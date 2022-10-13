Amazon Great Festival Sale 2022: Get as much as 83% off on sunglasses

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
You may have the fanciest of watches, you may be wearing the trendiest of shoes and may be dressed in the most fashionable of jeans and t-shirt but much of it will fall flat if you don't have a pair of sunglasses. This ultimate fashion accessory elevates the style quotient like no other. It gives personality to the wearer and makes one feel oh-so-glamorous.
Sunglasses comes in various designs and each design comes with a distinct personality. Among all the designs, the aviator sunglasses are among the most popular. Blame Hollywood movies? Well, in recent times, sunglasses are much more than just a fashion accessory. Today, sunglasses are so designed to provide protection to eyes. Many of them give protection against ultra violent rays. Many are made to protect us from blue light emitted from computer screens and other such devices.
Hence, in many ways, sunglasses are essential items and must be considered a must have accessory. If we have convinced you to consider wearing them regularly, you can actually look for them online to make your purchases. And we will suggest you pick them up from Amazon - not only will you get a huge variety, you can get them rather cheap as a mega sale - Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 - is currently live.
We have curated a list of such sunglasses that we think you will definitely find interesting. Take a look.
Intellilens Navigator Blue Cut Computer Glasses for Eye Protection
This pair of sunglasses, meant to be used as computer glasses as well, will protect eyes. This is also a blue light filter glasses and can be worn by both men and women. These anti-glare glasses are made of multi-layered CR39 blue cut lenses that block out harmful blue-light to ease strain on the eye while looking at the computer screen. It also comes with a sturdy frame and is available at 81% discount.
Lenskart Blu | Zero Power Blue Cut Computer Glasses
This is an anti-glare pair of sunglasses and meant to block harmful rays and provide UV protection. Helping it achieve this feature is its Blu Lens technology which protects eyes. It also gives protection against harmful blue light emitted by digital devices like one's smartphone and computer screen. Its frame material is flexible and lightweight. Its frame is blue in colour and so is its lens. You can buy this pair at 83% discount.
Vincent Chase By Lenskart
Here's a stylish pair of sunglasses that you will surely love to own. One of most attractive features of this fashion accessory is its frame - featuring grey full rim square, made from polycarbonate which is thinner and lighter than normal plastic. It is also ideal for both men and women. This smart and fashionable pair of sunglasses will suit all kinds of faces. It also has a scratch coating that blocks 100% harmful UV rays. This pair of sunglasses is available at a discount of 76%.
Intellilens® Square Blue Cut Computer Glasses for Eye Protection
Here's another pair of sunglasses that is ideal for protection against sun and harmful rays emanating from digital screens. The use of blue light filter glasses upgrades it as computer glasses as well. It is also an anti-glare pair of glasses. Made using polycarbonate, this pair is an easy to maintain fashion accessory. One can wash it under running water and wipe dry with a cleaning cloth. It is available at 81% off.
Fastrack Men Square Sunglasses
This is another pair of sunglasses that blends style with utility. This stylish square sunglasses is so designed to give 100% UV protection. It has a black coloured frame with shiny black temple. It has a plastic frame and comes with one year warranty on manufacturing defects. Its lens material is polycarbonate. This product is available at a discount of 33%.
