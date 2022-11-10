Top 6 motorcycle GPS trackers that are worth your money

Motorcycle GPS trackers are affordable and utility accessory.

For many motorcyclists, the navigation system on their cell phone and a motorcycle mount is enough to get them from point A to point B. However, the finest motorcycle GPS is one that is affordable and used. Therefore, the best motorcycle GPS will depend on several factors, including your budget, the features you need, the device's durability, and the mounting options it provides. The accessible mapping products and the smartphone or tablet user interface are vital components for maximising the value of motorcycle GPS systems. As you get more proficient with these technologies, you will spend more on your smartphone scheduling your next ride, exploring using Google Earth and eventually downloading and editing recordings you've recorded on the ground. So before buying a motorcycle GPS analyse the maps and ride user environment. Product Details 1. Onelap GO - Wireless GPS Tracker The Onelap Micro bike GPS tracker is a compact device that has the capability to tag motorcycles, cars, packages, and other objects. This tracker is compact and discreet, making it easy to hide. It includes a SIM card with a one-year data plan, permitting you to follow the tagged vehicle anywhere on the globe for one year. The Onelap GPS tracker and Onelap Telematics software allow you to track objects from your smartphone. Product Description Brand: ‎Onelap Wi-Fi-based updates: Yes Voice controls: Yes Special Features: Wired Connectivity Technologies: Smartphone Product Weight: 31 g Battery Capacity: 10000 mAh Compatibility: Anything

Pros Cons Anti-theft device Much pricing Reliable

2. Acumen Tracker UC 900 GPS Tracker The Acumen UC 900 GPS Tracker has the capability to monitor a wide range of vehicles, including motorcycles. It provides vehicle tracking in real-time and route replays. It is equipped with an anti-theft sensor to protect your vehicle. It allows geo fences to be installed and provides a signal if the vehicle leaves specified zones. This Acumen Tracking device includes an engine kill switch that can be used in the event of vehicle theft. Product Description Brand: ‎ ACUMEN TRACK Display Size: 7 Inches Voice controls: No Special Features: Travel Connectivity Technologies: Smartphone Product Weight: 180 g Battery Life: Up to 3 hours Compatibility: All types of Vehicles

Pros Cons Live-tracking Require Subscriptions Anti-theft device

3. Hirparag GPS Tracker Using a powerful GPS chip and remote servers, the Waterproof Hirparag GPS Tracker Device allows users to monitor the location of their vehicles in real time using their smartphones. The gadget is a vehicle safety mode that can be activated at night. When an alarm is triggered, you will be notified immediately. In a theft emergency, you can remotely turn off your motorcycle's ignition from your phone. Product Description Brand: ‎ Hirparag Fuel source: Small built-in batteries and motorcycle batteries Voice controls: No Special Features: Travel Connectivity Technologies: ANT+ Product Weight: 150 g Battery Life: Up to 12 months Compatibility: Every Kind of Vehicle

Pros Cons Anti-theft device No geo-fencing Real time tracking Easy installation

4. Lamrod Supreme Google Link GT02A GPS Tracker Your motorcycle can be tracked using the Lamrod Supreme GPS Tracker. It is compatible with all types of vehicles. Using the mobile application or the website on a device, you may track the real-time location of your vehicle. It allows you to customize a speed limit within the application and provides you with a notification anytime the limits are exceeded. It lets you play back up to a year of history. This Lamrod GPS tracker provides anti-theft security and notifies you when a vehicle leaves a specified area. Product Description Brand: ‎ LAMROD Fuel source: motorcycle battery Wi-Fi-based updates: Yes Special Features: Water resistant and Powerful chipset Connectivity Technologies: Smartphone, Ethernet, and ANT+ Product Weight: 50 g Battery Capacity: 50mAh battery backup (integrated) Compatibility: Any Vehicles

Pros Cons Anti-theft device Quite expensive Real-time tracking Antitheft security

5. Drivool 890-IN GPS Tracking Device Only Drivool manufactures and brands this product and its services. These GPS devices are made in India and come with a set of programs to make them easy to use. Multiple vehicles can be tracked on the same map, and you can choose from a variety of colours and icon configurations. The tracking software was designed by professionals to streamline the vehicle monitoring system through careful programming and platform, making it easier for the user and ultimately providing a fully customizable experience. The device also has the option of tracking the route information of the previous month, along with the total number of kilometres and route information on Google maps. Product Description Brand: ‎ Drivool Fuel source: motorcycle battery Special Features: Waterproof Connectivity Technologies: Cellular Product Weight: 99 g Compatibility: All Vehicles

Pros Cons Tracking of many vehicles on the same map Subscription Minimising battery load Login/tracking for multiple users at no extra cost

6. Ajjas GPS Tracker If you are interested in a GPS Tracking device for your bike, the Ajjas GPS System is another wonderful option you should consider. It comes equipped with an anti-theft sensor that sends a call to the monitoring centre each time the rider starts the vehicle. In the event that the vehicle is engaged in an accident, the tracker will automatically call three different emergency numbers. This feature is also available for two-wheeled vehicles. Additionally, stationary fall notifications for two-wheelers are provided by the device. It has a built-in battery and is water-resistant at the same time. Product Description Brand: ‎ Ajjas Display screen: 7” Fuel source: motorcycle battery Special Features: Accident Alert Connectivity Technologies: Cellular Product Weight: 250 g Compatibility: Any Vehicles

Pros Cons Anti-theft device No geo-fencing Accident notification

Price of motorcycle GPS trackers at a glance:

Product Price Onelap GO - Wireless GPS Tracker ₹ 5,190 Acumen UC 900 GPS Tracker ₹ 2,490 Hirparag GPS Tracker ₹ 1,599 Lamrod Supreme ₹ 3,299 Drivool 890-IN ₹ 1,599 Ajjas GPS Tracker ₹ 1,790

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Onelap GO - Wireless GPS Tracker 12 months Android + iOS app subscription Wireless Include SIM Card Acumen UC 900 GPS Tracker 1 Year( Only App) subscription Wired Include SIM Card Acumen UC 900 GPS Tracker 1 Year Subscription Wired Include SIM Card Lamrod Supreme 1 Year Android, iOS, and Web App Subscription Wire with Fuse GPS with SIM card Drivool 890-IN 3 months ( Only App) subscription Wireless Include SIM Card Ajjas GPS Tracker 12 months subscription Wireless In-built SIM card

Best value for money If you want to avoid traffic, find the easiest route to reach your destination or stay in your lane while passing your favourite landmarks, GPS is an important tool for your motorcycle. The many useful features, such as voice control, landmark navigation, preloaded maps, lane assistance, and more, make travelling easy. Hirparag GPS Tracker: The gadget is a vehicle safety mode that can be activated at night. It warns you via alarm notification in the event of theft. In a theft emergency, you can remotely turn off your motorcycle's engine from your smartphone. Drivool 890-IN GPS tracker: The Drivool 890-IN GPS tracker is designed in India, and it comes with a series of apps that are built to be easy to use. The GPS tracker is an excellent choice for those who do not like to pay for a cellular subscription, as it is compatible with SMS packs. The tracker's cutting-edge technology allows it to be a small device that may be placed anywhere within the motorcycle. Best overall A motorcycle-specific GPS device will keep you well-informed of your next moves. The size of these devices makes them considerably simpler to observe than your phone. This emergency tracking device is small enough to put in a jacket pocket. Onelap GO - Wireless GPS Tracker is the best GPS tracker, allowing you to easily track locations and view reports on the same. Users may easily respond and collect tracker information with this tool's real-time object updates. This application also features geofencing and smart alerts that allow users to personalise notifications, making it simpler to monitor the object's speed and overall distance travelled. In addition, this device creates automated email and text message alerts, allowing users to be informed of all tracker-related information. How to find the perfect motorcycle GPS? We look at the features of each GPS tracker, such as its capability to track, its accuracy, its anti-theft alarm, its geo-fencing, and more. App compatibility with Android and iOS platforms is also taken into account. One should ensure the GPS tracker you want to buy is compatible with your phone before making a purchase. In addition, the tracker must be accurate and deliver data regularly. To locate the best GPS trackers for motorcycle use, you must carefully analyse the necessary tracking and security mechanisms. Real-time GPS tracking speed and reliability are important. Ensure you investigate the tracking capabilities offered in the tracker's mobile app and that you can customise it to your specifications. Always consider the battery life, the size of the gadget, and, if applicable, the monthly subscription fees when purchasing a GPS bike tracker. The option to set custom geofences was an additional vital security feature we wanted. An excellent safety feature, geofences notify you whenever your motorcycle enters or leaves a specified area.