Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Top 6 motorcycle GPS trackers that are worth your money

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Nov 10, 2022 22:00 IST
Motorcycle GPS trackers can be quite useful for keeping tabs on your bike or for ensuring that your family and friends can track you while you go hiking, trekking, or participating in any other activity.

Motorcycle GPS trackers are affordable and utility accessory.

For many motorcyclists, the navigation system on their cell phone and a motorcycle mount is enough to get them from point A to point B. However, the finest motorcycle GPS is one that is affordable and used. Therefore, the best motorcycle GPS will depend on several factors, including your budget, the features you need, the device's durability, and the mounting options it provides.

The accessible mapping products and the smartphone or tablet user interface are vital components for maximising the value of motorcycle GPS systems. As you get more proficient with these technologies, you will spend more on your smartphone scheduling your next ride, exploring using Google Earth and eventually downloading and editing recordings you've recorded on the ground. So before buying a motorcycle GPS analyse the maps and ride user environment.

Product Details

1. Onelap GO - Wireless GPS Tracker

The Onelap Micro bike GPS tracker is a compact device that has the capability to tag motorcycles, cars, packages, and other objects. This tracker is compact and discreet, making it easy to hide. It includes a SIM card with a one-year data plan, permitting you to follow the tagged vehicle anywhere on the globe for one year. The Onelap GPS tracker and Onelap Telematics software allow you to track objects from your smartphone.

Product Description

Brand: ‎Onelap

Wi-Fi-based updates: Yes

Voice controls: Yes

Special Features: Wired

Connectivity Technologies: Smartphone

Product Weight: 31 g

Battery Capacity: 10000 mAh

Compatibility: Anything

ProsCons
Anti-theft deviceMuch pricing
Reliable 
cellpic
Onelap GO - Wireless GPS Tracker with Secret Voice Monitoring for Car, Bike, Kids School Bag, Women and Elders, Truck, Bus & Luggage with 1 Year sim Card + (Android & iOS) app
65% off 4,931 13,900
Buy now

2. Acumen Tracker UC 900 GPS Tracker

The Acumen UC 900 GPS Tracker has the capability to monitor a wide range of vehicles, including motorcycles. It provides vehicle tracking in real-time and route replays. It is equipped with an anti-theft sensor to protect your vehicle. It allows geo fences to be installed and provides a signal if the vehicle leaves specified zones. This Acumen Tracking device includes an engine kill switch that can be used in the event of vehicle theft.

Product Description

Brand: ‎ ACUMEN TRACK

Display Size: 7 Inches

Voice controls: No

Special Features: Travel

Connectivity Technologies: Smartphone

Product Weight: 180 g

Battery Life: Up to 3 hours

Compatibility: All types of Vehicles

ProsCons
Live-trackingRequire Subscriptions
Anti-theft device 
cellpic
ACUMEN TRACK We Care Your Assets UC 900 GPS Device GPS Tracker with Engine Cut Off GPS Device for Car Bike Bus and Truck
58% off 2,490 5,990
Buy now

3. Hirparag GPS Tracker

Using a powerful GPS chip and remote servers, the Waterproof Hirparag GPS Tracker Device allows users to monitor the location of their vehicles in real time using their smartphones. The gadget is a vehicle safety mode that can be activated at night. When an alarm is triggered, you will be notified immediately. In a theft emergency, you can remotely turn off your motorcycle's ignition from your phone.

Product Description

Brand: ‎ Hirparag

Fuel source: Small built-in batteries and motorcycle batteries

Voice controls: No

Special Features: Travel

Connectivity Technologies: ANT+

Product Weight: 150 g

Battery Life: Up to 12 months

Compatibility: Every Kind of Vehicle

ProsCons
Anti-theft deviceNo geo-fencing
Real time tracking 
Easy installation 
cellpic
Hirparag GPS Tracker Waterproof Device (Make in India) With Android and iOS Mobile App with Anti Theft Alarm For Car, Bike, Truck, Tractor, Bus.
47% off 1,599 2,999
Buy now

4. Lamrod Supreme Google Link GT02A GPS Tracker

Your motorcycle can be tracked using the Lamrod Supreme GPS Tracker. It is compatible with all types of vehicles. Using the mobile application or the website on a device, you may track the real-time location of your vehicle. It allows you to customize a speed limit within the application and provides you with a notification anytime the limits are exceeded. It lets you play back up to a year of history. This Lamrod GPS tracker provides anti-theft security and notifies you when a vehicle leaves a specified area.

Product Description

Brand: ‎ LAMROD

Fuel source: motorcycle battery

Wi-Fi-based updates: Yes

Special Features: Water resistant and Powerful chipset

Connectivity Technologies: Smartphone, Ethernet, and ANT+

Product Weight: 50 g

Battery Capacity: 50mAh battery backup (integrated)

Compatibility: Any Vehicles

ProsCons
Anti-theft deviceQuite expensive
Real-time tracking 
Antitheft security 
cellpic
LAMROD Supreme - Hidden GPS Tracker for Car,Bike, Truck with 12 Month Sim Data
11% off 3,299 3,699
Buy now

5. Drivool 890-IN GPS Tracking Device

Only Drivool manufactures and brands this product and its services. These GPS devices are made in India and come with a set of programs to make them easy to use. Multiple vehicles can be tracked on the same map, and you can choose from a variety of colours and icon configurations. The tracking software was designed by professionals to streamline the vehicle monitoring system through careful programming and platform, making it easier for the user and ultimately providing a fully customizable experience. The device also has the option of tracking the route information of the previous month, along with the total number of kilometres and route information on Google maps.

Product Description

Brand: ‎ Drivool

Fuel source: motorcycle battery

Special Features: Waterproof

Connectivity Technologies: Cellular

Product Weight: 99 g

Compatibility: All Vehicles

ProsCons
Tracking of many vehicles on the same mapSubscription
Minimising battery load 
Login/tracking for multiple users at no extra cost 
cellpic
Drivool 890-IN (Make in India) GPS Tracking Device for Car/Bike/Motorcycle/SUV/Boat/Truck/Bus/Tractor/Taxi All Vehicles
64% off 1,599 4,499
Buy now

6. Ajjas GPS Tracker

If you are interested in a GPS Tracking device for your bike, the Ajjas GPS System is another wonderful option you should consider. It comes equipped with an anti-theft sensor that sends a call to the monitoring centre each time the rider starts the vehicle. In the event that the vehicle is engaged in an accident, the tracker will automatically call three different emergency numbers. This feature is also available for two-wheeled vehicles. Additionally, stationary fall notifications for two-wheelers are provided by the device. It has a built-in battery and is water-resistant at the same time.

Product Description

Brand: ‎ Ajjas

Display screen: 7”

Fuel source: motorcycle battery

Special Features: Accident Alert

Connectivity Technologies: Cellular

Product Weight: 250 g

Compatibility: Any Vehicles

ProsCons
Anti-theft deviceNo geo-fencing
Accident notification 
cellpic
Ajjas - Waterproof GPS Tracker for Bike, Scooty, Car, Bus, Device + 1 Month Sim Data & Free Mobile App (Features with Accident Alert, Anti-Theft Alert, Live Tracking)
70% off 1,790 5,999
Buy now

Price of motorcycle GPS trackers at a glance:

ProductPrice
Onelap GO - Wireless GPS Tracker 5,190
Acumen UC 900 GPS Tracker 2,490
Hirparag GPS Tracker 1,599
Lamrod Supreme 3,299
Drivool 890-IN 1,599
Ajjas GPS Tracker 1,790

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Onelap GO - Wireless GPS Tracker12 months Android + iOS app subscriptionWirelessInclude SIM Card
Acumen UC 900 GPS Tracker1 Year( Only App) subscriptionWiredInclude SIM Card
Acumen UC 900 GPS Tracker1 Year SubscriptionWiredInclude SIM Card
Lamrod Supreme1 Year Android, iOS, and Web App SubscriptionWire with FuseGPS with SIM card
Drivool 890-IN3 months ( Only App) subscriptionWirelessInclude SIM Card
Ajjas GPS Tracker12 months subscriptionWirelessIn-built SIM card

Best value for money

If you want to avoid traffic, find the easiest route to reach your destination or stay in your lane while passing your favourite landmarks, GPS is an important tool for your motorcycle. The many useful features, such as voice control, landmark navigation, preloaded maps, lane assistance, and more, make travelling easy.

Hirparag GPS Tracker: The gadget is a vehicle safety mode that can be activated at night. It warns you via alarm notification in the event of theft. In a theft emergency, you can remotely turn off your motorcycle's engine from your smartphone.

Drivool 890-IN GPS tracker: The Drivool 890-IN GPS tracker is designed in India, and it comes with a series of apps that are built to be easy to use. The GPS tracker is an excellent choice for those who do not like to pay for a cellular subscription, as it is compatible with SMS packs. The tracker's cutting-edge technology allows it to be a small device that may be placed anywhere within the motorcycle.

Best overall

A motorcycle-specific GPS device will keep you well-informed of your next moves. The size of these devices makes them considerably simpler to observe than your phone. This emergency tracking device is small enough to put in a jacket pocket.

Onelap GO - Wireless GPS Tracker is the best GPS tracker, allowing you to easily track locations and view reports on the same. Users may easily respond and collect tracker information with this tool's real-time object updates. This application also features geofencing and smart alerts that allow users to personalise notifications, making it simpler to monitor the object's speed and overall distance travelled. In addition, this device creates automated email and text message alerts, allowing users to be informed of all tracker-related information.

How to find the perfect motorcycle GPS?

We look at the features of each GPS tracker, such as its capability to track, its accuracy, its anti-theft alarm, its geo-fencing, and more. App compatibility with Android and iOS platforms is also taken into account.

One should ensure the GPS tracker you want to buy is compatible with your phone before making a purchase. In addition, the tracker must be accurate and deliver data regularly.

To locate the best GPS trackers for motorcycle use, you must carefully analyse the necessary tracking and security mechanisms. Real-time GPS tracking speed and reliability are important. Ensure you investigate the tracking capabilities offered in the tracker's mobile app and that you can customise it to your specifications. Always consider the battery life, the size of the gadget, and, if applicable, the monthly subscription fees when purchasing a GPS bike tracker.

The option to set custom geofences was an additional vital security feature we wanted. An excellent safety feature, geofences notify you whenever your motorcycle enters or leaves a specified area.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Motorcycle GPS trackers

