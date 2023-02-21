Wildcraft bags promise durability, look stylish in appearance

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Whether you're a man or a woman, you will agree that when it comes to bag options, a backpack is always the most preferred and sought-after one. They allow for great hands-free experience. Duffle bags are also popular type of bags when it comes to travelling. These two types of bags are a must-have in your collection of bags. No matter whether you are a college goer, a student or a professional, we all need these aforementioned bags for different purposes.
One must always opt for bags after being totally satisfied with the quality of the wheels. The latter should be smooth and make no noise. You can also find USB port feature in the bags. If you're someone who is looking for attractive options in the category, then we suggest you check out our list below that will serve as a buying guide. All the listed options are from Wildcraft. They feature nice prints, come in striking colour options and are spacious enough. The best part is that the back and shoulder straps of these bags are padded - this will facilitate users in lugging the bags around. Scroll down to take a look.
Wildcraft Nylon 18 Inch Black Travel Duffle (Frisbee 2_Black)
This duffle bag is ideal for travel. It is made from nylon material and has a storage capacity of 30 litres. Available in black colour, it features the brand’s logo in the front. A lightweight bag, the material it is made from is also water resistant. Easy to lug around, both men and women can use it.
Wildcraft 44 Ltrs Blaze 3 Bike Top Blue Casual Backpack
This backpack is an attractive-looking bag that can be used for multiple purposes. Available in chic blue colour, this one features a tiger print on the front. It is made from polyester material and comes with a lining of nylon. The material is also water resistant. Besides, both the shoulder straps and back of the back are padded so that the user faces no discomfort or inconvenience in carrying it around.
Wildcraft Alpinist 55 Ltrs Green Rucksack (8903338000891)
This backpack has a capacity of 55 litres. It is a stylish and sturdy bag that you can carry with you when going on treks or exploring a new city. It gives one hands-free experience. There are three main compartments that are very spacious. Users can easily stash in their belongings in this bag without any hassle. Plus, the bag also comes with a waist belt. The padded back of the backpack allows the user to carry the accessory with absolute ease.
Wildcraft Unisex 3 Compartment Zipper Closure Backpack (Blue_Free Size)
This backpack is unisex and comes in free size. Available in striking blue colour, this one has three compartments and all of them come with zipper closure. There is a top handle as well as padded shoulder straps to facilitate carrying it around. Besides, it is also durable and lightweight. One can also see a nice print on it.
Wildcraft Nylon 7 inch Imp_Blue Travel Duffle (11550)
This travel duffle bag is made of nylon material. It comes with two main compartments that are spacious enough to stash in all one's essentials in a clutter-free manner. Available in a colour variant of blue, this one has a storage capacity of 22 litres. It also comes with a 5 years manufacturer warranty. One can also see pockets on the side. Overall, the bag looks very attractive in appearance.
