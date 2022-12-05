Jackets for boys are wardrobe staple that keep one warm and cosy

Jackets are a winter essential that boys can't do without.

Boys love the winter season and one of the reasons is because they get to wear jackets. This garment is easily one of the most stylish apparels that offers comfort by keeping one warm and snug. In jackets also, there are a myriad of options. One can throw on a leather jacket if they’re in a mood to slay, a fleece jacket on a weekend to chill and unwind and a puffer jacket when travelling. Besides, another reason why boys are big on jackets is because with a jacket on they pretty much don’t need to wear more garments, for a jacket keeps one adequately warm. We have rounded up some of the jackets for boys in our list below. They come in colour options and rank high on both comfort and style quotients. Scroll on to take a look at them and add them to your cart right away.



Amazon Brand - Jam & Honey Boy's Jacket

This puffer jacket for boys is made from 100% polyester fabric. It is a stylish and attractive-looking jacket that boys from varying age groups will love to wear. It comes with an attached hoodie and two pockets in the front. You can also find three colour options in this garment. The jacket will definitely keep one warm and comfortable, keeping winter chill at bay.

Indian Terrain Boys' Jacket

This checkered jacket is love at first sight. It is made from 100% cotton fabric that is both soft and breathable. Best suitable to be worn on formal occasions or birthday party like events, this one can effortlessly take one's style quotient a notch up. Besides, the fit of the jacket is flattering to say the least.

AD & AV Boy's Solid Regular Jacket

This multicoloured puffer jacket looks striking, and how! It is travel friendly and super warm. You won't ever have to worry about layering your boy with too many clothes, because this alone can literally beat the winter chill. It comes in a regular fit and with a hoodie. It has a button closure and has a zipper too in the front. There are pockets too.

Leather Retail Baby Boy's Regular Jacket

This jacket is made from good quality faux leather that is both durable and stylish to look at. One can find a few colour options in this jacket - and all of them look super attractive. Boys can make a statement by throwing on this jacket on a sweater, a sweatshirt or a round neck tee. To further amp up the look, a pair of boots or sneakers can work wonders.

U.S. POLO ASSN. Boy's Regular Jacket

This jacket from the U.S. Polo comes in regular fit and with a hoodie. One can see the brand’s logo in the front as well. A comfortable jacket, it comes in Olive and navy colour combination. It keeps one warm enough and has pockets too in the front. Perfect for daily wear, you must grab your hands on this jacket right away.

Price of jacket for boys at a glance:

Jackets Price Amazon Brand - Jam & Honey Boy's Jacket ₹ 2,999.00 Indian Terrain Boys' Jacket ₹ 1,729.00 Leather Retail Baby Boy's Regular Jacket ₹ 1,199.00 AD & AV Boy's Solid Regular Jacket ₹ 1,195.00 U.S. POLO ASSN. Boy's Regular Jacket ₹ 1,374.55 - ₹ 1,923.00