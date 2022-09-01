Flying Machine shirts for men offer comfort and style in equal measure

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
If there is one garment for men that gives the classic gentleman look, then it has to be the vanilla shirt. It has the most basic of designs but is also the most effective. It makes men look smart and presentable and is also easy to handle. Thanks to its front open buttoned design, it is absolutely easy to wear and remove. Shirts come in with a lot of variations too - some are fitted, some loose, lots of them have variations thanks to their collar design. Some are full sleeves while others have half sleeves.
The markets are full of a number of brands, big and small, and one of them is Flying Machine. This is entirely an Indian brand. The shirts of this brand are durable, stylish and affordable.
If you are looking for options, then Amazon is a good place to look for them. We have bunched together some of the best shirts from Flying Machine for your perusal. Check them out here.
Flying Machine Men's Casual Shirt
This is a slim fit shirt and looks very smart. This is a 100% cotton shirt and comes with full shirt and has a classic collar. This brown, blue, white coloured shirt is an ideal shirt as casual wear - stepping out for a drink with a friend? Slip into one of these shirts. Planning an outing with family for brunch? Trust this shirt to care of your garment needs. There's a 53% off on this shirt.
Flying Machine Men's Casual Shirt
This slim fit shirt is available in solid Navy shade and looks rather stylish. Made of cotton, this is a amazing shirt to wear. Featuring a classic collar and full sleeves, this is an ideal wear for all casual occasions - office day wear, after-work drinks party with buddies, college reunion or even a family dinner. There's a 24% off on this shirt.
Flying Machine Men's Casual Shirt
This is a 100% cotton shirt with prints all over it. While a shirt generally gives a formal look, but this printed shirt is a charming casual wear shirt. You can wear it to a picnic or a children's birthday party. This is slim fit shirt with a long sleeves. This is also a button down shirt. The sizes start from small size and going up to 2XL. This shirt is available at 53% off.
Flying Machine Men's Solid Regular Fit Shirt
This pristine white shirt is what one needs on a hot and humid summer day. This shirt features a classic collar with solid pattern. Wear it to your office board meeting or to the mundane ceremony of your best friend's son and chances are that in both the places, you will stand out. A classic white shirt works both as formal wear as well as informal wear. This shirt is available at a 50% discount.
Flying Machine Men's Solid Slim Fit Casual Shirt
This is yet another casual wear option that men will love. It is a solid coloured shirt and is a slim fit shirt. It has long sleeves and has traditional collars. The sizes start from XL and goes up to 2XL. While this shirt looks ideal as office wear, it can actually be far more versatile. Wear it on your first date, to your daughter's PTM or friend's engagement party. You can expect a 44% off on this shirt.
