Story Saved
New Delhi 32oCC
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
New Delhi 32oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Top 10 OPPO mobile phones under 25,000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Aug 24, 2022 16:00 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

OPPO has become one of the most popular phones in the Indian mobile phone market. If you are keen on taking selfies, then OPPO's line of phones in the 25,000 bracket are a great choice.

product info
OPPO mobile phones under 25000 can be a great choice for selfie lovers.

With so many options for mobile phones available in the market, it may be challenging to choose the right one. We bring you a list of the top 10 OPPO mobile phones that are under 25000. Here are the top 10 OPPO mobiles under 25000.

1.OPPO A74 5G

The OPPO A74 5G is the latest of the OPPO phones with 5G support. This new launch comes with a 5000 mAh lithium battery and a wide 6.49” full HD display. With stunning colour options to choose from, this smartphone can be your best choice.

Specifications:

Processor - QUALCOMM snapdragon 480 5G GPU 619 at 650 MHz

Camera - 48 MP quad camera + 8 MP front camera

Memory and storage- 6GB- 128 GB

Dual SIM

Android v11.0 operating system

Battery - 5000 mAh lithium battery

ProsCons
5G supportHeavy body
Fast charging and long battery lifeCamera quality can be better
Full HD display 
cellpic
OPPO A74 5G (Fluid Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
29% off 14,990 20,990
Buy now

2.OPPO F21 Pro

The OPPO F21 pro is a powerful combination of looks and features. With a stunningly slim body and industry-first fibre glass leather design body, it is everything you need in a phone. A powerful 4500 mAh battery comes with a 33W supervooc charging. Just 5 minutes of charging is enough to give you 2.5 hours of talk time. The selfie camera also comes with a selfie sensor that clicks bright and clear selfies every time.

Specifications:

Processor- mediatech helio P95

Display- 6.43” FHD+ AMOLED

Camera - triple camera 64PMP+ 2MP+ 2MP with 32 MP front camera

Memory and storage- 8 GB - 128 GB

Dual SIM

Android 12

Battery - 4500 mAh lithium battery

ProsCons
Slim bodyHeating issues 
Comes with a selfie sensor 
Thoughtful gesture enables 
cellpic
OPPO F21 Pro (Sunset Orange, 8GB RAM, 128 Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
18% off 22,999 27,999
Buy now

3.OPPO A96

Another captivating phone by OPPO is the A96. It comes with a 6.59” full HD display and a 5000 mAh battery for long-lasting performance. It is a lightweight phone with a dual SIM and fingerprint sensor. The dazzling back panel with starry design comes in two colours – Pearl Pink and Starry Black.

Specifications:

Processor- Qualcomm snapdragon 680 processor

Display- 6.59” full HD display

Camera- dual camera 50MP + 2 MP with 16 MP front camera

Memory and storage- 8 GB RAM - 128 GB ROM (expandable up to 256 GB)

Dual SIM

Andriod 11

Battery- 5000 mAh lithium battery

ProsCons
Good camera qualityFast battery drainage
Expandable memoryNot 5G
Can handle gaming as wellPoor speaker quality
cellpic
OPPO A96 (Starry Black, 8GB RAM, 128 Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
21% off 18,999 23,999
Buy now

4.OPPO F17 Pro

The OPPO F17 Pro is an ultra slim and lightweight phone. It comes loaded with features such as 30W super-fast charging and air gestures, making it an ideal choice for your fast-paced lifestyle.

Specifications:

Processor- Color OS 7.2 operating system with MediaTech Helio P95 octacore processor.

Display- 6.43” full HD display

Camera- quad camera step up with 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP and 16 MP+2 MP front camera

Memory and storage- 8 GB RAM - 128 GB ROM

Dual SIM

Andriod 10.0

Battery- 5000 mAh lithium battery

ProsCons
Super lightweight phoneSlow processor, not suitable for heavy usage
Good selfie camera qualityDoes not support the latest android version
Fast charging battery 
cellpic
OPPO F17 Pro (Matte Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
23% off 19,990 25,990
Buy now

5.OPPO K10

The slim and sturdy OPPO K10 is perfect for anyone who loves taking selfies. This phone's 50MP triple camera setup is a dream for the camera-ready generation. The phone's body is dirt resistant and scratch-proof, so you can carry it to all your adventures. It comes with the Snapdragon 680 processor, making it smooth to switch between apps. A power-packed and good-looking phone, the OPPO K10 may just be the perfect choice for you.

Specifications:

Processor- QUALCOMM snapdragon 680 processor

Display- 6.59” full HD display

Camera- triple camera with 50MP+2MP+2MP and 16MP front camera

Memory and storage- 6GB RAM- 128 GB ROM

Dual SIM

Andriod 11

Battery- 5000 mAh lithium battery

ProsCons
Good camera qualityFace unlock feature not up to the mark
Good battery backup and fast chargingPoor speaker quality
cellpic
OPPO K10 (Blue Flame, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage)
16% off 15,920 18,999
Buy now

6.OPPO A77

The OPPO A77 smartphone is a nifty device with an attractive back glow design available in various colours. Its vibrant 6.56” colour display and dual ultra linear stereo speakers make it a perfect choice for watching movies and videos. All these features come at a pocket-friendly price.

Specifications:

Processor- media tech Helio G25 processor

Display- 6.56” HD+ water notch colour rich display

Camera- Dual camera- 50MP+ 2MP and 8MP front camera

Memory and storage- 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM

Dual SIM slot

Andriod 12

Battery- 5000 mAh lithium battery

ProsCons
Good quality speakersWeak battery life
Budget-friendlyNot suitable for heavy usage or gaming
Latest android version 
cellpic
OPPO A77 (Sky Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
18% off 15,490 18,999
Buy now

7.OPPO A76

Another feature-rich phone from OPPO, the OPPO A76 is the best budget smartphone with a stunning back design and good battery life. Just 30 minutes of charging gives you 55% battery. This phone is the best choice if your phone battery is always low and you never seem to have enough time to charge your phone.

Specifications:

Processor- QUALCOMM snapdragon 680 processor

Display- 6.56” HD+ display

Camera- dual camera 13MP + 2 MP and 8 MP front camera

Memory and storage- 6 GB ROM (expandable up to to 5 GB), 128 GB ROM (expandable up to 256 GB)

Dual SIM

Android 11

Battery- 5000 mAh lithium battery

ProsCons
Great battery lifePoor camera quality
Fast chargingNot good for heavy usage or gaming
Pocket friendly 
cellpic
OPPO A76 (Glowing Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
25% off 16,490 21,990
Buy now

8.OPPO A55

The Oppo A55 is the best smartphone with a powerful processor for all your multitasking needs. If you are looking for a fast smartphone, then this is your right choice. Its powerful 2.3 GHz octa-core processor is super fast and lets you seamlessly switch between apps. It also comes with a strong triple camera setup. What more can you ask for?

Specifications:

Processor- mediatech Helio G35, 2.3 GHz octa-core processor

Display- 6.51” HD + Punch hole display

Camera- triple camera set up with 50 MP+ 2MP+ 2MP and 16MP front camera

Memory and storage- 6GB RAM, 128 GB ROM

Dual SIM

Android 11.0

Battery- 5000 mAh lithium battery

ProsCons
Powerful processorPoor battery life
Good camera quality 
Pocket friendly 
cellpic
OPPO A55 (Mint Green, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
Check Price on Amazon

9.OPPO A57

The OPPO A57 is a slim but powerful smartphone that is perfect for your late-night movies or web series binge sessions. It is packed with a 6.56” HD display and ultra-linear stereo speakers. The glowing design on the back panel gives it a stylish look. opt for this smartphone for its power-packed features at an affordable price.

Specifications:

Processor- mediatech Helio G35

Display- 6.56” HD+ with waterdrop notch colour-rich display

Camera- 13 MP + 2 MP rear camera and 8MP front camera

Memory and storage- 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM (expandable up to 1 TB)

Dual SIM

Android 12

Battery- 5000 mAh lithium battery

ProsCons
Good video qualityPoor camera quality
Powerful speakersCannot handle heavy usage like gaming
Excellent battery life 
Expandable memory 
cellpic
OPPO A57 (Glowing Black, 4GB RAM, 64 Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
18% off 13,999 16,990
Buy now

10.OPPO F19

The OPPO F19 is for anyone looking for a phone with all features. With a powerful battery, good storage, excellent camera and a fast processor, this phone is a dream come true. Whether taking sharp pictures or gaming, this phone can do it all seamlessly. This smartphone is an excellent investment and a great addition to your multi-faceted lifestyle.

Specifications:

Processor- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 GPU 610, powerful 2 GHz octa-core processor

Display- 6.43” FHD+ super AMOLED punch-hole display

Camera-Quad camera set-up with 48MP + 2MP+ 2MP and| 16MP front camera.

Memory and storage- 6 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM (expandable up to 256 GB)

Dual SIM

Android 11.0

Battery- 5000 mAh lithium battery

ProsCons
Good battery backupPoor display quality
LightweightOverheating issues
 Good for heavy usage like gaming 
cellpic
OPPO F19 (Midnight Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 48MP Triple Camera | AMOLED FHD+ Display | 5000 mAh Battery
29% off 14,990 20,990
Buy now

Best 3 features

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
OPPO A74 5GProcessor qualcomm snapdragon480 5G GPU 619 at 650 MHzDisplay 6.49" Inch (16.5cm) FHD+ punch-hole display Camera Quad camera set up with 48MP+2MP+2MP and 8MP front camera
OPPO F21 Pro Processor Mediatech Helio P956.43” FHD+ AMOLED punch hole display Camera Triple camera with 64 MP+ 2 MP+ 2 MP and 32 MP front camera
OPPO A96 Processor Qualcomm snapdragon 680 Display 6.59” FHDCamera 50 MP+ 2 MP and 16 MP front camera
OPPO F17 Pro   Processor mediatech helio P95Display-6.43” FHD+ dual punch hole displayQuad camera with 48 MP+ 8MP+ 2MP +2 MP and 16MP +2MP front camera
OPPO K10 Processor Qualcomm snapdragon 680 Display 6.59” FHDTriple camera with 50MP +2MP+ 2MP and 16 MP front camera
OPPO A77Mediatech Helio G35 processor Display 6.56” waterdrop notch colour rich display waterdrop notch colour-rich display waterdrop Dual camera with 50 MP+ 2MP and 8 MP front camera
OPPO A76Qualcomm snapdragon 680 processor  Display  6.56” HD+13 MP+2 MP and 8MP front camera
OPPO A55Mediatech Helio G35  processor6.51” HD+ punch hole displayTriple camera with 50MP+2MP +2MP and 16 MP front camera
OPPO A57Mediatech Helio G35 processor6.56” waterdrop Notch display3Mp +2MP and 8 Mp front camera
OPPO F19Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 GPU processor6.43” FHD+ AMOLED displayQuad camera set up with 48MP +2 MP+ 2 MP and 16 MP front camera

Best value for money

The OPPO F19 is the best budget smartphone for under 25,000. It is great for clicking pictures with a decent screen size and a good camera set up. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 GPU processor makes it easy to switch between apps. Its battery will also last you all day with normal usage. With 6GB RAM and expandable storage of up to 1 TB, there will always be enough space for more pictures and apps.

Best overall

The OPPO A74 5G has the best features overall. Primarily, it is a 5G phone. It is a good choice if you want to upgrade to a 5G network soon. Moreover, it is packed with a powerful snapdragon 480 processor, making it great for multitasking. The Quad camera set up with a 48 MP primary camera takes sharp and detailed pictures.

How to find the perfect smartphone?

Our smartphones today are an extension of our personality. Therefore, your chosen smartphone should sit well with your lifestyle and usage.

Understanding your requirements is the key to finding the perfect smartphone for yourself. Are you a selfie lover who loves to click pictures at every possible chance? Then, you should opt for a phone with great camera quality and expandable memory.

If you are a gamer or use your smartphone as an extension to your laptop, then you need a phone with a fast processor and a good battery life.

Product price at a glance:

ProductPrice in  Rs
OPPO A74 5G17,989
OPPO F21 Pro22,999
OPPO A9618,999
OPPO F17 Pro19.990
OPPO K1015,995
OPPO A7715,490
OPPO A7616.490
OPPO A5517,490
OPPO A5713, 999
OPPO F1914,990

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Knee bandage for pain relief is a must for those who are into heavy exercises
Crocs for men: You will find many comfortable and durable footwear options
Flip flops for men marry comfort with style in the most seamless manner
Aloe Vera for face: Not only does it hydrate the skin, this gel also soothes it
Chocolate for weight loss: Such supplements are ideal meal replacement shakes
electronics FOR LESS