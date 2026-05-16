Skipping sunglasses this summer? Doctor warns that your eyes can get sunburnt, too

Most of us are religious about sunscreen. SPF on the face, SPF on the neck, SPF on that one stubborn shoulder that always burns. But the eyes? They are usually left to fend for themselves.

A good pair of UV400 sunglasses protects your eyes from harsh summer sunlight, reducing dryness, irritation and the risk of long-term damage.(Canva.com)

Bad idea.

Your eyes are just as sensitive to the sun as your skin. And unlike a forgotten patch of sunburn on your back, eye damage is far less obvious until it starts causing real trouble.

Yes, your eyes can get sunburnt too!

It sounds dramatic, but it is true. According to Dr Komal Sawarkar, Cataract and Oculoplasty Surgeon at NIO Super Speciality Hospital, “Too much ultraviolet exposure can lead to photokeratitis, which is essentially a sunburn of the cornea. Think redness, pain, watering, and a sharp dislike for bright light.”

And that is just the short-term annoyance. Years of skipping proper eye protection can raise the risk of cataracts, macular degeneration and pterygium, a fleshy growth that creeps over the white part of the eye and can eventually affect vision.

In short, your eyes keep a score with the damage that follows.

Why summer season require extra vigilance on our end

Summer throws everything at your eyes in full capacity. The heat dries out your natural tear film. Dust and pollen trigger irritation. Strong sunlight creates oxidative stress that speeds up age-related changes. The result is a familiar list of complaints.

{{^usCountry}} Your eyes feel scratchy, as if someone sprinkled sand under your eyelids. They turn red for no obvious reason. Vision goes a bit blurry. Bright light suddenly feels offensive. And ironically, dry eyes may water more than usual. If your eyes are doing any of the above, they are asking for backup. Dark lenses mean nothing without UV protection {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Your eyes feel scratchy, as if someone sprinkled sand under your eyelids. They turn red for no obvious reason. Vision goes a bit blurry. Bright light suddenly feels offensive. And ironically, dry eyes may water more than usual. If your eyes are doing any of the above, they are asking for backup. Dark lenses mean nothing without UV protection {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This is where many people get fooled. A pair of sunglasses with very dark lenses may look convincing, but if they do not block ultraviolet rays, they can do more harm than good. Dark lenses make your pupils widen, which allows even more UV radiation to enter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is where many people get fooled. A pair of sunglasses with very dark lenses may look convincing, but if they do not block ultraviolet rays, they can do more harm than good. Dark lenses make your pupils widen, which allows even more UV radiation to enter. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The label matters more than the tint. Look for UV400 protection, which blocks almost all UVA and UVB rays. Bigger frames are better because they cover more area. Wrap-around styles are particularly useful because sunlight has a sneaky habit of entering from the sides. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The label matters more than the tint. Look for UV400 protection, which blocks almost all UVA and UVB rays. Bigger frames are better because they cover more area. Wrap-around styles are particularly useful because sunlight has a sneaky habit of entering from the sides. {{/usCountry}}

Fashion is great. Function is non-negotiable.

The golden hours where you need to be extra careful

The sun is at its harshest between 10 am and 4 pm. That does not mean you need to hide indoors like a vampire, but it does mean your eyes need proper protection during this stretch.

Dr Sawarkar also points out that “Hydration plays a major role in keeping the tear film stable. Lubricating eye drops can help if your eyes feel dry, and basic hygiene matters too. Rubbing your eyes with dusty hands is an easy way to invite irritation and infection.”

A few small habits that make a big difference

A wide-brimmed hat adds an extra layer of shade.

Lubricating drops are useful on windy days and long drives.

If you work outdoors, protective eyewear is worth every rupee.

And yes, drinking enough water helps your eyes as much as it helps your skin.

Sunglasses are not a fashion extra. They are as essential as sunscreen and considerably more stylish than red, itchy eyes. So before stepping out into the summer sun, grab a pair with proper UV protection. Your future self and your eyes will thank you.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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