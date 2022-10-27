Story Saved
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Best Red Tape kids footwear are lightweight and comfy

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Oct 27, 2022 13:12 IST
Summary:

Kids footwear options in Red Tape brand offer good variety and are super comfortable to wear. Read on to see options in the category.

Footwear options for kids from Red Tape offer supreme comfort.

Buying footwear for kids can be a real hassle. They outgrow every footwear type very soon and the endeavour to find a comfortable pair of shoes is pretty much never ending. While comfort is the key in deciding the footwear option, what is equally important is to look for stylish and cute-looking pairs that can go well with multiple outfits. There are many options available on Amazon. We shortlisted some of them that are super comfortable, high on style factor and at the same time lightweight.

They are from an established brand called Red Tape. The sole of the shoes is durable overall tour listed options rate 10 on 10. There are many colour options available in the shoes. Scroll through the list below to take a look at our favourites from the brand. Your kids will be delighted to wear the shoes listed below.

1. Red Tape Unisex-Child Rtk014 Walking Shoe
This pair of sneakers for boys have a striking appeal about it. Available in multiple colour options, this one makes for an attractive option indeed. The sole is made from ethylene vinyl acetate and it is quite durable. It comes with hook and loop closure and has a medium shoe width. Both stylish and comfortable, there is every reason why you must buy this pair.

Red Tape Unisex Kids Silver And Blue Sports Shoes
2. Red Tape Unisex-Child Rtk0191a Sports Shoes
This pair of sports shoes comes in many different colours. Easy to wear and remove, this one comes with a velcro closure. The sole is made from ethylene vinyl acetate. A striking-looking pair, it is unisex, and hence, will make for a great addition indeed. Kids can wear this pair both indoors and outdoors, as they promise optimum comfort.

Red Tape Unisex Kids Black Sports Shoes
3. Red Tape Unisex-Child Rtk021 Walking Shoe
This pair of walking shoes for kids is available in blue, pink and navy colours. The shoes have a medium width and are easy to wear and remove. It ranks high on both comfort and style, kids will love wearing these shoes with every attire. The sole of these shoes is made from ethylene vinyl acetate. These shoes can be worn with every attire, making them a versatile option.

Red Tape Unisex Kids Red Sports Shoes
4. Red Tape Unisex-Child Rtk023 Walking Shoe
This pair of shoes is meant for walking purpose. Its sole is made from ethylene vinyl acetate material. It comes with a velcro closure and is a perfect pair to introduce to kids’ collection. The best part is it is unisex and can be worn by both boys and girls. There are some colour options available in this pair too. Super comfortable and lightweight, walking in the pair will be a breeze.

Red Tape Unisex Kids Navy Sports Shoes
5. Red Tape Unisex-Child Rtk015 Walking Shoe
This pair of walking shoes for kids is unisex. The infusion of multiple colours in this pair of shoes makes it look striking and attractive. Available in quite a few colour combinations, it makes immense sense to introduce this one to kids’ collection. The sole of this pair is ethylene vinyl acetate and it is super durable too. It comes with hook and loop closure. Buy it now.

Red Tape Unisex Kids Blue Sports Shoes
Price of Red Tape footwear for kids at a glance:

 ProductPrice
 Red Tape Unisex-Child Rtk014 Walking Shoe  724.36 -  1,379.00 
 Red Tape Unisex-Child Rtk0191a Sports Shoes  836.94 -  1,343.00 
 Red Tape Unisex-Child Rtk021 Walking Shoe  874.00 -  1,049.00 
 Red Tape Unisex-Child Rtk023 Walking Shoe  976.96 -  1,289.00 
 Red Tape Unisex-Child Rtk015 Walking Shoe  916.70 -  1,379.00 

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

