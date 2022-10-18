Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Grab up to 35% off on watches

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Gone is the time when your watch was only meant to show you the time. Today, a watch is either a piece of jewellery, while giving time, or as your health and lifestyle monitor. Too much for a traditionalist in you? Well, all we can say is that it is never a bad idea to experiment.
First, the smartwatch - you can see many young people wearing this smart-looking fashion accessory. It looks really cool on the wrist and looks chic and glamorous. You are likely to see a lot of sportsperson wear them as well as more health-conscious young adults. Apart from showing time, it is a great way to monitor one's essential health parameters like oxygen saturation, blood pressure, heart rate and sleep pattern. It can also be your lifestyle tracker and remind you of birthdays and anniversaries, for instance.
Now, if we have extolled watches and you are in the mood of pick one up for yourself, then now would be a good time to do so as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is live. You can get all kinds of smartwatches and analog watches at very attractive discount. We have put together a list and think you will like them too. Take a look.
Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Men's Smartwatch
This smartwatch is what you need to sort out your time for good - you get to know the time, you are always up to date with your heart rate, it works as your activity tracking tool with many attractive features. It uses Google Fit, comes with built-in GPS that tracks your distance travelled. It has swimproof design and comes with a 3 ATM rating. It also comes with a speaker for audible alerts and taking phone calls. You get a cool 35% off on it.
Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch with AMOLED Screen
Here's a smartwatch that looks a lot like a fancy analog watch. This watch is powered with Wear OS by Google that is compatible with iPhone and android phones. Its new and smart battery modes helps increase your battery life by multiple days. It comes with a magnetic USB charger which is capable of charging up to 80% in under an hour. It keeps a tab on your heart rate and tracks your activity. It comes with a 3 ATM marking and is swim-proof.
Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch with AMOLED Screen
This smartwatch comes with AMOLED screen. It comes with Wear OS by Google and is compatible with both iPhone and android phones. It also has built-in speaker which allows one to take phone calls easily. This watch helps track your SpO2 levels as well keep a tab on your movements, thanks to its GPS features. It is an ideal birthday, anniversary and wedding gift idea. You can get 35% discount.
Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Men's Smartwatch
Like other smartwatches, this also comes with a speaker. It helps you hear alerts. You won't have to take your smartwatch off for long to charge it up; get up to 80% in one hour that to its rapid charging features. It is powered with wear OS by Google that is compatible with iPhone and android phones. It also keep a track of your heart and be your overall health track. You can get as much 35% off on this watch.
Titan Neo Iv Analog Black Dial Men's Watch
At first glance, this watch might just confuse you as it looks similar to a smartwatch. It watch comes with a black dial and a round case shape. Its dial glass material is mineral, while its band colour is also black. This analog watch's movement type is quartz. It comes with a water resistance of u to 50 meters and has a buckle clasp. You get 25% off on this item.
