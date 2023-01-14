Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 65% off on these fancy boots

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
There are five things women just can't resist - handbags, clothes, jewellery, makeup items and shoes. If the last item (footwear) is your big weakness, then now is the time to explore online platforms like Amazon as the Republic Day sale is on.
In footwear, one ought to have all kinds of shoes. While Indian women have historically opted for sandals and slippers, it it time to invest in all kinds of footwear. One of the most fancy and utility oriented footwear types is a pair of boots. Wear them with skirts or with a pair of jeans and you are sure to stand out in a crowd.
We have curated a list of smart-looking boots from all kinds of brands. The sale prices will be accessible to Amazon Prime users from Jan 14 while the rest can avail discounts from Jan 15 onwards. The sale ends on Jan 20.
Do take a look.
DEEANNE LONDON Womens Boots
This pair of boots is a mid calf one and comes with a lace-up closure. It is made of leather and has a round toe. Soles of this pair are made using non-slip polyurethane which makes it highly elastic and supple. It provides long-lasting comfort. The leather is durable and soft and is comfortable while being fashionable. It is available in three colours - black, brown and wine-red. You can get 17% off on this product.
Gardin women's Black boot with zipper and buckle
This pair of boots has been made using faux leather. It is very comfortable to wear and looks glamorous too. It comes with a zipped closure and has a pointed toe style. It has block heels which makes it easy to walk around for long hours. It is ideal as an everyday wear option and perfect for all kinds of casual outings. It is available at 65% off.
Bella Toes Women/Girls Stylish Heeled Boots
This fashionable pair of boots is made using faux leather and comes with a zip closure. It has rount toe style and has a slight block heel. Its sole is made of TPR (thermoplastic rubber) and it has a high-top ankle style. It comes with cushioned footbed and is available in two colours - tan and black. It is available at 58% discount.
Clarks Cora BraidBoot Burgundy Suede
This is a very attractive-looking pair of boots and is ideal for mild winters. It comes with a slip-on closure and has a round toe style. It also has a flared heel and is not water resistant. While its sole is made of leather, its upper material is made of what the makers call "other" material. It is available in just one colour - Burgundy. You can expect a 60% discount on this product.
DEEANNE LONDON Women's Leather Boots
This footwear is available in the classic boot style. Made of leather, it comes with a zip closure and has what the makers call Almond Toe. It has wedge heel and comes with non-slip polyurethane soles. It ensures high elasticity, suppleness and gives long-lasting comfort. It is available at 45% discount.
|Product
|Price
|DEEANNE LONDON Womens Boots
|₹3,000
|Gardin women's Black boot with zipper and buckle
|₹4,999
|Bella Toes Women/Girls Stylish Heeled Boots
|₹2,599
|Clarks Cora BraidBoot Burgundy Suede
|₹6,999
|DEEANNE LONDON Women's Leather Boots
|₹2,000
