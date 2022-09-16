SIRIL sarees all about grace and beauty and women will love the colours

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
A saree is a sartorial choice that women simply can't resist. No matter what one's figure is like, no matter what age one belongs to and no matter which ethnicity one comes from, once a saree is draped well, it looks amazing on all.
In recent times, the saree has been sidelined to being a festive garment with casual western wear like jeans-and-t-shirt combo and salwar kameez taking centre stage. But if one is willing to be a bit more experimental and adventurous, then saree can easily be back as one's most natural choice of a garment.
Thing about a saree is that apart from its obvious sensuous appeal, it is also the natural garment to wear in a mostly hot and humid country like India. Now, if we have convinced you to see the saree in a whole new light, then Amazon is a good place to begin one's search and actually pick some as well. We have selected a bunch of attractive sarees from a brand called SIRIL, which we are sure, you will find rather appealing. Do take a look.
SIRIL Women's Bandhani Georgette Saree
If dull and subtle colours are your choice, then this saree is for you. If a saree that flatter your curves is what you are looking for, then too this should be your go-to saree. Made from georgette fabric, it is relatively easy to handle and wear. What makes it look really rich is the kind of work on it; it has a combination of prints as well as embroidery on it. This Bandhani printed saree has embroidery done in lace. Also available with it is an unstitched blouse piece, made of Bhagalpuri silk.
SIRIL Women's Lace & Bandhani Printed Georgette Saree
If bright shades are your preferred choices in sarees, then this one is definitely for you. Another georgette saree in bright red, this too features a combination of a printed saree with rich lace embroidery. Made in the Bandhani style and coming with an unstitched blouse in Bhagalpuri silk, this is definitely a festive wear. At 5.50 meters in length, it is good enough for a women of any size.
SIRIL Women's Floral Printed Chiffon Saree with Blouse
Here's a chiffon saree that you should not miss out on; be it a kitty party or your daughter's school fete, choosing this saree as your choice of a garment would definitely make you stand out in a crowd. The saree featured here is a printed saree in green but there are options available in colours such as orange, royal blue and yellow too. It is also easy to maintain and can be machine washed.
SIRIL Women's Bandhani Printed & Lace Chiffon Saree
Here's another gorgeous chiffon saree option for women. The one chosen in this profile in a Turmeric Yellow, but available on Amazon are as many 22 other attractive colours. This pretty saree is a printed one and has some lace work as well. Its blouse piece is also in chiffon and it should be hand washed. The blouse too is a printed one and looks very pretty.
SIRIL Women's Leheriya Printed Georgette Saree with Blouse
This saree is meant for the modern woman of today. Featuring strips as its print, this is a pretty Leheriya georgette saree e that every woman should keep in her closet. This black and white saree is a perfect choice for your office meeting, or an awards function. The blouse's fabric too is made of georgette fabric. Avoid machine wash as this saree should be hand washed.
|Product
|Price
|SIRIL Women's Bandhani Georgette Saree
|₹3,530
|SIRIL Women's Lace & Bandhani Printed Georgette Saree
|₹4,236
|SIRIL Women's Floral Printed Chiffon Saree with Blouse
|₹2,330
|SIRIL Women's Bandhani Printed & Lace Chiffon Saree
|₹2,397
|SIRIL Women's Leheriya Printed Georgette Saree with Blouse
|₹1,030
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.