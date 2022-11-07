Sweaters for men: Options come aplenty in designs, colours and fabrics

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
It is that time of the year when there is a nip in the air. The mornings and evenings can see us feeling a chill. The days tend to get hot and a sweatshirt can see us through the time of the year. But in less than a month from now, the scene would have changed quite a lot, particularly in the northern parts of India. Not only the mornings and evenings, even the days will be cold. Even on sunny days, chilly winds from the Himalayas will ensure that we need to stay warm always. It is then that there will be a need to wear a sweater all through the day.
In the olden times, one of the things our mothers and grandmothers did best was knitted woollens for the family members. However, with changing times, the culture of knitting went out of fashion and everybody started to buy sweaters. One of the reasons could be that these new machine knitted sweaters looked for stylish and fashionable than the staid cuts our grandmothers would churn out. What's more is that new-age sweaters do not always come in pure wool. Many are a blend of different yarns - acrylic, polyester, cotton, or viscose. Each yarn has a different character and naturally styling them becomes convenient as against the regular hand-woven woollen sweaters.
Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Acrylic Blouson Sweater
This 100% acrylic sweater is available in nine different solid colours including black, mid blue, Ochere, Olive, red, rust, wine among others. This regular fit sweater features rib knit at collar and sleeves for better wash recovery and fitting. It comes with a classic V neck that makes it look stylish. Grab this smart sweater immediately.
GODFREY Winter Woolen Turtle Neck Sweater for Men
This regular fit sweater has been made using what the makers called ‘blended’ fabric and is designed to feel soft and warm at the same time. The fabric does not easily peel (a stage when aged fabric forms small balls and eventually fall) and the colour does not easily fade. It is available in 14 different solid colours. this full sleeves sweater can easily be hand washed.
Kvetoo Men High Neck Full Sleeve Winter Woolen Sweater
This regular fit sweater and is made of acrylic fabric. It is available in 23 different solid colours and easy to maintain as it can be hand washed at home. This regular fit sweater comes with a high neck design. This is a full sleeves sweater available in wool. This is great option in mild winters.
Aarbee Men's Blended V Neck Sweater
Here's another fine specimen of a sweater. This regular fit sweater is made using a blended material, as per the makers, though the individual materials of the blend are not mentioned. It comes with long sleeves and has a V neck. There are no other colour options and it is available on Amazon is only one colour - navy blue. It is easy to maintain and can be hand washed.
GODFREY Winter Woolen Turtle Neck Sweater for Men
This regular fit sweater is available in a host of solid colours including shades like grey, maroon, rust, Olive, Peacock green among many other colours. The fabric is such that it feels soft and warm. It does not peel and the colour stays intact for long time. This full sleeves sweater comes with a turtle neck and looks rather smart.
|Product
|Price
|Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Acrylic Blouson Sweater
|₹1,599.00
|GODFREY Winter Woolen Turtle Neck Sweater for Men
|₹1,799.00
|Kvetoo Men High Neck Full Sleeve Winter Woolen Sweater
|₹699.00
|Aarbee Men's Blended V Neck Sweater
|₹1,595.00
|GODFREY Winter Woolen Turtle Neck Sweater for Men
|₹1,799.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.