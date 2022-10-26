Story Saved
Best Liberty kids footwear are perfect in every way

  Published on Oct 26, 2022 19:59 IST
Footwear options in kids category of Liberty promise comfort and style. Read on to see top picks.

Footwear options for kids from Liberty offer variety and look cool.

When it comes to buying footwear for boys and girls, parents can have a hard time. Since kids are fussy and for them comfort level and fit type is super important, the struggle of finding the right pairs is indeed real. There are many options available online, but not all of them are comfortable and stylish. A good footwear option for kids should be super comfortable, high on style factor and at the same time durable too.

We have rounded up some options for both boys and girls from an established brand called Liberty. The sole of some is anti-slip and water-resistant and all of them are super durable. Options from this brand are super cool and comfortable. Besides, there are colour options too. Scroll through the list below to take a look at our favourites from the brand. Your kids will thank you for sure. So, happy shopping!

1.Liberty boys Slipper
This pair of slippers features an attractive print on it. Available in red, blue and black colours, this one is a comfortable and cool pair to introduce to one's collection. The sole and the upper material of this pair is ethylene vinyl acetate. A durable pair, it is designed for boys and they will surely love it. Buy it now.

cellpic
Liberty A-HA Boys AHA-127E RED CASUAL House Slippers-11C
55% off 180 399
Buy now

2. Liberty Boy Black Sandal
This pair of sandals has a sole made from ethylene vinyl acetate material. It comes with a pull on closure and is perfect for both indoor and outdoor wear. There are a number of colour options available in this pair. Super comfortable and stylish, this pair of sandals is a must buy and will make for a great addition to one's collection.

cellpic
Liberty Boy LPMXT-833 Black Sandal-25
10% off 449 499
Buy now

3. Liberty Boys Bastian-2e Sneaker
This pair of sneakers for boys is available in green, blue and grey colours. The shoes have a medium width and have a pull-on closure. The pair ranks high on both comfort and style. A must have, boys will love wearing these everyday. Besides, the upper material of these shoes is canvas. These shoes can be worn with every attire, making it a versatile option.

cellpic
Liberty Lucy & Luke Boys BASTIAN-2E Green Casual Shoe-11C
50% off 400 799
Buy now

4. Liberty Boy Black Sandal
This pair of sandals from Liberty is available in black, purple and blue colours. Its sole is made from polyurethane and it is super easy to wear them. The best qualities about this pair is that it is non-slip, shock-absorbing and wear-resistant. A striking-looking pair, this one will make for a great addition indeed. It is suitable to wear both indoors and outdoors.

cellpic
Liberty Boy KDL-004 Purple Sandal-23
45% off 384 699
Buy now

5. Liberty Boy Peach Sneaker
This pair of sneakers for boys looks smart and fun. The infusion of multiple colours in this pair makes it an attractive option indeed. The sole is made from polyurethane and it is a durable pair. There are three colour options available in this pair. A lightweight pair, one can wear this to parties and outings. It is a must buy.

cellpic
Liberty Boy FLYNN-26 Red Sneaker-09C
40% off 359 599
Buy now

Price of Liberty kids footwear at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
 Liberty boys Slipper 269.00 - 959.00
 Liberty Boy Black Sandal 269.00 - 959.00
 Liberty Boys Bastian-2e Sneaker 400.00
 Liberty Boy Black Sandal  349.00 - 629.00
 Liberty Boy Peach Sneaker 359.00 - 599.00

