Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Top 10 projectors for large venues: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 07, 2023 14:12 IST
Summary:

This article discusses affordable projectors that are capable of providing good quality output on a large screen. It also mentions all the features that can help you in making a decision.

Projectors make movie viewing all the more entertaining.

When we have a corporate or social gathering in large venues showing content to the entire audience is of extreme importance. This task can be achieved by the high brightness projectors that help to cast good quality videos, text, images, or presentations. A wide variety of options are available on the market for the top 10 projectors for large venues that differ in terms of technology, resolution, and price range. We have gathered a list of top hd video projectors that can help you pick the best option at your convenience simultaneously comparing them with multiple alternatives along with large venue projectors review. We do not intend to harm any other brand with the list shared below.

1. WZATCO Yuva | New Release | Native 1080p Full HD Projector | 4200 Lumens (400 ANSI) | 200" Large Screen | Projector for Home and Outdoor | Compatible with 4K TV Stick, PC, PS4

This gorgeous best video projector for venues YUVA projector, which boasts native 1920x1080P resolution and US standard 400ANSI Lumens, produces full HD images with exceptional clarity, rich colors, and dramatic contrast. It offers a cinematic experience at a low cost and supports displays up to 200". This movie projector gives you a fantastic viewing experience by delivering crisper details and brighter colors, thanks to the MStar sophisticated color engine and BrightVis Technology. A 40% boost in color contrast and dynamic clarity is made. Additional features include focus, aspect ratio, keystone, and zoom.

Specifications:

Brand: WZATCO

Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Maximum display resolution: 1080p Full HD Pixels

Special Feature: Wifi and Bluetooth Enabled

Connector Type: Wifi

ProsCons
The display size of 200”External speaker quality can be improved
2. Egate O9 Pro Automatic Smart Projector | 840 ANSI | Native Full HD 1080p + 4K Support | Auto Focus + Auto Keystone + 6D Digital Correction| Android 9 | Projector for Home | Dual WiFi | Dolby | O52Q62

The projector comes with autofocus and auto keystone technology for intelligent screen adaptation. With its tens of thousands of streaming applications, the brand-new Google Android 9.0 opens up the world of entertainment. The O9 "Omatic" shows Super Bright 9600 L Full HD from its IPS 1080p native 5" LCD filtered and adjusted by Lanthanide Glass Lens on a massive 300" (762 cm) screen for increased BRIGHTNESS with 1080P. It can recreate 95% NTSE color with 85% uniformity while decoding 4K material. The deep blacks are enhanced by a 10000:1 contrast ratio.

Specifications:

Brand: E GATE

Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Maximum display resolution: 4K MP

Special Feature: Automatic focus and keystone

Connector Type: Wifi

ProsCons
Good picture qualityBuild quality can be improved
3. BenQ 1080p Business & Education Projector MH560, DLP, FHD, 1920x1080, 3800 Lumens High Brightness, 20000:1 High Contrast Ratio, Dual HDMI, Upto 15000 hrs Extra-Long Lamp Life, 10W Speaker, 3D Capable

Convenient setup features of the full hd video projector MH560 include a retractable adjustment foot to increase flexibility. Additionally, a vertical keystone will help you exactly align the image so you can hold a meeting right away. The data review mode helps to display each letter and image.

Specifications:

Brand: BenQ

Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Maximum display resolution: 1920 x 1200 Pixels

Special Feature: Dual connectivity for fast transmission

Connector Type: VGA, USB, HDMI

ProsCons
Eco mode saves 70% of lamp powerThe HDMI cord doesn’t come with the box
4. Everycom X10 Home & Business Native Full HD 1080p with 5500 Lumens LED Projector, Dual Blue, Standard

The Everycom X10 Projector offers an impressive HD resolution of 1920 x 1080, a brightness of 5500 lumens, a contrast ratio of 5000:1, and an aspect ratio of 16:9/4:3. The image is brighter and more accurate than the 720p projector, and the most recent super color display technology creates richer and more realistic color images, giving you a true cinema viewing experience. The notion for training, classes, bars, or to simulate a home theatre, party, or wedding may all be satisfied with a projector. These top projectors have two HDMI inputs, two USB inputs, and one AV/VGA input. Amazon Fire TV stick, Chromecast, PCs, laptops, DVD players, Card readers, USB sticks, Media Players, Gaming Consoles, Smartphones, and other devices may all be connected to it.

Specifications:

Brand: Everycom

Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Maximum display resolution: 1280x1080 Pixels

Special Feature: Compatible with Amazon tv firestick

Connector Type: VGA, USB, HDMI

ProsCons
Good brightness and picture qualityAudio quality can be improved
5. BenQ TH575 1080p DLP Gaming Projector 3800lm, Low Latency, Enhanced Game Mode, High Contrast, Rec.709 Color Standard, Dual HDMI, 3D, Auto Vertical Keystone, 1.1X Zoom

This full HD video projector provides the best picture quality for the gaming experience. A big 100-inch display is thrown from a 10.2 ft distance. It is simple to project perfectly aligned pictures from a variety of places thanks to the auto vertical l keystone, which adjusts the picture for a properly squared image. This projector comes with a dual HDMI port that is compatible with most games.

Specifications:

Brand: BenQ

Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Maximum display resolution: 1920 x 1200 Pixels

Special Feature: Suitable for Gaming

Connector Type: Infrared, USB, HDMI

ProsCons
Value for money product
6. XElectron CL760 1080P Native Resolution LED Projector Full HD (4K Support) | 6800 Lumen with 250 inch Scr250-inchuetooth, Multiple Ports

These large venue projectors XElectron CL760 have a bulb life of 60,000 hours, a dynamic contrast ratio of 5000:1, a native 1920x1080 resolution, and a lumen output of 6800. It satisfies all audio and visual needs for work or home entertainment. The CL760 projector, which has a large projection screen, offers a screen size of 46–250 inches (150 inches is recommended), at a distance of 5–25 feet. Excellent projector with the most accurate colors.

Specifications:

Brand: X Electron

Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Maximum display resolution: 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Special Feature: Screen mirroring

Connector Type: Bluetooth

ProsCons
Good battery life of the lampPicture equality can be improved
Support of 4k videos 
7. Egate O9 Android Full HD Projector, 4K Display on Native Full HD 1080p, 690 ANSI (6900 L LED), Triple WiFi, 4P + 4D Digital Keystone & 533cm (210”) Large Display, Certified Dolby, (EGP513) Blue

This video projector has a 4K resolution with a high brightness rating of 690 ANSI, ensuring vivid color and picture quality. With Dolby sound, it gives immense pleasure to users. By utilizing this, this home theatre projector goes above and beyond to provide more entertainment at home. With built-in OTTs, stream more than 100 movies and TV shows with ease. Media may be cast from any device using the Chromecast capability.

Specifications:

Brand: E GATE

Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Maximum display resolution: 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Special Feature: In building Dolby building speakers

Connector Type: Wifi

ProsCons
Good picture quality
8. ZEBRONICS Zeb-PIXAPLAY 16 Android Smart LED Projector with Dual Band WiFi/BT v5.1, FHD 1080p, Apps, Miracast DLNA/Airplay Support, 4000 Lumen, 30000H lifespan, 2X HDMI, E-Focus and Remote Control

This is a full HD smart video projector with a maximum screen size of 508 cm. A better and brighter picture with rich colors is provided by 4000 Lumens. Wireless video and picture streaming is supported through Miracast DLNA/Airplay. For numerous connecting choices, the projector offers 2x HDMI in, AV in, 2x USB, and AUX out (speaker). With the dual-band, 5GHz connectivity, and Android 9.0 OS support

Specifications:

Brand: ZEBRONICS

Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080 FHD

Maximum display resolution: 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Special Feature: Miracast

Connector Type: Bluetooth

ProsCons
Good value for money
9. Epson EB-E01 XGA Projector Brightness: 3300lm with HDMI Port

With this user-friendly XGA model with 3LCD technology, enjoy clear, high-quality pictures. This XGA projector boasts a variety of functions to meet your needs, from presenting corporate presentations to enjoying blockbusters on the big screen. The projector is easy to set up with a test pulp of keystone slip der and is portable to use. In Eco mode, the lamp life of the projector is more than 12000 hrs.

Specifications:

Brand: Epson

Screen Resolution: 1024 x 768

Maximum display resolution: 1024 x 768 Pixels

Special Feature: Miracast

Connector Type: VGA, USB, HDMI

ProsCons
Low noise levelsLack of audio port
10. WANBO T6 Max Auto Focus Auto Keystone Projector for Home | Native 1080P Full HD 4K HDR, Android 9.0 | 650 ANSI Lumens | Dust Proof Engine | Dual WiFi | Bluetooth | 2GB RAM | Home and Office Cinema

Wanbo T6 max HD video projector comes with a true 1080P resolution, a dual-band, a wireless and wired mirror display, auto focus and keystone c rection, a quad-core CPU, 100%–60% zm capability, and twin chamber speakers with Dolby compatibility. This projector has MEMC dynamic correction, which makes the movie more fluid. With HDR 10+ technology, your favorite content is enhanced frame by frame for beautiful blacks and colors by increasing color saturation and detailing.

Specifications:

Brand: WANBO

Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Maximum display resolution: 1920 X 1080 Pixels

Special Feature: Auto keystone and focus

Connector Type: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

ProsCons
colorFirestick/Chromecast is preferable to enjoy OTT apps
Value for money product 
Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
WZATCO Yuva | New Release | Native 1080p Full HD Projector | 4200 Lumens (400 ANSI) | 200' Large Screen | Projector for Home and Outdoor | Compatible with 4K TV Stick, PC, PS4Good BrightnessFull HD projectorClear Image
Egate O9 Pro Automatic Smart Projector | 840 ANSI | Native Full HD 1080p + 4K Support | Auto Focus + Auto Keystone + 6D Digital Correction| Android 9 | Projector for Home | Dual WiFi | Dolby | O52Q621080P resolutionEasy to UseDual Wifi with Dolby Sound
BenQ 1080p Business & Education Projector MH560, DLP, FHD, 1920x1080, 3800 Lumens High Brightness, 20000:1 High Contrast Ratio, Dual HDMI, Upto 15000 hrs Extra-Long Lamp Life, 10W Speaker, 3D CapableGood lamp lifePortableGood picture quality
Everycom X10 Home & Business Native Full HD 1080p with 5500 Lumens LED Projector, Dual Blue, StandardMultipurposeFull HD projectorEasy to install
BenQ TH575 1080p DLP Gaming Projector 3800lm, Low Latency, Enhanced Game Mode, High Contrast, Rec.709 Color Standard, Dual HDMI, 3D, Auto Vertical Keystone, 1.1X ZoomGaming compatibleLarge displayNo Lag
XElectron CL760 1080P Native Resolution LED Projector Full HD (4K Support) | 6800 Lumen with 250 inch Scr250-inchuetooth, Multiple Ports4k video compatibleGood lamp lifeHigh resolution and display size
Egate O9 Android Full HD Projector, 4K Display on Native Full HD 1080p, 690 ANSI (6900 L LED), Triple WiFi, 4P + 4D Digital Keystone & 533cm (210”) Large Display, Certified Dolby, (EGP513) BlueDolby SoundTriple band WifiAuto Keystone and Focus
ZEBRONICS Zeb-PIXAPLAY 16 Android Smart LED Projector with Dual Band WiFi/BT v5.1, FHD 1080p, Apps, Miracast DLNA/Airplay Support, 4000 Lumen, 30000H lifespan, 2X HDMI, E-Focus and Remote ControlAndroid SupportMiracast availableFull HD video projector
Epson EB-E01 XGA Projector Brightness: 3300lm with HDMI PortXGA resolutionLess noisyPortable
WANBO T6 Max Auto Focus Auto Keystone Projector for Home | Native 1080P Full HD 4K HDR, Android 9.0 | 650 ANSI Lumens | Dust Proof Engine | Dual WiFi | Bluetooth | 2GB RAM | Home and Office CinemaSealed optical engineAndroid and 4k video support1080P resolution

Best overall product

Choose from the exhaustive list shared is quite difficult. All the HD video projectors in the list provide users with the best viewing quality. To pick one EGATE O9 full HD projector is the best product. The product has an Android spport that gives an incredible experience.

Best value for money

With a suggested retail price of 9490, WZATCO Yuva is the winner in this category. This product comes with all the basic features like features resolution, large display size, build speakers, and compatibility with TV sticks, mobile, and Tablets, The giant screen size of 200 inches and 400ANSI lumens give great picture quality.

How to find the perfect Projector?

The most important step is to thoroughly review each hd video projector model available on the market based on the most recent features, specifications, and on specific requirements. Often read customer reviews and complaints made online on various platforms to get a holistic idea about the products. Watching videos on YouTube can also help to find genuine reviews. Finally, choose the product that received the majority of positive reviews and gives the most value for money.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Gadgets
FAQs

How many lumens projector is advisable for office use?

How to find a good projector for daily use?

What is considered the best projector resolution?

What is the difference between a 4K video projector and a 1080P projector?

