Story Saved
New Delhi 35oCC
Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Monday, Aug 22, 2022
New Delhi 35oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Casual shoes for men are all about comfort and daily wear convenience

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Aug 22, 2022 17:30 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

A pair of casual shoes for men is what one needs to go about one's daily work with absolute ease. Comfort and durability are its most important features but if it can be stylish too, then nothing like it.

product info
Casual shoes for men are usually sneakers or canvas shoes.

Footwear is one essential item in our day-to-day life that we simply can't do without. While there are some shoes we buy to wear on special occasions like weddings and birthdays, we do require shoes for our day-to-day activities. In fact, one must take greater care in looking for and buying shoes that are meant as casual wear. The reason being that these shoes see greater wear and tear. Hence, the need for them to be tough, durable and long-lasting. The good news is there are number of casual wear shoes available in the market. Even better is the fact that many of them are easily available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon.

We went through Amazon to look for such shoes and have curated a list that we are certain that you will benefit from. Some of them are sneakers, while other are made of canvas. One of them is made using denim cloth. All of them come with good-quality sole. All of this ensures that they are soft on the feet and are durable too. Check out our list and make a suitable selection.

B.R.K. Men's Denim Casual Shoe

This pair of casual shoes in available in five different colours, namely blue, coffee, mehendi, tan and black. This pair of shoes has a sole made using polyvinyl chloride and comes with a lace-up closure. It has a medium shoe width. Its upper material is denim. The sizes start at 6UK and go up to 10UK. It has checkered pattern on the denim, which makes it look super smart.

cellpic
B.R.K. Men's Denim Casual Shoe (Blue, Numeric_9)
54% off 459 999
Buy now

ROCKFIELD Men's Black Sneaker Casual Shoes
This shoe is available in just one colour combination - black and gold. The sizes start from 6UK and go up to 10UK. It comes with a lace-up closure and it has a medium shoe width. It has a sole made of fabric and is a durable and very comfortable pair of shoes. While comfort is its central strong feature, it is also a stylish and trendy pair.

cellpic
ROCKFIELD Men's Black Sneaker Casual Shoes for Men's 3402 (Black, Numeric_7)
53% off 699 1,499
Buy now

Casual Wing Sneakers Shoes Lightweight for Men
This pair of attractive shoes is also available in just one colour combination - white and black. The sizes start from 6UK and and go up to 10UK. It comes with a sole made of ethylene vinyl acetate and has a lace-up closure. The shoe width is medium. The material used to make this pair of shoes is canvas and mesh. Though is dubbed ‘casual’ wear shoes by its makers, it is a very versatile one and can be worn for sports, running, gym and training purposes too. People with special needs too can wear them. What's more if one is adventurous enough, one can wear them with ethnic and traditional wear as well.

cellpic
Casual Wing Sneakers Shoes Lightweight for Men Black Made in India (Numeric_9)
55% off 449 999
Buy now

KADELLI Canvas Outdoor Casual Shoes for Men
This pair of shoes is available in three different colour combinations - black, grey and white. It comes with a lace-up closure and has a medium shoe width. Its upper material is made of mix of breathable cotton and nylon material. It is easily washable and is perfect for all seasons - be it winter, summer and rainy season. It is a versatile wear and can be worn for running, gym workouts, morning walks and sporting activities like basketball and badminton.

cellpic
KADELLI Canvas Outdoor Casual Shoes for Men's_CB-3069 White
60% off 1,399 3,499
Buy now

Woodland Men's Leather Casual Shoes

This pair of shoes is available in four different colours - camel, khaki, blue and black. The sizes it is available in begin from 5UK and go up to 11 UK. The sole of this pair of shoes is rubber while the upper material is made using leather. It has a lace-up closure and comes with a medium shoe width. This is not a sport shoe and works well as a casual wear for regular lifestyle.

cellpic
Woodland Men's Camel Leather Sneakers - (11 UK)
40% off 2,157 3,595
Buy now

Price of casual shoes for men at a glance:

ProductPrice
B.R.K. Men's Denim Casual Shoe 999.00
ROCKFIELD Men's Black Sneaker Casual Shoes for Men 1,499.00
Casual Wing Sneakers Shoes Lightweight for Men 999.00
KADELLI Canvas Outdoor Casual Shoes for Men 3,499.00
Woodland Men's Leather Casual Shoes 3,595.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Top OPPO mobile phones under 10,000
Earrings for women enhance one's beauty and have an endless appeal
Best cream for glowing skin fights signs of ageing like dark spots, pigmentation
Apple cider vinegar for beautiful skin: A health tonic that gives great results
Face serums for dark spots give brightness and glow by attacking melanin
fashion FOR LESS