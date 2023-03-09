Lancer shoes: You can keep these on for long hours, feel no discomfort

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
When buying shoes, different people look for different things in a pair of shoes. If you're someone who prioritises comfort and looking for a budget-friendly pair, then we have a brand in mind that will best meet your needs. It’s called Lancer. It has a great range of footwear options for men, women and kids. The shoes are lightweight, usually made from mesh fabric that allows air to pass through it and super affordable as well. No matter what purpose you need shoes for - be it running or walking - you can find all types of shoes in the brand.
To help you with selection, we have curated a list below that has options for men, women and kids as well. The footwear options come in a slew of colour options and promise optimum comfort. Scroll down to take a look at them.
LANCER Men's Mesh Sports Running & Walking Outdoor Shoes
This pair of shoes is designed for men. It is available in many colour options. The shoes come with lace-up closure and have a medium shoe width. The outer and inner material is made from mesh fabric that allows air to pass through it. Besides, its sole is made from phylon material. One can find many colour options in this one.
Lancer Kids Sports Shoes Black K-Rambo-122
This pair of shoes for kids is a cool option to introduce to the latter's collection. Comfortable and easy to wear for long hours, the shoes’ sole is made from ethylene vinyl acetate material. They are perfect to wear for multiple purposes - be it walking, running, other light sports activities. The knit upper material allows feet to remain cool and dry, thanks to air circulation. Available in black colour, this pair of shoes has a medium shoe width and lace-up closure.
LANCER Men's Sports & Outdoor Lace Up Running Shoes
Designed for men for running purpose, this pair of shoes from Lancer makes for a great option. The shoes are available in two colour variants - navy blue and grey and navy blue and green. Both look striking in appearance and are super comfortable as well. Lightweight and budget-friendly, these shoes are an absolute must-haves in every man’s footwear collection.
LANCER Kids Sport and Outdoor Lace Up Running Shoes
This pair of running shoes is designed for running purpose and for kids. The sole of these shoes is made from ethylene vinyl acetate material. One can find many colour options in this pair. Both the outer and inner materials of these shoes are made from mesh. Hence, the fabric allows air to easily pass through it, keeping feet dry at all times.
LANCER Womens Sports Shoes NBL CRYSTAL-FN-102/SA, 5-6 UK
Who doesn't like a pair of slip-on shoes? This pair is one such pair and is therefore super easy to slip into and get out of. The material it is made from is mesh and the best part of the pair is how lightweight it feels. One can feel absolutely comfortable walking in this pair of shoes. The soft EVA sole makes it super easy for women to perform many activities like running, jogging etc. while wearing the shoes.
|Product
|Price
|Lancer Men's Black and Maroon Synthetic Shoes -6
|₹ 1,199
|LANCER Kids Sports Shoes Black K-Rambo-122 (5UK)
|₹ 778
|LANCER Men's RAMBO-125NBL-SGRY-43 Navy Blue/Grey Sports & Outdoor Lace Up Running Shoes (9 UK)
|₹ 1,039
|LANCER Boys' Grey & Red Running Shoes - 4 UK
|₹ 714
|LANCER Womens Sports Shoes NBL CRYSTAL-FN-102/SA, 5-6 UK
|₹ 599
