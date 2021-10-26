Midi dresses: Western wear that will flatter your Indian figure, best picks

A-line dresses are immensely popular, as they can be worn by women of various body types. While there may be variations, typically an A-line dress is usually a little fitted towards the top but gradually flares towards the bottom. This helps all body shapes and types to find an option.

While there are many options in A-line for kurtas among Indian wear, the craze of midi dresses has caught on in India. In case you are looking to invest in one, here are our best picks for you.



1. Harpa Women's A-Line Dress

This beautiful midi dress available in many floral prints is an ideal choice for you. With an A-line regular fit, this dress goes well beyond your knees. Its square neck will suit all body types. There is a size chart added next to the description which shows a size range from XS (extra small) to XL (extra large). Details of bust, waist and hip are also provided. It can be machine washed.

2. Bollyclues Women's Floral Maxi Dress

This vibrant, dark red floral printed midi dress is a perfect answer for casual wear. Its A-line fit will flaunt your curves, but hide your flaws. Made from crepe material, it is also very easy and comfortable to wear. This dress too needs a machine wash only and comes with a size chart. Best results are seen when paired with high heels as it goes right down and stops short at your ankle.

3. Hello Design Women Beige Frill Maxi Dress

Here’s another Georgette option that you must consider buying. This Beige maxi dress will suit all Indians as it is a neutral colour. An added advantage is its flare design. Please note that it too comes with a size chart, which you must study properly before ordering one. It is fit for machine wash.



4. Harpa Women's Synthetic A-Line Midi Dress

This A-line midi printed dress comes in 100% polyester fabric and can be hand washed in cold water. Ensure you dry it in shade for lasting colour. It comes with a round neck and three quarter sleeves. The dress is available in three variants – black, multicolour and red.

Also note that the actual colour may differ due to photographic lighting or your device settings.



