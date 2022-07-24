Story Saved
Sunday, Jul 24, 2022
Amazon Prime Sale: Avail off of up to 43% on range of beauty products

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jul 24, 2022 15:35 IST
Summary:

Amazon Prime Sale 2022: It is raining discount on all kinds of beauty products ranging from eyeliners, foundations, concealers, fixing sprays, face powders and more. Take a look.

product info
Amazon Prime Sale 2022: This is the best time to avail attractive discount on beauty items.

Beauty stores are offering us significant discounts on the best beauty products all across the spectrum, from high-tech skin-care devices to luxury makeup. Amazon's sale has never failed to surprise us, from discounts starting from 10% to going up to 50% (above), these skincare and beauty products are a must to watch out for. Despite the overwhelming number of offers, we have selected a few of our favourites for you to peruse below. Bright lipsticks, shampoos, and everything in between are included. Let’s check out!

Top 8 Amazon Beauty Products Sale

1. Lakme Absolute Skin Natural Mousse

Even with a minimum quantity, the Lakme Absolute Skin Natural Mousse foundation provides medium to full coverage and is far simpler to work with. They leave a silky, powdered finish and feel light on the skin. Because of this, we should choose the mousse foundation over the liquid one, especially if we're just starting out with makeup.

Specifications

  • Price: 642
  • Colour: Ivory Fair 01
  • Brand: LAKMÉ
  • Coverage: Full
  • Skin Tone: Light
  • Special Feature: Oil Free
  • Finish Type: Matte
  • Mousse blends perfectly.
  • Good for daily use.
 ProsCons
Comes in attractive packagingLasts for 5-6 hours only
Gives smooth textureNot for people with dry skin
cellpic
Lakme Absolute Skin Natural Mousse, Ivory Fair 01, SPF 8 Natural Finish Matte Cream Foundation -Long Lasting Weightless Full Coverage Face Makeup, 25g
23% off
653 850
Buy now

2. Maybelline New York Hypercurl Mascara

Inner bristles in the Maybelline New York Hypercurl Mascara pick up the smallest lashes you weren't even aware you possessed, while exterior bristles volumize and define the appearance of longer lashes. As said, it is waterproof, lasts for 8 to 9 hours without smudging or smearing, and gives the appearance of being elevated, longer, and fuller.

Specifications

· Price: 275

· Colour: Black

· Water Resistance Level: Waterproof

· Product Benefits: Curling, Volume, Separating

· Brand: Maybelline

· Eyelashes are instantly thickened with the Instant Volume-Building Express Formula.

· Using a patented curve anti-clump brush, eyelashes are separated.

· Long-lasting wear is guaranteed by the ultra waterproof formula.

ProsCons
Smudge-freeFast-drying application
Easy to applySlight difficult to remove due to waterproof application.
cellpic
Maybelline New York Hypercurl Mascara Waterproof, Black, 9.2g
43% off
284 499
Buy now

3. Vega Premium Eye Lash Curler

Vega Premium Eyelash Curler is one of the best curlers available. It has a smooth opening and closing movement and comes with a half-rounded curling pad, making it simple to use. The ergonomic shape and non-slip black grip allow for a firm grip and precise curling.

Specifications

· Price: Rs124

· Colour: Silver

· Brand: VEGA

· Material: Alloy Steel

· Included Components: 1 Eyelash Curler

· Aesthetically designed and easy to use.

· Comes with extra rubber padding to curl seamlessly.

ProsCons
Easy to useIf not used correctly can damage eyelashes
Affordable 
cellpic
Vega Premium Eye Lash Curler
21% off
165 210
Buy now

4. Philips BRE235/00 Corded Compact Epilator

The finest epilator to purchase in India is the Philips Cordless Epilator. It is a versatile epilator for removing hair from the face and body that offers mild epilation for smooth skin for up to 4 weeks. However, because the hair was yanked out with considerable force, redness and inflammation are significant adverse effects of epilation.

Specifications

· Price: Rs2425

· SpeBrand: PHILIPS

· Colour: White and Pink

· Power Source: Corded Electric

· Item Weight: 0.16 Kilograms

· Included Components: Product, Warranty card

· Thicker and thicker hairs can be grabbed at different speeds.

·Hair removal up to 0.5 mm from the root is possible with the help of effective Epilation discs that also serve as mild tweezers.

Pros Cons
Efficient application to useDoesn’t remove ingrown hair
ergonomic gripMight cause redness and inflammation
cellpic
Philips BRE235/00 Corded Compact Epilator (White and Pink) for gentle hair removal at home
25% off
2,089 2,795
Buy now

5. SUGAR Cosmetics Translucent Powder

While simultaneously improving your skin and keeping you shine-free all day, sugar translucent powder blurs away flaws. Additionally, it enhances every skin tone. In summary, SUGAR All Set To Go Translucent Powder is ideal for baking the face, brightening, and setting makeup.

Specifications

· Price: 539

· Brand: SUGAR Cosmetics

· Product Benefits: Corrects Imperfections

· Skin Tone: Deep

· Finish Type: Natural

· Item Form: Powder

· Skin Type: Normal

· Controls oil and prevents skin from shining

· Covers pore, fine lines, and wrinkles

· 8-hour long-lasting

ProsCons
Perfect for setting makeupCan result in breakouts
Give natural glow 

6. Makeup Revolution Illuminating Fixing Spray

You can brighten your face while keeping your makeup in place! You can now keep your makeup in place longer while moisturizing and brightening your skin at the same time thanks to light-reflecting particles that produce a natural glow and signature lighting.

Specifications

· Price: Rs835

· Item Volume: 100 Millilitres

· Item Form: Spray

· Product Benefits: Hydrating

· Material Feature: Natural

· Protects your makeup from heat and humidity

· Maintains your makeup for up to 8 hours.

ProsCons
Quick drying productStrong fragrance
Alcohol free (no skin burning) 
cellpic
Makeup Revolution Illuminating Fixing Spray, Multicolor, 100 ml
27% off
835 1,150
Buy now

7. Milani Conceal Perfect 2 In 1 Foundation Concealer

It lacks oil and is mostly comprised of silicones and water. With a glitzily creamy consistency and water resistance for up to 12 hours, this longwear concealer provides stunningly complete coverage. With this liquid concealer, which is excellent for treating under-eye bags, blemishes, and skin discolouration, you can be fearless about faults.

Specifications

· Price: Rs1090

· Colour: Natural

· Brand: Milani

· Coverage: Full

· Special Feature: Waterproof, Water-resistant

· Finish Type: Natural

· Product Benefits: Flawless

· Skin Type: All

· Age Range: Adult

· Despite having a thick consistency, it blends well.

· Does not highlight dry areas or pores.

· Gives flawless finish.

ProsCons
Lasts-LongerSlightly expensive
Gives perfect finish 

8. RENEE FAB 5 Matte Finish

It has a deep color and is created using dark pigments. These distinct hues may be combined to create your ideal color thanks to their adaptability. There are no parabens in it. One container has several colours of the substance. These lip colors apply to your lips smoothly and provide you with concentrated rich pigment in a single stroke.

Specifications

· Price: Rs599

· Brand: RENEE

· Colour: 5 shades in 1

· Skin Type All

· Finish Type: Matte

· Product Benefits: Softening, Moisturizing, Makeup

· Skin Tone: All

· Intense Colour Payoff.

· Hydrating and moisturising.

· Creamy texture and blends smoothly

ProsCons
Cruelty-free, paraben-free, and veganNot smudge-proof
You get 5 shades in one stick 
cellpic
RENEE FAB 5 Matte Finish 5 in 1 Lipstick 7.5G
15% off
635 750
Buy now

Price of beauty products at a glance:

ProductPrice
Lakme Absolute Skin Natural Mousse – 22% off642
Maybelline New York Hypercurl Mascara – 45% off275
Vega Premium Eye Lash Curler – 41% off124
Philips BRE235/00 Corded Compact Epilator – 19% off2425
SUGAR Cosmetics Translucent Powder – 10% off539
Makeup Revolution Illuminating Fixing Spray – 27% off835
Milani Conceal Perfect 2 In 1 Foundation Concealer – 32% Off1090
RENEE FAB 5 Matte Finish – 20% off599

Best value for money

The above-mentioned products are for different use. Thus based on your need you can buy these from the Amazon beauty sale. The must-have product from the above list is Lakme Absolute Skin Natural Mousse, as it gives a no makeup look and is the best alternative for foundation, which is quite handy to use and afford.

Best overall product

You need to understand your skin type, and then only you can make the right choice. Makeup is all about highlighting your features, and with the beauty and cosmetic brands present on Amazon, you can do it in just a few clicks. The best product anyone can have is an epilator for flawless skin, especially people who hate to run parlours for waxing or are tired of using razors. Philips epilator is not only easy to use but comes at an affordable price to give you ready-to-go smooth and soft skin.

How to find the perfect beauty product from amazon sale?

From national to international brands, organic to chemical-based beauty products – Amazon certainly has everything you wish for. However, with so many brands available, it might get overwhelming to make the right decision. Thus, you need to compartmentalize yourself. Based on your needs and budget, you can look for the products online on Amazon and then make the purchase. Although, it is important to choose from a reliable brand only, as this is your skin, so compromising on quality can do more harm than good.

Conclusion

You have a plethora of beauty brands and products to choose from. Thus, understand what you need and be clear on your budget to make the right choice and look beautiful and stunning every day. The above list can help you get started if you are new to the world of cosmetic products.

FAQs

1.Is Amazon a reliable source for cosmetics?

Yes. Amazon is a trustworthy website, and not just for cosmetic purchases. Choose the items marked "Amazon Fulfilled."

2. What beauty products are in high demand?

Foundations, epilators, lipsticks, and makeup products are in high demand on the market. A growing number of people are investing in these products on daily basis.

3.Is Renee's lipstick water-resistant and vegan?

Yes. This collection, like all of Colourpop, is completely waterproof and transfer-proof and is made with vegan and cruelty-free ingredients to give your lips a soft, seductive appearance with the smoothest, most even application.

4.What cosmetic product is most essential?

Mascara. Many beauty experts agree that mascara is the most crucial component of makeup, and for good reason – it gives fuller and beautiful eyelashes that make your eyes pop.

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

