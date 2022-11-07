Sweaters for men: Options come aplenty in designs, colours and fabrics

It is that time of the year when there is a nip in the air. The mornings and evenings can see us feeling a chill. The days tend to get hot and a sweatshirt can see us through the time of the year. But in less than a month from now, the scene would have changed quite a lot, particularly in the northern parts of India. Not only the mornings and evenings, even the days will be cold. Even on sunny days, chilly winds from the Himalayas will ensure that we need to stay warm always. It is then that there will be a need to wear a sweater all through the day.

In the olden times, one of the things our mothers and grandmothers did best was knitted woollens for the family members. However, with changing times, the culture of knitting went out of fashion and everybody started to buy sweaters. One of the reasons could be that these new machine knitted sweaters looked for stylish and fashionable than the staid cuts our grandmothers would churn out. What's more is that new-age sweaters do not always come in pure wool. Many are a blend of different yarns - acrylic, polyester, cotton, or viscose. Each yarn has a different character and naturally styling them becomes convenient as against the regular hand-woven woollen sweaters.

Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Acrylic Blouson Sweater

This 100% acrylic sweater is available in nine different solid colours including black, mid blue, Ochere, Olive, red, rust, wine among others. This regular fit sweater features rib knit at collar and sleeves for better wash recovery and fitting. It comes with a classic V neck that makes it look stylish. Grab this smart sweater immediately.