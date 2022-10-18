Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Pick up sunglasses at up to 83% off

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
If you have felt shy wearing a pair of sunglasses, it is time to leave your inhibitions aside and wear them with elan. These are an amazing fashion accessory that can immediately revv up one's fashion sense and make one look glamorous in no time. This, of course, is true. But also true is the fact that sunglasses provides protection to the eyes from ultra violet rays of sun.
To the fashion conscious, sunglasses are an uber cool fashion accessory. It makes one look good because sunglasses cover imperfections around the eyes. They bring instant symmetry to the face that increase the perception of one's natural beauty.
We have curated a list of such sunglasses from Amazon which, we are certain, you will like them. It is also a nice time to do so as there is the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. Check it out here.
Intellilens Navigator Blue Cut Computer Glasses For Eye Protection
These sunglasses look stylish and fashionable but they are also meant to provide protection from computer glare. These are blue light filter glasses that have been upgraded as computer glasses crafted to help one adapt to digital lifestyle. It can be used by both men and women. These are zero power and anti glare sunglasses. You can get a discount of 81%.
Lenskart Blu | Zero Power Blue Cut Computer Glasses
Here is another pair of sunglasses meant to protect eyes from computer glare. It is a pair of zero power glasses and it has blue cut lens. Blu Lens technology helps in blocking the harmful blue light emitted by digital devices like your smartphone and computer as well as filter the UV rays from the sun. It is anti glare and crack resistant, offering UV400 protection and are hydrophobic and dust repellent. It has 83% off on it.
Vincent Chase By Lenskart
This is a pair of sunglasses that is a full rim wayfarer and stylish. It comes with in a variety of colours and shapes and ensures you always stand out with your unique style. It has a grey full rim square, made from polycarbonate, which is thinner and lighter than normal plastic making them ideal for both men and women. These sunglasses make the wearer look smart and fashionable. It blocks 100% harmful UV rays up to 400 nm and are very lightweight and highly impact resistant. You get 76% off on this item.
Intellilens Square Blue Cut Computer Glasses for Eye Protection
This is a pair of computer glasses and is meant for protecting eyes from glare emanating from computer. It is also a zero power and anti glare and comes with blue light filter technology. It is a unisex pair of sunglasses and can be worn by both men and women. On purchase of this item, you can get as much as 81% off.
Fastrack Men Square Sunglasses
Here's another smart-looking pair of sunglasses. With its square shaped frame, made of plastic. Its lens material is polycarbonate. This pair of sunglasses is 100% UV protected. It comes with a black-coloured frame with shiny black temple and looks uber cool. There a 34% discount on this pair of sunglasses.
|Product
|Price
|Intellilens Navigator Blue Cut Computer Glasses For Eye Protection
|₹2,999.00
|Lenskart Blu | Zero Power Blue Cut Computer Glasses
|₹2,999.00
|Vincent Chase By Lenskart
|₹2,500.00
|Intellilens Square Blue Cut Computer Glasses for Eye Protection
|₹2,999.00
|Fastrack Men Square Sunglasses
|₹799.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenuewhen you make a purchase.