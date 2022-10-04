Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Enjoy up to 74% off on Indian wear for men

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Festive time is that time of the year when all of us want to make an effort to look stylish, look the part and enjoy the vibe in charming attire. For men, we have many sartorial options like kurtas, kurta churidar with waistcoat, short printed kurtas and so on. To enjoy the festivities, one should opt for apparels that do not weigh one down. So, comfort is the key. Besides, what goes without saying is that the festive wear must look fashionable and decent. On Amazon, one can find an array of Indian wear for men at slashed down prices, courtesy Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.
So grab the opportunity and make the best of it. To help you with the selection, we have shortlisted some apparels which we believe rank high on both comfort and style factors. They come in various colour options as well. Scroll ahead to take a look at options.
BANDEYA by Shoppers Stop Printed Cotton Slim Fit Mens Casual Kurtas
This slim fit printed kurta for men makes for a cool and easy-breezy sartorial option. It is made from good quality cotton material and is available in three different colours - with each of them sporting a nice pattern on it. There is 50% off available on this one, so grab it now. Men can wear it on festive occasions and casual wear too to look effortlessly stylish.
Clarzo Cream Matching silk Kurta Churidhar With Maroon Waistcoat
This kurta set with a waistcoat is a simple, elegant attire that comes in regular fit. The cream colour kurta with a maroon waistcoat makes for a stunning colour combination. There’s 74% off on this attire. You can wear this in this festive season to look charming and cast a stellar impression on others. Its fabric is Banarasi Dupioni Silk and it is supremely skin-friendly and comfortable to wear.
See Designs Men Mens Kurta
Want to look the part in this festive season and, at the same time, keep it minimalistic? Then this kurta will make for a great option. It comes in a regular fit and is made from good quality cotton fabric. You can wear this one on festive occasions as well as daily wear to look effortlessly stylish. It features a lovely pattern all over it and is available at 65% off.
Diverse Men's Cotton Slim Solid Kurta
Made from skin-friendly cotton fabric, this slim fit kurta will look good on men from different age groups. It is available in four solid colours - white, yellow, mustard and beige. There’s 79% off on it. You can pair this kurta with a pant, dhoti or pyjama to round off the look in style. It is a must buy for sure.
Vastramay Men's Short Kurta
This short kurta is an easy yes. It comes in soothing colours like pink, orange, grey, light blue and others. Made from cotton blend fabric, this is soft to touch, skin-friendly and very breathable. One will feel comfortable in this and also look handsome. A chic festive wear option, men from different age groups can buy this one to ace the festive season look. There is 71% off available on this one.
