Top 10 projectors for large venues: Buying guide

Projectors make movie viewing all the more entertaining.

When we have a corporate or social gathering in large venues showing content to the entire audience is of extreme importance. This task can be achieved by the high brightness projectors that help to cast good quality videos, text, images, or presentations. A wide variety of options are available on the market for the top 10 projectors for large venues that differ in terms of technology, resolution, and price range. We have gathered a list of top hd video projectors that can help you pick the best option at your convenience simultaneously comparing them with multiple alternatives along with large venue projectors review. We do not intend to harm any other brand with the list shared below. 1. WZATCO Yuva | New Release | Native 1080p Full HD Projector | 4200 Lumens (400 ANSI) | 200" Large Screen | Projector for Home and Outdoor | Compatible with 4K TV Stick, PC, PS4 This gorgeous best video projector for venues YUVA projector, which boasts native 1920x1080P resolution and US standard 400ANSI Lumens, produces full HD images with exceptional clarity, rich colors, and dramatic contrast. It offers a cinematic experience at a low cost and supports displays up to 200". This movie projector gives you a fantastic viewing experience by delivering crisper details and brighter colors, thanks to the MStar sophisticated color engine and BrightVis Technology. A 40% boost in color contrast and dynamic clarity is made. Additional features include focus, aspect ratio, keystone, and zoom. Specifications: Brand: WZATCO Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Maximum display resolution: 1080p Full HD Pixels Special Feature: Wifi and Bluetooth Enabled Connector Type: Wifi

Pros Cons The display size of 200” External speaker quality can be improved

2. Egate O9 Pro Automatic Smart Projector | 840 ANSI | Native Full HD 1080p + 4K Support | Auto Focus + Auto Keystone + 6D Digital Correction| Android 9 | Projector for Home | Dual WiFi | Dolby | O52Q62 The projector comes with autofocus and auto keystone technology for intelligent screen adaptation. With its tens of thousands of streaming applications, the brand-new Google Android 9.0 opens up the world of entertainment. The O9 "Omatic" shows Super Bright 9600 L Full HD from its IPS 1080p native 5" LCD filtered and adjusted by Lanthanide Glass Lens on a massive 300" (762 cm) screen for increased BRIGHTNESS with 1080P. It can recreate 95% NTSE color with 85% uniformity while decoding 4K material. The deep blacks are enhanced by a 10000:1 contrast ratio. Specifications: Brand: E GATE Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Maximum display resolution: 4K MP Special Feature: Automatic focus and keystone Connector Type: Wifi

Pros Cons Good picture quality Build quality can be improved

3. BenQ 1080p Business & Education Projector MH560, DLP, FHD, 1920x1080, 3800 Lumens High Brightness, 20000:1 High Contrast Ratio, Dual HDMI, Upto 15000 hrs Extra-Long Lamp Life, 10W Speaker, 3D Capable Convenient setup features of the full hd video projector MH560 include a retractable adjustment foot to increase flexibility. Additionally, a vertical keystone will help you exactly align the image so you can hold a meeting right away. The data review mode helps to display each letter and image. Specifications: Brand: BenQ Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Maximum display resolution: 1920 x 1200 Pixels Special Feature: Dual connectivity for fast transmission Connector Type: VGA, USB, HDMI

Pros Cons Eco mode saves 70% of lamp power The HDMI cord doesn’t come with the box

4. Everycom X10 Home & Business Native Full HD 1080p with 5500 Lumens LED Projector, Dual Blue, Standard The Everycom X10 Projector offers an impressive HD resolution of 1920 x 1080, a brightness of 5500 lumens, a contrast ratio of 5000:1, and an aspect ratio of 16:9/4:3. The image is brighter and more accurate than the 720p projector, and the most recent super color display technology creates richer and more realistic color images, giving you a true cinema viewing experience. The notion for training, classes, bars, or to simulate a home theatre, party, or wedding may all be satisfied with a projector. These top projectors have two HDMI inputs, two USB inputs, and one AV/VGA input. Amazon Fire TV stick, Chromecast, PCs, laptops, DVD players, Card readers, USB sticks, Media Players, Gaming Consoles, Smartphones, and other devices may all be connected to it. Specifications: Brand: Everycom Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Maximum display resolution: 1280x1080 Pixels Special Feature: Compatible with Amazon tv firestick Connector Type: VGA, USB, HDMI

Pros Cons Good brightness and picture quality Audio quality can be improved

5. BenQ TH575 1080p DLP Gaming Projector 3800lm, Low Latency, Enhanced Game Mode, High Contrast, Rec.709 Color Standard, Dual HDMI, 3D, Auto Vertical Keystone, 1.1X Zoom This full HD video projector provides the best picture quality for the gaming experience. A big 100-inch display is thrown from a 10.2 ft distance. It is simple to project perfectly aligned pictures from a variety of places thanks to the auto vertical l keystone, which adjusts the picture for a properly squared image. This projector comes with a dual HDMI port that is compatible with most games. Specifications: Brand: BenQ Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Maximum display resolution: 1920 x 1200 Pixels Special Feature: Suitable for Gaming Connector Type: Infrared, USB, HDMI

Pros Cons Value for money product Projector spThe projector can be improved

6. XElectron CL760 1080P Native Resolution LED Projector Full HD (4K Support) | 6800 Lumen with 250 inch Scr250-inchuetooth, Multiple Ports These large venue projectors XElectron CL760 have a bulb life of 60,000 hours, a dynamic contrast ratio of 5000:1, a native 1920x1080 resolution, and a lumen output of 6800. It satisfies all audio and visual needs for work or home entertainment. The CL760 projector, which has a large projection screen, offers a screen size of 46–250 inches (150 inches is recommended), at a distance of 5–25 feet. Excellent projector with the most accurate colors. Specifications: Brand: X Electron Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Maximum display resolution: 1920 x 1080 Pixels Special Feature: Screen mirroring Connector Type: Bluetooth

Pros Cons Good battery life of the lamp Picture equality can be improved Support of 4k videos

7. Egate O9 Android Full HD Projector, 4K Display on Native Full HD 1080p, 690 ANSI (6900 L LED), Triple WiFi, 4P + 4D Digital Keystone & 533cm (210”) Large Display, Certified Dolby, (EGP513) Blue This video projector has a 4K resolution with a high brightness rating of 690 ANSI, ensuring vivid color and picture quality. With Dolby sound, it gives immense pleasure to users. By utilizing this, this home theatre projector goes above and beyond to provide more entertainment at home. With built-in OTTs, stream more than 100 movies and TV shows with ease. Media may be cast from any device using the Chromecast capability. Specifications: Brand: E GATE Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Maximum display resolution: 1920 x 1080 Pixels Special Feature: In building Dolby building speakers Connector Type: Wifi

Pros Cons building Cooling fan sound can be improved

8. ZEBRONICS Zeb-PIXAPLAY 16 Android Smart LED Projector with Dual Band WiFi/BT v5.1, FHD 1080p, Apps, Miracast DLNA/Airplay Support, 4000 Lumen, 30000H lifespan, 2X HDMI, E-Focus and Remote Control This is a full HD smart video projector with a maximum screen size of 508 cm. A better and brighter picture with rich colors is provided by 4000 Lumens. Wireless video and picture streaming is supported through Miracast DLNA/Airplay. For numerous connecting choices, the projector offers 2x HDMI in, AV in, 2x USB, and AUX out (speaker). With the dual-band, 5GHz connectivity, and Android 9.0 OS support Specifications: Brand: ZEBRONICS Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080 FHD Maximum display resolution: 1920 x 1080 Pixels Special Feature: Miracast Connector Type: Bluetooth

Pros Cons are The lag between different Apps.

9. Epson EB-E01 XGA Projector Brightness: 3300lm with HDMI Port With this user-friendly XGA model with 3LCD technology, enjoy clear, high-quality pictures. This XGA projector boasts a variety of functions to meet your needs, from presenting corporate presentations to enjoying blockbusters on the big screen. The projector is easy to set up with a test pulp of keystone slip der and is portable to use. In Eco mode, the lamp life of the projector is more than 12000 hrs. Specifications: Brand: Epson Screen Resolution: 1024 x 768 Maximum display resolution: 1024 x 768 Pixels Special Feature: Miracast Connector Type: VGA, USB, HDMI

Pros Cons Low noise levels Lack of audio port

10. WANBO T6 Max Auto Focus Auto Keystone Projector for Home | Native 1080P Full HD 4K HDR, Android 9.0 | 650 ANSI Lumens | Dust Proof Engine | Dual WiFi | Bluetooth | 2GB RAM | Home and Office Cinema Wanbo T6 max HD video projector comes with a true 1080P resolution, a dual-band, a wireless and wired mirror display, auto focus and keystone c rection, a quad-core CPU, 100%–60% zm capability, and twin chamber speakers with Dolby compatibility. This projector has MEMC dynamic correction, which makes the movie more fluid. With HDR 10+ technology, your favorite content is enhanced frame by frame for beautiful blacks and colors by increasing color saturation and detailing. Specifications: Brand: WANBO Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Maximum display resolution: 1920 X 1080 Pixels Special Feature: Auto keystone and focus Connector Type: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Pros Cons color Firestick/Chromecast is preferable to enjoy OTT apps Value for money product

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 WZATCO Yuva | New Release | Native 1080p Full HD Projector | 4200 Lumens (400 ANSI) | 200' Large Screen | Projector for Home and Outdoor | Compatible with 4K TV Stick, PC, PS4 Good Brightness Full HD projector Clear Image Egate O9 Pro Automatic Smart Projector | 840 ANSI | Native Full HD 1080p + 4K Support | Auto Focus + Auto Keystone + 6D Digital Correction| Android 9 | Projector for Home | Dual WiFi | Dolby | O52Q62 1080P resolution Easy to Use Dual Wifi with Dolby Sound BenQ 1080p Business & Education Projector MH560, DLP, FHD, 1920x1080, 3800 Lumens High Brightness, 20000:1 High Contrast Ratio, Dual HDMI, Upto 15000 hrs Extra-Long Lamp Life, 10W Speaker, 3D Capable Good lamp life Portable Good picture quality Everycom X10 Home & Business Native Full HD 1080p with 5500 Lumens LED Projector, Dual Blue, Standard Multipurpose Full HD projector Easy to install BenQ TH575 1080p DLP Gaming Projector 3800lm, Low Latency, Enhanced Game Mode, High Contrast, Rec.709 Color Standard, Dual HDMI, 3D, Auto Vertical Keystone, 1.1X Zoom Gaming compatible Large display No Lag XElectron CL760 1080P Native Resolution LED Projector Full HD (4K Support) | 6800 Lumen with 250 inch Scr250-inchuetooth, Multiple Ports 4k video compatible Good lamp life High resolution and display size Egate O9 Android Full HD Projector, 4K Display on Native Full HD 1080p, 690 ANSI (6900 L LED), Triple WiFi, 4P + 4D Digital Keystone & 533cm (210”) Large Display, Certified Dolby, (EGP513) Blue Dolby Sound Triple band Wifi Auto Keystone and Focus ZEBRONICS Zeb-PIXAPLAY 16 Android Smart LED Projector with Dual Band WiFi/BT v5.1, FHD 1080p, Apps, Miracast DLNA/Airplay Support, 4000 Lumen, 30000H lifespan, 2X HDMI, E-Focus and Remote Control Android Support Miracast available Full HD video projector Epson EB-E01 XGA Projector Brightness: 3300lm with HDMI Port XGA resolution Less noisy Portable WANBO T6 Max Auto Focus Auto Keystone Projector for Home | Native 1080P Full HD 4K HDR, Android 9.0 | 650 ANSI Lumens | Dust Proof Engine | Dual WiFi | Bluetooth | 2GB RAM | Home and Office Cinema Sealed optical engine Android and 4k video support 1080P resolution