Top rating Intel Core i5 laptops: Get good performance at a modest price

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
There are a plethora of outstanding mid-range laptops with Intel Core i5 processors on the market. They provide an excellent balance of performance, efficiency, and cost. Here is a list of the best 10 Intel Core i5 laptops. We shall compare their characteristics, advantages, and disadvantages, with a detailed description of all the features. As mentioned, the i5 CPU is utilised in mid-range laptops and provides solid performance regularly. Here are some of the greatest alternatives when buying a laptop with an i5 processor.
Best Intel Core i5 Laptops in India
1. MSI Modern 14
For professionals and students, MSI has created the Modern 14, a 14-inch laptop that is ultra-compact and lightweight. The Modern 14 offers exceptional mobility and customised performance with its beautiful sandblasted aluminium frame and a wide range of hardware combinations.
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful, thin, and lightweight.
|No optical drive
|Ergo lift design
|Display not suitable for colour-sensitive work
|Excellent typing experience
|Latency problem in wireless audio
2. HP Pavilion 14 11thGen
Students and professionals may use the 14-inch MSI Modern 14 laptop, which is small and incredibly light. The Modern 14 offers excellent mobility and customised performance with its beautiful sandblasted aluminium frame and a wide range of hardware combinations.
|Pros
|Cons
|Sturdy display
|Below-average battery life.
|High-quality sound experience
|3D Metal design
3. Lenovo Legion 5
The brand-new Legion 5 seamlessly combines usefulness, accuracy, and power. This laptop is a revolutionary contribution to the era of gaming machines because of its enhanced subtle aesthetic details, top-positioned camera with privacy shutter, vertical vents, iridescent logo finish, and light-refracting hinge on an anti-smudge Phantom Black shell.
|Pros
|Cons
|The dual-channel mechanism for cooling
|Average battery life
|Upgradable RAM and storage
|A bit heavy
|The decent worth of money
|Superb display
4. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
Marketed as one of the lightest surface laptops, with a stylish design, powerful performance, and all-day battery life, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is a steal at an excellent price. In addition, you can enjoy a great audio system for events and good old music. Moreover, you can also link additional gadgets and accessories with ease.
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent battery life
|No embedded LTE alternative
|Super fast processor
|Maximum 256 GB storage
|USB Type-A port
|Maximum 8 GB RAM
5. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED
The most recent version of MyASUS, a collection of useful ASUS apps and utilities that help you get the most out of your ZenBook 13/14, is included with ZenBook 13/14. Use it to sync your iOS or Android phone with your laptop, improve your laptop's performance, or get in touch with after-sale assistance.
|Pros
|Cons
|70% less harmful blue light
|No jack for the headphone
|Excellent picture clarity
|Fragile speakers
|Metallic chassis ensuring durability
|Powerful battery life
6. Mi Notebook Ultra 3K
Enjoy three times as many pixels as a Full HD display for clear, detailed images. Utilise extra screen real estate in entertainment and productivity applications. With a 100% sRGB broad colour gamut, the Mi TrueLife+ display lets you explore a world of hues.
|Pros
|Cons
|90Hz refresh rate
|Improper port placement
|Stylish and lightweight
|Not up to the mark speakers
|Excellent battery backup
7. HP Pavilion 15 11th Gen
The Pavilion 15 Laptop offers more performance in a more compact package. With a micro-edge screen and Bang & Olufsen audio, enjoy mind-blowing entertainment. Additionally, this 11thGen Intel Core i5 laptop is also a performance beast.
|Pros
|Cons
|Backlit keyboard
|Comparatively low battery life
|Good for gaming
|Ultra-portable laptop
8. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 10th Gen
With a 1.85 kg Ideapad Slim 3i, you can go to the ends of the earth and return without worrying about carrying extra luggage. With a thickness of 19.9 mm, this incredibly thin laptop is guaranteed to draw attention everywhere it goes.
|Pros
|Cons
|Quick charging support
|No optical disk
|Excellent audio quality
|Poor battery backup
|Backlit keyboard
|VGA port is absent
|Anti-glare screen
|Poor webcam quality
9. Dell Vostro 3510
With 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs, you can expect to finish your daily tasks swiftly and easily. Thanks to the enhanced graphics, choosing NVIDIA GeForce discrete graphics gives you more power and the best daily performance possible. You also get multiple ports and slots to connect multiple accessories with ease.
|Pros
|Cons
|10 hours battery backup
|Plastic build, hence the durability decreases
|Enhanced graphics
|No optical drive
|Charges in a flash
10. Acer Nitro 5
With the combined power of an Intel Core i5 processor from the 10th generation and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, this laptop rules the gaming world. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display's excellent images, exploring games in more detail. Enjoy 144Hz frame rate and 3ms reaction time for lag-free gameplay.
|Pros
|Cons
|High-speed display
|No optical drive
|CoolBoost technology offers high cooling.
|A bit heavy with a weight of 2.30 kg.
|Killer Ethernet and Intel Wi-Fi 6 connectivity
|Product
|Price
|MSI Modern 14, Intel i5-10210U
|INR 43,990/-
|HP Pavilion 14 11th Gen Intel Core i5
|INR 58,990/-
|Lenovo Legion 5
|INR 59,990/-
|Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
|INR 64,512/-
|ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED
|INR 72,306/-
|MI Notebook ULTRA 3K
|INR 56,990/-
|HP Pavilion 15
|INR 59,490/-
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 10th Gen
|INR 53,999/-
|Dell Vostro 3510
|INR 57,790/-
|Acer Nitro 5
|INR 92,999/-
Best 3 Important Features of the Intel Core i5 Laptops
|MSI Modern 14
|Smart and Enhanced Connectivity with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
|Audio with high resolution (192 kHz/24-bit)
|Better Productivity with the MSI Centre app
|HP Pavilion 14 11th Gen
|Long-lasting build
|USB-C connector with a 10Gbps communication rate
|Majestic display
|Lenovo Legion 5
|Unmatched Gaming Experience
|Zero Clutter Connectivity
|Slayer Design
|Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
|Superb 13 hours Battery
|ingerprint Power Button
|Elegant design with exceptional value
|ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED
|Incredible 22hrs Battery Life
|technology for data transfer
|High-tech Keypad
|Mi Notebook Ultra 3K
|Ultra Display
|Improved connectivity with Wi-Fi 6
|Wider Touchpad for gestures
|HP Pavilion 15
|Audio by B&O
|The precise touchpad
|Soaring Speeds
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3
|Widescreen display
|Easy and quick connectivity
|Better computing experience
|Dell Vostro 3510
|Excellent storage capacity
|High productivity
|larger key caps
|Acer Nitro 5
|Best for gaming NVIDIA Ampere Architecture
|High-end keyboard
|DTS X ULTRA Sound quality
Best value for money Intel core i5 laptop
If you are looking for an Intel Core i5 laptop on a budget, then MSI Modern 14, Intel i5-10210U is the best. It offers speed, performance, and usability for multiple purposes. Additionally, it is lightweight and comes with an ergo lift design.
Best Intel core i5 laptop overall
HP Pavilion 15 is the best overall Intel Core i5 laptop. This all-rounder machine ensures high performance, great speed, and portability at a very affordable price. Best of all, this 11thGen Intel Core i5 processor laptop is designed to meet the needs of a diverse spectrum of users, including students, working professionals, gamers, and creatives. This laptop's strong, full-length, and ergonomically built full-size, the backlit keyboard will allow you to work comfortably for longer periods.
How to find the perfect intel core i5 laptop?
The first step to finding the ideal laptop with Intel Core i5 processor is to explore different options and shortlist a few based on their RAM, storage, graphics card, and connectivity. However, keep in mind to choose the laptops according to your needs and budget. Some have excellent display and sound quality, which may be a good choice for general usage like movie streaming. Alternatively, some are bulky and heavy-duty, suitable for tasks which require heavy-duty performance beasts. Thus, it all boils down to your needs and preferences - each one has its pros and cons.
FAQs
1. Is it vital to consider storage upgradability when purchasing a laptop with an Intel Core i5 processor?
This is entirely dependent on your requirements. Core i5 processors are ideal for everyday tasks like web browsing and regular office work. Storage upgradability is something to consider if you need to do more than this in the future.
2. Is the i5 processor suitable for laptops?
Regarding pricing and performance, laptops with Intel Core i5 CPUs provide the best value for money. Intel Core i5 processor laptops are adequate for multitasking, data transfer, web browsing, streaming movies, and other tasks.
3. Which i5 generation is the best?
i5 laptops deliver excellent performance, especially when equipped with 11th-generation chipsets. They have enough processing power to manage intensive picture and video editing, as well as high-end gaming. They also consume less power than a Core i7 or i9 processor, which is a plus.
4. Is it possible to play games with an i5 processor laptop?
Yes, however, you must take into account the weight of the games you're playing. If you're going to play a light game, the Lenovo Legion is the best. Look for Acer Nitro if you want something a little more powerful.
5. What makes the Intel Core i5 laptops a preferable choice?
Most of them have a high-quality display, intense graphics for video and gaming, and speed on demand along with fast startup.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.