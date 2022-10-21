Story Saved
Friday, Oct 21, 2022
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Pick sunglasses at up to 84% off

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Oct 21, 2022 19:07 IST
Summary:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is ongoing and this is just the right time when you can buy sunglasses for yourself and loved ones at slashed down prices.

Sunglasses are a cool accessory that can help one make a statement.

Just like how sunscreen is a must-have when it comes to skincare essentials, a pair of sunglasses too is a fashion accessory that men and women must keep in handy at all times. No matter whether one is dressed casually or formally, one can always put on a pair of sunglasses to look good and stylish. Besides, sunglasses are also a utility accessory that help protect one from the harsh rays of the sun. A lightweight pair that is comfortable to wear ovlong durations is always an easy yes and a welcome addition to one's collection.

We have listed some pairs which we believe are uber stylish. You will find many colour options in both frame and lens in each of the pairs listed below. They come at discounted rates, thanks to the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. Scroll down to take a look at them and don't forget to add them to your cart.

Fastrack UV Protected Square Men's Sunglasses
This pair of sunglasses for men comes with black-coloured frames. A stylish and useful accessory that protects one's eyes from the UV rays, this one is a must buy. The material of the frame is plastic and the material used in the making of the lens is polycarbonate. It is a lightweight pair that is available at 32% off.

Fastrack UV Protected Square Men's Sunglasses - (P448GR1T|57|GREEN Color Lens)
32% off 608 899
Buy now

Dervin Men's & Boy's Square Sunglasses
This pair of sunglasses for men and boys is a cool and comfortable accessory that one can wear for long hours without feeling uncomfortable. Its frame material is metal and has a square shape. There are many colour options available in both frame and lens. Get this lightweight pair at 84% off. Men must definitely introduce this pair to their collection.

Dervin Unisex Square Sunglasses Blue, Silver Frame Blue Lens (Medium)
84% off 325 1,999
Buy now

EFERMONE® Polarized Sunglasses
This pair of polarised sunglasses look very smart and will unfailingly enhance the appeal of the person wearing it. It helps in protecting one's eyes from the harsh rays of the sun. The material used in the lens is TAC polycarbonate that is super durable and of fine quality. Available in chic black colour, this pair has 84% off on it.

EFERMONE Unisex Square Sunglasses Black Frame Black Lens
84% off 474 2,999
Buy now

ELEGANTE Men's Square Sunglasses
Stepping out in style without much of an effort is easy if you have this pair of sunglasses. This one comes with square framed glasses. It has many colour options available in both frame and lens. It has 82% off on it and is clearly a must buy. You will love how your face will look with these sunglasses on.

ELEGANTE Men Square Sunglasses Silver, Black Frame, Black Lens (Medium)
82% off 272 1,499
Buy now

Vincent Chase By Lenskart | Full Rim Aviator Branded Sunglasses
This pair of aviator sunglasses is just what you need to keep harmful UV rays at bay and feel more confident in your skin. It ranks high on both comfort and style factors. A lightweight pair, this will go well with all kinds of looks. Besides, it is a unisex fashion accessory. You will also find a range of colour options in both frame and lens of this pair. Grab 65% off on it.

Vincent Chase By Lenskart | Full Rim Aviator Branded Latest and Stylish Sunglasses | Polarized and 100% UV Protected | Men & Women | Medium | VC 5158/P
65% off 697 1,999
Buy now

Price of sunglasses at a glance:

SunglassesPrice
 Fastrack UV Protected Square Men's Sunglasses  899.00
 Dervin Men's & Boy's Square Sunglasses  1,999.00
 EFERMONE® Polarized Sunglasses  2,999.00
 ELEGANTE Men's Square Sunglasses  1,499.00
 Vincent Chase By Lenskart | Full Rim Aviator Branded Sunglasses  1,999.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

