Story Saved
New Delhi 22oCC
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
New Delhi 22oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Amazon sale: Get attractive discounts on clothes for men, women and kids

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Dec 08, 2022 20:31 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Amazon has sale on a regular basis and picking everyday wear from the online platform for all in the family - men, women and kids is always a great idea.

product info
Amazon sale: Jackets for men, sweatshirts for women and pajama pants for kids are up for grabs.

For a young family, there is no better an attraction than shopping for the whole family - man, woman and child. If you happen to be single, then too browsing online and checking out the latest trends in clothes and seeking attractive discounts on your favourite garment is always a good idea. If you have little children at home, then as a young parent you would know the disappointment at seeing your kids outgrow clothes in months.

Whatever be your urge and need, it is a good time to check out the attractive discounts as part of the "Deal of the Day" programme on Amazon. There are options for jackets for men, sweatshirts for women and pajama pant set for children. If you are lucky, you can get as much as 74% discount on them (please note that discount varies across sub categories).

We have curated a list of such products which you should definitely check out and go ahead and buy them. Check them out here.

Ben Martin Men's Quilted Bomber Jacket

This smart-looking quilted bomber jacket is available in 21 different colour combinations. A bulk of them come in colours like black, grey, mustard, red, maroon among others. This regular fit jacket is made of 100% nylon. This quilted jacket has a buttoned closure and is ideal as casual wear. There is an attractive 74% discount on this garment.

cellpic
Ben Martin Men's Bomber Jacket (BMW-JKT-FS-18012-BLK-44A_Black_2XL)
77% off 799 3,499
Buy now

Campus Sutra Men Jacket

This is a regular fit jacket and has a distinct laidback style. This activewear jacket has been made using top-grade and durable material. The nature of fabric is such that it holds its shape throughout the day and makes you feel relaxed always. It comes with full sleeves and combines warmth and comfort to lend a casual and cool vibe. It can easily be machine washed. This jacket is available at a 64% discount.

Alan Jones Clothing Women's Cotton Hooded Neck Sweatshirt

This is an attractive-looking sweatshirt and comes with a hooded neckline.  It is available in as many as 18 different solid colours and so you will be spoilt for choice. This regular fit sweatshirt is made of 100% cotton - while it may not be the best choice of warm clothes in northern India right now, in the rest of India, it can be an ideal option to battle mild winter chill. You can get a 53% discount on this sweatshirt. 

cellpic
Alan Jones Clothing Women's Solid Cotton Hooded Sweatshirt (WM17-SS01_Black_XL)
47% off 799 1,499
Buy now

JUNEBERRY Women Sweatshirt with Hoodies

This full sleeves sweatshirt is for those of us who love to keep things ‘casually chic’. Made using warm fleece material, this is a hooded neck jacket and will keep you warm and snug for a long time and thanks to the use of fleece, you do not need too much layering either. This is an ideal winter wear for women and is available in as many as 10 attractive solid colours. There's a 70% off on this product.

cellpic
JUNEBERRY Hoodie for Women, Winter Hoodies for Women, Full Sleeves Womens Hoodies, Cotton Fleece Sweat Shirt for Women, Neck Hooded Full Sleeve Sweatshirt, Winter Wear for Women (3XL) Light Green
70% off 599 1,999
Buy now

Minicult Cotton Pajama Pants with All Over Print for Boys and Girls

This pajama pant set is ideal for your little munchkin, especially in the winters when clothes take an age to dry. It is always a good option to have many pant sets. This regular fit pajama pant set is available in a pack of 5 and come in a range of attractive colours and eye-catching prints. There are at least four different sets of these pajama pants up for grabs. You can avail a cool 72% discount on this product.     

cellpic
minicult Cotton Pajama Pants with All Over Print for Boys and Girls (7-8 Years)(Mix)(Pack of 5) Multicolour
70% off 889 2,999
Buy now

Price of clothes for men, women and children at a glance:

ProductPrice
Ben Martin Men's Quilted Bomber Jacket 3,499.00
Campus Sutra Men Jacket 2,499.00
Alan Jones Clothing Women's Cotton Hooded Neck Sweatshirt 1,499.00
JUNEBERRY Women Sweatshirt with Hoodies 1,999.00
minicult Cotton Pajama Pants 2,999.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon sale: Get up to 79% off on jackets for men and women
Amazon sale: Ace the winter look in men's jackets, get up to 78% off
Best Park Avenue perfumes have lingering and aromatic scents
Best oil control face creams for men manage oil production and hydrate skin
Best shaving razors are those that give a clean shave without cuts and nicks
fashion FOR LESS