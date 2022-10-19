Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Women's jeans up for grabs, up to 63% off

Grab pairs of jeans for women at attractive prices.

For most women, a pair of jeans is comfort wear. It is a wardrobe staple that they simply can't do without. A versatile garment too, you can throw on a pair of jeans with a long kurta, a shirt, sweater, crop top, kaftan and whatnot! It is important to have a nice and well-fitted pair of jeans in rotation. A pair of jeans with a flattering fit can work as the perfect pick-me-up too, as women feel more confident and assured in their skin. There are a number of options in this category that are up for grabs, courtesy Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. You can grab as much as 63% off on them. We have curated a list of some amazing pairs of jeans from the likes of Levi’s and Miss Chase that we hope you will love. Scroll on to take a look at our selections for you. Happy shopping!



Miss Chase Women's Skinny Fit Denim Jeans

This pair of skinny fit jeans has a stretchy fabric. It has a high rise waistline and is made from 69% cotton, 29% polyester and 2% elastane fabrics. A comfortable sartorial option, this one is available in navy blue colour. You can grab 55% off on this pair of well-fitted jeans. It is perfect for everyday wear and can be machine washed.

Levi's Women's 710 Super Skinny Fit Jeans

This pair of jeans for women from Levi’s comes in skinny fit. It is available in blue colour and has a flattering fit. Women will feel more confident and comfortable in their skin in their garment. One can grab this one at 48% off. A must buy, women from varying age groups will love wearing this one again and again.

Miss Chase Stretchable Denim Jeans

This pair of skinny fit jeans is made from denim fabric that is stretchy and super comfortable to wear. It has a high rise waistline and has a great fit. Super comfortable and super flattering, this pair of jeans will easily become a favourite of women from different age groups. There's 59% off on this one. It will make for a good addition to one's collection.

Levi's Women's 710 Super Skinny Fit Jeans

A pair of black, skinny fit pair of jeans from Levi’s is an easy yes for most women. This one’s fit is impeccable and women will feel a surge of confidence wearing this one. It comes with pockets and has a comfortable feel to it. Grab this one at a whopping 50% off. You will love wearing this from time to time.

Miss Chase Stretchable Denim Jeans This pair of skinny fit denim jeans from Miss Chase has a high rise waistline. It is available in black colour and has been tailored to perfection. The flattering fit, comfortable fit are the twin factors that make this pair of jeans an absolute must buy. You can get this pair of jeans at 63% off. Besides, its fabric is also super durable.

Price of jeans for women at a glance:

Apparel Price Miss Chase Women's Skinny Fit Denim Jeans ₹ 848.00 Levi's Women's 710 Super Skinny Fit Jeans ₹ 1,311.00 - ₹ 1,312.00 Miss Chase Stretchable Denim Jeans ₹ 805.00 - ₹ 974.50 Levi's Women's 710 Super Skinny Fit Jeans ₹ 1,198.00 - ₹ 1,199.00 Miss Chase Stretchable Denim Jeans ₹ 848.00