camera Memory and storage- 6GB RAM- 128 GB ROM Dual SIM Andriod 11 Battery- 5000 mAh lithium battery

Pros Cons Good camera quality Face unlock feature not up to the mark Good battery backup and fast charging Poor speaker quality

6.OPPO A77 The OPPO A77 smartphone is a nifty device with an attractive back glow design available in various colours. Its vibrant 6.56” colour display and dual ultra linear stereo speakers make it a perfect choice for watching movies and videos. All these features come at a pocket-friendly price. Specifications: Processor- media tech Helio G25 processor Display- 6.56” HD+ water notch colour rich display Camera- Dual camera- 50MP+ 2MP and 8MP front camera Memory and storage- 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM Dual SIM slot Andriod 12 Battery- 5000 mAh lithium battery

Pros Cons Good quality speakers Weak battery life Budget-friendly Not suitable for heavy usage or gaming Latest android version

7.OPPO A76 Another feature-rich phone from OPPO, the OPPO A76 is the best budget smartphone with a stunning back design and good battery life. Just 30 minutes of charging gives you 55% battery. This phone is the best choice if your phone battery is always low and you never seem to have enough time to charge your phone. Specifications: Processor- QUALCOMM snapdragon 680 processor Display- 6.56” HD+ display Camera- dual camera 13MP + 2 MP and 8 MP front camera Memory and storage- 6 GB ROM (expandable up to to 5 GB), 128 GB ROM (expandable up to 256 GB) Dual SIM Android 11 Battery- 5000 mAh lithium battery

Pros Cons Great battery life Poor camera quality Fast charging Not good for heavy usage or gaming Pocket friendly

8.OPPO A55 The Oppo A55 is the best smartphone with a powerful processor for all your multitasking needs. If you are looking for a fast smartphone, then this is your right choice. Its powerful 2.3 GHz octa-core processor is super fast and lets you seamlessly switch between apps. It also comes with a strong triple camera setup. What more can you ask for? Specifications: Processor- mediatech Helio G35, 2.3 GHz octa-core processor Display- 6.51” HD + Punch hole display Camera- triple camera set up with 50 MP+ 2MP+ 2MP and 16MP front camera Memory and storage- 6GB RAM, 128 GB ROM Dual SIM Android 11.0 Battery- 5000 mAh lithium battery

Pros Cons Powerful processor Poor battery life Good camera quality Pocket friendly

9.OPPO A57 The OPPO A57 is a slim but powerful smartphone that is perfect for your late-night movies or web series binge sessions. It is packed with a 6.56” HD display and ultra-linear stereo speakers. The glowing design on the back panel gives it a stylish look. opt for this smartphone for its power-packed features at an affordable price. Specifications: Processor- mediatech Helio G35 Display- 6.56” HD+ with waterdrop notch colour-rich display Camera- 13 MP + 2 MP rear camera and 8MP front camera Memory and storage- 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM (expandable up to 1 TB) Dual SIM Android 12 Battery- 5000 mAh lithium battery

Pros Cons Good video quality Poor camera quality Powerful speakers Cannot handle heavy usage like gaming Excellent battery life Expandable memory

10.OPPO F19 The OPPO F19 is for anyone looking for a phone with all features. With a powerful battery, good storage, excellent camera and a fast processor, this phone is a dream come true. Whether taking sharp pictures or gaming, this phone can do it all seamlessly. This smartphone is an excellent investment and a great addition to your multi-faceted lifestyle. Specifications: Processor- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 GPU 610, powerful 2 GHz octa-core processor Display- 6.43” FHD+ super AMOLED punch-hole display Camera-Quad camera set-up with 48MP + 2MP+ 2MP and| 16MP front camera. Memory and storage- 6 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM (expandable up to 256 GB) Dual SIM Android 11.0 Battery- 5000 mAh lithium battery

Pros Cons Good battery backup Poor display quality Lightweight Overheating issues Good for heavy usage like gaming

Best 3 features

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 OPPO A74 5G Processor qualcomm snapdragon480 5G GPU 619 at 650 MHz Display 6.49" Inch (16.5cm) FHD+ punch-hole display Camera Quad camera set up with 48MP+2MP+2MP and 8MP front camera OPPO F21 Pro Processor Mediatech Helio P95 6.43” FHD+ AMOLED punch hole display Camera Triple camera with 64 MP+ 2 MP+ 2 MP and 32 MP front camera OPPO A96 Processor Qualcomm snapdragon 680 Display 6.59” FHD Camera 50 MP+ 2 MP and 16 MP front camera OPPO F17 Pro Processor mediatech helio P95 Display-6.43” FHD+ dual punch hole display Quad camera with 48 MP+ 8MP+ 2MP +2 MP and 16MP +2MP front camera OPPO K10 Processor Qualcomm snapdragon 680 Display 6.59” FHD Triple camera with 50MP +2MP+ 2MP and 16 MP front camera OPPO A77 Mediatech Helio G35 processor Display 6.56” waterdrop notch colour rich display waterdrop notch colour-rich display waterdrop Dual camera with 50 MP+ 2MP and 8 MP front camera OPPO A76 Qualcomm snapdragon 680 processor Display 6.56” HD+ 13 MP+2 MP and 8MP front camera OPPO A55 Mediatech Helio G35 processor 6.51” HD+ punch hole display Triple camera with 50MP+2MP +2MP and 16 MP front camera OPPO A57 Mediatech Helio G35 processor 6.56” waterdrop Notch display 3Mp +2MP and 8 Mp front camera OPPO F19 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 GPU processor 6.43” FHD+ AMOLED display Quad camera set up with 48MP +2 MP+ 2 MP and 16 MP front camera

Best value for money The OPPO F19 is the best budget smartphone for under ₹25,000. It is great for clicking pictures with a decent screen size and a good camera set up. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 GPU processor makes it easy to switch between apps. Its battery will also last you all day with normal usage. With 6GB RAM and expandable storage of up to 1 TB, there will always be enough space for more pictures and apps. Best overall The OPPO A74 5G has the best features overall. Primarily, it is a 5G phone. It is a good choice if you want to upgrade to a 5G network soon. Moreover, it is packed with a powerful snapdragon 480 processor, making it great for multitasking. The Quad camera set up with a 48 MP primary camera takes sharp and detailed pictures. How to find the perfect smartphone? Our smartphones today are an extension of our personality. Therefore, your chosen smartphone should sit well with your lifestyle and usage. Understanding your requirements is the key to finding the perfect smartphone for yourself. Are you a selfie lover who loves to click pictures at every possible chance? Then, you should opt for a phone with great camera quality and expandable memory. If you are a gamer or use your smartphone as an extension to your laptop, then you need a phone with a fast processor and a good battery life. Product price at a glance:

Product Price in Rs OPPO A74 5G 17,989 OPPO F21 Pro 22,999 OPPO A96 18,999 OPPO F17 Pro 19.990 OPPO K10 15,995 OPPO A77 15,490 OPPO A76 16.490 OPPO A55 17,490 OPPO A57 13, 999 OPPO F19 14,990