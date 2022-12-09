Amazon sale: Grab up to 70% off on men's jackets from Allen Solly and Qube

We are into December and much of north India is preparing for the sever cold - as temperatures dip to 2 or 3 degree Celsius and icy winds from the Himalayas hit the plains, winters can become tough to navigate. Not, however, if you have prepared yourself well. And one of ways to present an effective counter to severe winter is to arm oneself with a good winter wear. A good jacket, for instance, can go a long way in ensuring that cold mornings and late evenings are actually enjoyable.

Another factor that makes winter a big bore for the 'fashionable' in you is the demand to layer up to stay warm. Jackets, however, are a stylish garment while being fuss-free and easy to maintain.

We have bunched together a number of such jackets for your perusal. The good news is that there attractive deals available on these jackets as part of the “Deal of the Day” initiative on Amazon. Please note that discounts vary from size to size. Do take a look.

Allen Solly Men's Jacket

This jacket from Allen Solly is available in two colours - maroon and Navy blue - and both of them look really attractive. This regular fit jacket is ideal for all kinds of casual outings - a dash to the local market, visiting a friend or relative's home, hanging out with friends on wintry evenings, or a stroll in the neighbourhood park. Made using 100% Polyester fabric, it is an extremely lightweight garment but should only be dry cleaned. There 51% off on it.