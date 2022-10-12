Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Women's jeans available at up to 55% off

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Jean is an everyday wear, wardrobe staple and a comfort wear for most women out there. Some of us live a good part of our life in a pair of jeans. So, yes, of course it has to be comfortable. Besides, the fit of the jeans is another important aspect. A flattering fit will boost a woman’s confidence, make her feel comfortable in her skin and self assured. A well fitted jeans can be the perfect pick-me-up as well for most women. In a quest to find our readers pairs of jeans with excellent fits, we scourged Amazon and found some really fine pairs. We have listed them in our list below.
Besides, the good news is you can buy more than one without worrying about budget, as Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is ongoing and, as part of it, one can grab massive discounts on jeans. So, scroll down to take a look at our picks.
Miss Chase Women's Stretchable Denim Jeans
This pair of denim jeans for women comes in skinny fit. Its material composition is 78% denim, 21% polyester and 1% elastane. It has a high rise waistline and stretchy fabric. Available in black colour, this one makes for a good pick. It has pockets as well in which you can carry keys, mobile etc. Grab this one at 54% off.
Miss Chase Women's Stretchable Denim Jeans
Looking for a daily wear jeans that has a flattering fit? This pair of denim jeans is likely to fit the bill. It has a stretchy fabric and is made from 78% denim, 21% polyester and 1% elastane. It has a high rise waistline and is available in navy blue colour. The skinny fit of this pair of jeans will make women feel confident and assured in their skin. Get it at 55% off.
Levi's Women's Regular Jeans
This pair of jeans from Levi’s ranks high on fit, style and comfort factors. It is made from good quality cotton fabric and is skin-friendly. Available in black colour, this one is perfect to wear to the workplace, holidays, parties and even casual wear. Grab this pair at 50% off. It can be hand washed and is a must buy.
Levi's Women's Skinny Fit Jeans
This pair of super skinny fit jeans for women has an excellent fit. It is flattering and makes one feel confident in one's skin. The material composition of this pair of jeans is 74% cotton, 24% polyester and 2% elastane. Available in black colour, it will last you for years to come, thanks to its durable fabric. Grab 48% off on it.
Levi's Women's 710 Super Skinny Fit Jeans
A super skinny fit pair of jeans made from Levi’s will easily become a favourite of women from different age groups. It is available in chic black colour. A durable and skin-friendly fabric, women will feel comfortable and at ease in this garment. Grab 47% off on it. It comes with pockets as well. A must buy, this will look flattering on women.
|Apparels
|Price
|Miss Chase Women's Stretchable Denim Jeans
|₹898.00 - ₹975.00
|Miss Chase Women's Stretchable Denim Jeans
|₹848.00
|Levi's Women's Regular Jeans
|₹1,100.00
|Levi's Women's Skinny Fit Jeans
|₹1,049.00
|Levi's Women's 710 Super Skinny Fit Jeans
|₹1,269.00 - ₹1,679.00
