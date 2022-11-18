Amazon sale: Fetch sunglasses for women at up to 75% off

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Sunglasses make a person look smart. They also impact one’s confidence positively. Especially in the winter season, sunglasses are a must to wear on a daily basis. They protect one from the UV rays of the sun and round off the overall look too in absolute style. When it comes to variety, one can find many options in different shapes, lens and frame colours. When buying sunglasses, one must look for comfort and durability factors. Besides, the more lightweight the pair is, the better it is.
There are many options available on Amazon. We have rounded up the ones on which you can get a stellar discount too. This is the time to buy a number of pairs of sunglasses for an everyday classy look. Do check out the colour variants in each of the listed options as well. Scroll on to take a closer look at our selections.
Joopin Oversized Polarized Sunglasses for Women
If you have a thing for oversized sunglasses, then this pair of sunglasses would perfectly fit the bill. Available in oval butterfly shape, women will feel a surge of confidence on wearing this fashion plus utility accessory. Not only will it spruce up the overall look of women, this pair will also keep their eyes protected from the UV rays. Comfortable to wear for long hours and lightweight, you can grab this pair at 15% off.
JIM HALO Flat Top Shield Sunglasses Square Mirror Rimless Glasses
Bold and sassy, this pair of sunglasses is sure to take your style quotient several notches higher. The square-shaped sunglasses protect the eyes from the harmful UV rays. There are many colour options available in both the frame and lens of this pair of sunglasses. Women will look attractive wearing these sunglasses, and how. There is 27% off on this pair.
GREY JACK Square Polarized Metal Frame Sunglasses
This pair of square-shaped sunglasses is a fine quality fashion accessory. Step out in style wearing these and you will never fail to make a statement. Its frame is made from metal and there are two colours available in the lens - deep yellow and black. An ultra lightweight pair of sunglasses, you can bank on its durability. Get it at 42% off.
Voyage UV Protected Round Men & Women Sunglasses
A pair of round sunglasses, this one is a unisex pair. A stylish fashionable accessory, it has a black coloured frame and lens. Women will exude class and oomph in these sunglasses. Besides, these sunglasses also help protect the eyes of the person wearing it from the UV rays. The frame is made from metal material, while the lens is made from plastic polymer. Fetch it at 75% off.
Vincent Chase Eyewear By Lenskart
This stylish pair of cat eye sunglasses for women ranks high on style quotient. It has a brown coloured frame and grey coloured lens. Lightweight and high impact resistant, this pair of sunglasses will amp up one's overall look in no time. Besides, it also serves a utility purpose, and that is, it shields your eyes from the harmful UV rays. So, grab this one now at 50% off.
|Sunglasses
|Price in Rs
|Joopin Oversized Polarized Sunglasses for Women
|1,299
|JIM HALO Flat Top Shield Sunglasses Square Mirror Rimless Glasses
|1,599
|GREY JACK Square Polarized Metal Frame Sunglasses
|1,999
|Voyage UV Protected Round Men & Women Sunglasses
|3,000
|Vincent Chase Eyewear By Lenskart
|1,999.00
