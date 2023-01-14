Story Saved
New Delhi 17oCC
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023
New Delhi 17oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 65% off on these fancy boots

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jan 14, 2023 08:00 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Amazon Republic Day Sale: If you have been eyeing your favourite boots, then now is the time to pick them up as the Republic Day sale is here.

product info
Amazon Republic Day Sale: You can get attractive discounts on boots for women.

There are five things women just can't resist - handbags, clothes, jewellery, makeup items and shoes. If the last item (footwear) is your big weakness, then now is the time to explore online platforms like Amazon as the Republic Day sale is on.

In footwear, one ought to have all kinds of shoes. While Indian women have historically opted for sandals and slippers, it it time to invest in all kinds of footwear. One of the most fancy and utility oriented footwear types is a pair of boots. Wear them with skirts or with a pair of jeans and you are sure to stand out in a crowd.

We have curated a list of smart-looking boots from all kinds of brands. The sale prices will be accessible to Amazon Prime users from Jan 14 while the rest can avail discounts from Jan 15 onwards. The sale ends on Jan 20.

Do take a look.

DEEANNE LONDON Womens Boots

This pair of boots is a mid calf one and comes with a lace-up closure. It is made of leather and has a round toe. Soles of this pair are made using non-slip polyurethane which makes it highly elastic and supple. It provides long-lasting comfort. The leather is durable and soft and is comfortable while being fashionable. It is available in three colours - black, brown and wine-red. You can get 17% off on this product.

cellpic
DEEANNE LONDON Women's (218-47) Brown Boot (40)
3.6 (97)
3.6 (97)
Get Price

Gardin women's Black boot with zipper and buckle

This pair of boots has been made using faux leather. It is very comfortable to wear and looks glamorous too. It comes with a zipped closure and has a pointed toe style. It has block heels which makes it easy to walk around for long hours. It is ideal as an everyday wear option and perfect for all kinds of casual outings. It is available at 65% off.

cellpic 65% off
Gardin women's Black boot with zipper and buckle
4.1 (9)
4.1 (9)
65% off
1,749 4,999
Buy now

Bella Toes Women/Girls Stylish Heeled Boots

This fashionable pair of boots is made using faux leather and comes with a zip closure. It has rount toe style and has a slight block heel. Its sole is made of TPR (thermoplastic rubber) and it has a high-top ankle style. It comes with cushioned footbed and is available in two colours - tan and black. It is available at 58% discount.

cellpic 58% off
Bella Toes Women/Girls Black Stylish Heeled Ankle Length Boots -221, black,8 UK
4 (7)
4 (7)
58% off
1,099 2,599
Buy now

Clarks Cora BraidBoot Burgundy Suede

This is a very attractive-looking pair of boots and is ideal for mild winters. It comes with a slip-on closure and has a round toe style. It also has a flared heel and is not water resistant. While its sole is made of leather, its upper material is made of what the makers call "other" material. It is available in just one colour - Burgundy. You can expect a 60% discount on this product.

cellpic 52% off
Clarks Cora BraidBoot Burgundy Suede UK-7
1 (1)
1 (1)
52% off
3,349 6,999
Buy now

DEEANNE LONDON Women's Leather Boots

This footwear is available in the classic boot style. Made of leather, it comes with a zip closure and has what the makers call Almond Toe. It has wedge heel and comes with non-slip polyurethane soles. It ensures high elasticity, suppleness and gives long-lasting comfort. It is available at 45% discount.

cellpic
DEEANNE LONDON Women's Brown-1 (968) Leather Boots (41)
3.6 (78)
3.6 (78)
Get Price

Price of boots at a glance:

ProductPrice
DEEANNE LONDON Womens Boots 3,000
Gardin women's Black boot with zipper and buckle 4,999
Bella Toes Women/Girls Stylish Heeled Boots 2,599
Clarks Cora BraidBoot Burgundy Suede 6,999
DEEANNE LONDON Women's Leather Boots 2,000

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

RELATED STORIES
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Avail up to 56% off on Puma men's clothes
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 76% off on kids clothing like jumpsuits
Amazon Republic Day Sale: Analog watches are up for grabs, get up to 55% off
Amazon Republic Day sale: Enjoy up to 40% off on Guess handbags
A complete buying guide for moisturisers for acne-prone skin
fashion FOR LESS