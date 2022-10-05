Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 69% off on men's, women's clothing

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: There are heavy discounts on all kinds of clothes.

If one were to play by the stereotypes, it is women who have an endless love for clothes. However, the truth is that men too love clothes and would love to stock up on them. What's more is that one should keep replenishing one's wardrobe as nothing else sees as much wear and tear. In the good old times of our parents and grandparents, when our clothes got old, they would invariably become ‘house’ clothes. However, with greater wealth, mass production of clothes across factories, the culture of export rejects flooding Indian markets and lifestyle changes – that practice went out of practice. Now, people shop for home or daily wear clothes as well. Just as they do for night clothes. If that be your mood, then now is the best time to do so and Amazon is having its mega sale - Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can find a whole lot of clothes for men and women - t-shirts, shorts, regular wear dresses, trousers, shirts and more. We have curated a list of such products just for you. Take a look and indulge yourself. Lymio Dresses for Women Polyester Printed Dress This regular fit dress for women is a charming option for women who want to keep it light and cool. While in North India, soon after Dussehra there is a perceivable different in temperature but in the rest of India, the mild and sunny winter is ideal for slipping into a midi dress and enjoying the day. This is multi colour dress with a square neck and half sleeves. This dress is available for a good 69% off.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Women T-Shirt The one garment that is the most universal of all is a t-shirt. Be it for a dash to the local market to get groceries, a trip with friends for a day break from college, a school fete, a family lunch with husband and kids, a t-shirt paired with jeans is an ideal choice. Having a good stock of them is a great idea. On Amazon, they are available at dirt cheap prices too. Opt for these t-shirts from Amazon's inhouse brand, made from 97% (cotton) and 3% (spandex) blended fabrics. You get 56% off on this set of two t-shirts.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men Boxer Shorts Ask a guy what would he like to live in when at home and chances are he will pick boxer shorts. These are loose and comfortable and come in a host of stylish prints. You also get them in solid colours. As part of this sale, you can pick a pair of these shorts, made from 100% cotton fabric. While you can machine wash them, it is ideal to not mix dark clothes with white or light coloured ones. You stand to get a cool 65% off on these shorts. Go, grab them.

Diverse Men's Regular Fit Formal Shirt Men and their love for good shirts are well known. The feel-good factor of a well- fitted shirt is just divine. What's more is that one can never get enough of them. If you are in the mood to explore the markets for shirts, then this shirt should be your ideal choice. The good news is that it is available in a whole host of colours and prints. This is a full sleeves shirt and is made from 100% cotton fabric. What's more is that you get a 61% discount on this one.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Women Sweatshirt In modern times, a sweatshirt is the most popular casual wear that men and women opt for when the weather gets slightly nippy. That's because a sweatshirt is usually made of slightly thick material and so it is ideal for mild winters. If you live in the northern parts of India, then November to early December, you can wear these while if you live south of Tropic of Cancer, then December and January, this will be your favourite choice of garment. Amazon has an interesting array of these full sleeves sweatshirts, available in a number of colours. It is made using a blended fabric of 52% (cotton) and 48% (polyester) and is, hence, easy to maintain. You get a 65% off on this garment.

Price of casual wear clothes for men and women at a glance:

