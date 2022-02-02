Spruce up your look in leather skirt just like Ananya Panday. See top picks

A leather skirt is one of those pick-me-up apparels that can make your attire stand out, brighten your mood and elevate the overall vibe of your look. Recently, actor Ananya Panday was spotted wearing a bottle-green leather skirt during the promotion of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan and without any doubts, she aced the look. This thigh-skimming outfit can be worn over leggings and even on bare legs. A fine addition to your wardrobe, you must own a leather skirt for its sheer ability to turn around an otherwise plain look.



They are available in many styles and fabric. Some of them also have a metallic touch to them. Leather skirts make for super attractive apparels and are especially a go-to wear when going for clubbing, parties, date nights and honeymoon.

A must-have in every woman's closet, we have rounded up a few options from Amazon which can help you make a fashion statement without much of an effort. So, without wasting another second, scroll down and take a look at our picks in the list below.



1. Royal Finish Women Shiny Faux Leather Metallic Sexy Mini Skirt Dress

This skirt is made from the blend of faux leather and spandex. It looks attractive and glamourous and come with an elastic waistband. It can be both hand washed and machine washed and worn on occasions when you want to stand out in a crowd and make a fashion statement. One can wear it when going for clubbing, or on one's honeymoon. It has a metallic touch and is available in many striking colours.







2. 9 Impression Women Solid Faux Leather Pencil Skirts

The fabric used in the making of this pencil skirt is faux leather. This A-line apparel comes with a zipper and looks super attractive. It is available in a total three colour variants, all of which are striking and have a flattering appeal to them. It can be machine washed.





3. Spice it up Women's Metallic Wet Liquid Faux Leather Look Hot Fitted Mini Skirt

This metallic mini skirt is made of latex fabric, which feels soft on skin. It is comfortable to wear and the fabric is super stretchable. It hugs your figure and helps accentuate your curves. A nice pick, this skirt has a striking appeal to it. It is available in three appealing colour variants.



4. 9 Impression Women Solid Faux Leather Pencil Skirts

This pencil skirt is made of faux leather and has an A-line fit. It comes with a zipper and has a metallic touch to it. Also, you can check out the other striking colour variants available in this apparel. It can be worn when in celebratory mood or going out to a party. Besides, it can be machine washed.





