Priyanka Chopra Jonas once again proved why she's one of the best-dressed celebrities on the global stage. At Paris Couture Week, she turned heads in a breathtaking orange midi dress from Dior's Cruise 2027 collection, designed by Jonathan Anderson for his debut Cruise line at the French fashion house. The dress was anything but ordinary. Featuring cascading layered ruffles, oversized floral appliqués blooming across one shoulder, a plunging neckline, and delicate yellow straps, the silhouette looked more like wearable art than just another couture gown.

Loved Priyanka Chopra's ruffle dress at Paris Couture? Here are 8 similar picks for you (Instagram)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

The textured petals in varying shades of orange added remarkable depth and movement, while the sculptural construction gave the outfit an unmistakable Old Hollywood charm with a fresh, contemporary twist. It was romantic, dramatic, and impossible to ignore; exactly the kind of fashion moment that lingers long after the cameras stop flashing.

While Dior couture may not be within everyone's budget, the good news is that the ruffle trend is everywhere this season. From playful mini dresses to elegant tiered maxis and feminine midi silhouettes, these affordable picks capture the same flowy, statement-making aesthetic that made Priyanka's Paris look unforgettable.

8 Ruffle dresses for women

Florals and ruffles are a timeless combination, and this Athena dress gets the balance just right. The lightweight crepe fabric flows beautifully, while the layered silhouette creates effortless movement. The colourful floral print makes it ideal for summer vacations, brunches, and garden parties.

Style tip: Pair it with nude heels and pearl earrings for an elegant daytime look.

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If you're looking for something with maximum drama, this tiered maxi dress delivers. The halter neckline keeps the silhouette modern, while cascading ruffles create beautiful volume. The tropical print makes it perfect for destination weddings, beach holidays, or resort evenings.

Style tip: Finish the look with wedges and oversized sunglasses.

Bold colours always make a statement, and this vibrant orange dress is no exception. The abstract print paired with tiered ruffles gives it a fun, youthful feel that works well for birthdays, vacations, or festive brunches.

Style tip: Keep accessories minimal and let the dress do all the talking.

This dress comes closest to Priyanka's playful mini silhouette. The ruffled hem creates beautiful movement, while the choker neckline adds a fashion-forward touch. It's perfect for parties when you want something youthful, chic, and Instagram-worthy.

Style tip: Pair it with strappy heels and a sleek clutch.

Nothing says confidence quite like a red dress. Crafted in soft georgette, this V-neck design features cascading ruffles that flatter the body without overwhelming it. It's ideal for date nights, festive dinners, or evening celebrations.

Style tip: Add gold jewellery and classic nude pumps.

For those who prefer understated glamour, this one-shoulder midi dress is a great alternative. The asymmetrical neckline feels sophisticated, while subtle ruffle detailing keeps it feminine without becoming overly dramatic.

Style tip: Wear your hair in a sleek bun to highlight the neckline.

This dress combines two trends in one; bodycon fits and statement ruffles. The side ruffle detailing softens the silhouette while the thigh-high slit adds just the right amount of drama. Perfect for cocktail parties or evening events.

Style tip: Style with metallic heels and a statement bracelet.

Elegant yet easy to wear, this georgette midi dress features soft cascading ruffles and a flattering halter neckline. The flowy silhouette makes it suitable for everything from wedding functions to vacation dinners, offering comfort without compromising on style.

Style tip: Pair with block heels and delicate layered necklaces.

Priyanka Chopra's Paris Couture look proves that ruffles are far from a passing trend. They instantly add romance, movement, and personality to any outfit, whether you choose a playful mini or a dramatic maxi. These dresses capture the same feminine charm while remaining wearable for everything from brunches to parties, making them worthy additions to your wardrobe.

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Ruffle dresses: FAQs Why are ruffle dresses trending right now? Ruffle dresses add movement, texture, and a romantic touch to any outfit. From celebrity red carpets to runway collections, they're a timeless trend that works for both casual and dressy occasions.

Where can I wear a ruffle dress? Ruffle dresses are incredibly versatile and can be styled for brunches, date nights, cocktail parties, weddings, vacations, and even semi-formal events, depending on the fabric and design.

Are ruffle dresses flattering for all body types? Yes. The key is choosing the right silhouette. A-line and tiered styles flatter most body types, while wrap and bodycon ruffle dresses help define the waist.

How can I style a ruffle dress without looking overdressed? Keep accessories minimal and let the dress take centre stage. Pair it with neutral heels, a structured handbag, and delicate jewellery for a balanced look.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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