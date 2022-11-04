Winter socks for men keep feet warm and cosy

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Come winters and out come our socks. The warm and fuzzy feeling of wearing socks and basking in the warmth of our feet, sipping chai gives unparalleled joy. Most of the men wear socks almost throughout the year. So, it is important to have a mix of cotton and woollen socks. The fabric of the socks should be soft and it should also keep odour at bay. On Amazon, there are many options listed on the platform for men. They come in packs of five, three, four and so on. We have rounded up some of the options that come in solid, dark colours that can go well with formal wear as well. Besides, all of them have a soft elastic.
Super comfortable and warm, men must take a look at the selections we have listed for them. Most of them also come in one size which is a big plus. Take a look at our favourites.
RC. ROYAL CLASS Woolen Calf Length Winter Wear Socks
This pack of five pairs of woollen socks is just perfect to see you through the winter season. These calf length socks ensure you stay warm and enjoy the fuzzy feeling. The fabric feels comfortable and they all come with soft elastic. Available in all dark shades, men can wear these socks to the office, at home and wherever they want.
ARKYLE Winter Socks
These winter socks come in a pack of four. They can very well complement a formal attire. What is sure is that these socks will keep one’s feet warm and you will love the fuzzy feeling. The fabric of these socks is thick and they all come in free size. They can be machine washed and are definitely a must-buy. Besides, one can find many colour combinations as well in them.
RC. ROYAL CLASS Woolen Formal Winter Multicolored Thermal Socks
This pack of three socks are just perfect for formal wear. They feature nice prints on them and the fabric is thick enough to keep your feet super warm and comfortable. Inside the socks, there is a terry towel that gives superb cushioning to your feet. It keeps odor at bay and men can wear these thermal socks throughout the year.
Balenzia Men's Cushioned High Ankle Sports Socks
These high ankle sports socks come in a pair of three. The natural, soft and smooth cotton fibre give your feet best class comfort. Besides, the socks provide added support, shock absorption and impact reduction. The cushioning in the socks reduces the shock of running or jumping and prevents foot fatigue. Besides, the lightweight flat-knit provides a close fit for a protective second skin that prevents blisters.
CHACKO Slipper Fuzzy Fluffy Socks
This pair of slipper socks is made from premium acrylic fibre and sherpa fleece lining. Men will find themselves in for a treat as soon as they wear these socks. They are super warm and cosy and provide one with unparalleled comfort. They are designed to maximise traction and minimise the risk of any slipping accidents. One can hand wash this pair of socks. And what goes without saying is that this pair is a must buy.
